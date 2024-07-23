Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 16L màu trắng & Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler 5 móc Màu be SC5MBR80H

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Combo Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 16L màu trắng & Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler 5 móc Màu be SC5MBR80H

MD16SC5B.ABAE

Combo Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 16L màu trắng & Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler 5 móc Màu be SC5MBR80H

()
  • Bundle image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle image
Front view
Front view

Tính năng chính

  • Máy Nén Biến Tần Kép Dual Inverter
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Dễ sử dụng, chăm sóc quần áo hàng ngày
  • Khử khuẩn 99% và loại bỏ mùi hôi khó chịu
Thêm
Sản phẩm có trong combo: 2
Front view-MD16GQSE0

MD16GQSE0

Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 16L màu trắng
SC5MBR80H Mặt trước

SC5MBR80H

Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler 5 móc Màu be SC5MBR80H

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tại sao lại lựa chọn máy hút ẩm biến tần kép của LG?
1. Máy nén biến tần kép; 2. IoT SmartThinQ™; 3. Thiết kế tiện lợi

LGPuriCare

*So sánh giữa các mẫu LG (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)
*Tested by Intertek.

Dễ sử dụng, chăm sóc quần áo hàng ngày

Hơi nước thoát ra từ cửa thoát hơi kép

DUAL TrueSteam™

Quần áo vô trùng 99% và không bám mùi

Mắc treo quần áo di chuyển

Dynamic MovingHanger™

Loại bỏ 99% bụi bẩn

Hơi nước từ máy sấy hơi nước tiện dụng tích hợp

Built-in HandySteamer™

Xóa nhăn bằng hơi nước cao áp

Lưu thông không khí từ bên ngoài vào Tủ chăm sóc quần áo

AutoFresh System™

Thông gió và hút ẩm cho không gian

Tóm tắt

In
Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)
16
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
382 x 715 x 296
Uvnano
Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Tất cả thông số

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Chẩn đoán thông minh

Đo Độ Ẩm

Điều khiển từ xa

Đặt Lịch

Báo Cáo Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng

Không

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

TÍNH NĂNG

Hệ Thống Tan Băng Tự Động

Hệ Thống Ngắt Tự Động

Tự Động Làm Sạch

Tự Động Hút Ẩm

Chỉ Báo Khay Hứng Nước Đầy

Đèn Chiếu Sáng Khay Hứng Nước

Chỉ Dẫn

Bên

Khóa trẻ em

Thoát Nước Liên Tục

Bánh Xe Lăn Thuận Tiện

Đầu Nối Thoát Nước Ngoài

Điều Chỉnh Tốc Độ Quạt

Loại Quạt

Sirocco

Tay Cầm

Điều Khiển Độ Ẩm

Hiển Thị Độ Ẩm

Bơm Bên Trong

Không

Bộ phát ion

Sấy Nhanh Jet Dry

Sấy Khô Quần Áo

Chế Độ Vận Hành Nhiệt Độ Thấp

5℃

Hệ Thống Bảo Vệ Quá Nhiệt

Móc Treo Dây Điện

Màng Lọc Thô

Có (Giặt Sạch Được)

Chế độ Chờ An Toàn

CẢM BIẾN

Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

Loại Khay Hứng Nước Phụ

Sấy Khô Yên Tĩnh

Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Chế Độ Tập Trung

Chế độ hẹn giờ

1 - 8 giờ

Khay Hứng Nước Trong Suốt

Uvnano

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

16.5

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

382 x 715 x 296

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

451 x 785 x 362

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

19.0

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-05

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

MD16GQSE0.ABAE

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Không

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084569349

PHỤ KIỆN

Vòi Sấy Giày (Chữ Y)

Bao Gồm

Phụ Kiện Vòi 5m

Không

Bộ Lọc Không Khí

Bán Rời

Sấy Tủ Quần Áo

Bao Gồm

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

Khay Hứng Nước (Kích thước / Đầy, L)

4.0 / 3.2

Màu sắc

Màu bạc

Loại Máy Nén

Twin Rotary

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)

16

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-26.7℃/RH60%

16

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-30℃/RH80%

No

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Loại 1

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

39 / 34

Công suất đầu vào (W)

215

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220V / 50Hz

Loại Môi Chất Lạnh

R-134a

Môi Chất Lạnh (g)

195

In

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

Màu cửa

Màu be cát

Loại cửa (Vật liệu)

Tấm thép sơn sẵn

Màu thân máy

Họa tiết Âu phục đen

CÔNG SUẤT

Công suất

5 món đồ + 1 quần dài

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

Bộ hẹn giờ trễ

3-19 giờ

Loại màn hình

Nút cảm ứng và màn hình LCD+LED

Chỉ báo hình vẽ

LCD

TÍNH NĂNG

Giấy thơm

Hút ẩm

Kiểu sấy

Không thông hơi với Hệ thống bơm nhiệt biến tần

Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

Chỉ báo nước đầy

Đèn bên trong

RPM tối đa của móc xoay

350

Móc xoay

Chỉ báo hết nước

Giữ nếp ly quần

Kệ linh hoạt

Cửa có thể đảo ngược

TrueSteam

Có (Hệ thống hơi nước kép)

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Chiều dài sản phẩm khi cửa mở 90˚ (Sâu' mm)

1190

Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

600x1965x620

Trọng lượng (kg)

94

TÙY CHỌN NÂNG CAO

Hẹn giờ giặt

Chế độ ban đêm

Khóa trẻ em

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096083154

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

Chẩn đoán thông minh

Tải xuống chu trình

Theo dõi năng lượng

Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

TÙY CHỌN/PHỤ KIỆN

Bịt đầu (SL)

No

Dụng cụ đặt trên thảm (SL)

No

Khay hứng nước (SL)

1

Kẹp quần (SL)

No

Cần gạt chân (SL)

No

Móc treo thường (SL)

5

Kệ (SL)

1

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 