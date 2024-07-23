Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Một gia đình đang thực hiện một cuộc gọi video thông qua sản phẩm trong phòng khách

LG One:Quick Flex

Màn hình tất cả trong một cho môi trường giao tiếp hiệu quả

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
*Chân đế được bán riêng.
*Tất cả hình ảnh trong trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Màn hình tất cả trong một
cho cuộc gọi video đơn giản và nhanh chóng

Với màn hình tất cả trong một LG One:Quick Flex 43 inch, bao gồm camera, micrô và loa tích hợp, bạn không còn gặp khó khăn với các cuộc họp và cuộc gọi trực tuyến, kết nối với và thiết lập hội nghị truyền hình thật thuận tiện.

Cộng tác hiệu quả với khả năng chạm và vẽ

Được trang bị công nghệ cảm ứng In-Cell, LG One:Quick Flex biến ý tưởng thành hiện thực. Với bút cảm ứng chuyên dụng, bạn có thể dễ dàng thực hiện ghi chú và vẽ. Đồng thời, công việc có thể được lưu dưới dạng tệp và chia sẻ dễ dàng qua điện thoại di động.

*Có bút cảm ứng đi kèm.
*Cần các ứng dụng riêng để tạo chú thích và vẽ (đã có MS Whiteboard).

Xoay màn hình và chân đỡ di động

LG One:Quick Flex hỗ trợ xoay màn hình khi sử dụng chân đế chuyên dụng, có thể sử dụng trong nhiều tình huống bằng cách xoay theo chiều dọc hoặc chiều ngang theo tỷ lệ hiển thị của nội dung. Ngoài ra sản phẩm có thể được sử dụng ở bất cứ nơi nào trong nhà, nơi có thể di chuyển đến bằng bánh xe. Từ văn phòng tư nhân đến phòng chờ công cộng, màn hình này có thể đảm đương nhiều vai trò khác nhau tùy theo từng nhu cầu, chẳng hạn như hội nghị truyền hình, trình diễn thiết kế, phối hợp cộng tác, v.v.

Cuộc gọi video trên LG One:Quick Flex

Điều tốt đẹp nhất khi ở bên cạnh những người thân yêu của bạn?
Hãy thử LG One:Quick Flex, Màn hình tất cả trong một dành cho mọi lứa tuổi.
Camera, micrô và loa tích hợp sẽ giúp cho cuộc gọi video thật dễ dàng. Khả năng sử dụng đơn giản và màn hình cảm ứng sẽ giúp mọi người cảm thấy rất quen thuộc.
Mang đến bất cứ nơi nào trong nhà và tận hưởng cuộc họp mặt qua mạng với gia đình, bạn bè và đồng nghiệp yêu quý của bạn.

Hình ảnh một người phụ nữ trẻ đang tập thể dục trong khi xem video

Phòng Trưng Bày Ảo LG One:Quick

Khám phá thêm về LG One:Quick Flex và tìm hiểu các khả năng của sản phẩm tại LG Digital Connect.

Phòng Trưng Bày Ảo LG One:Quick Khám phá >
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 