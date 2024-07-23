Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 2 tầng màu trắng & Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 1 tầng màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0&Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 2 tầng màu trắng & Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 1 tầng màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0&Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

A166BM19.ABAE

Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 2 tầng màu trắng & Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 1 tầng màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0&Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

(0)
front view
Sản phẩm có trong combo: 4
AS10GDBY0 Mặt trước

AS10GDBY0

Máy lọc không khí PuriCare360 Alpha PET Công nghệ UVnano™ | AS10GDBY0
AS60GHBG0 Mặt trước

AS60GHBG0

Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0
AS65GDBY0 Mặt trước

AS65GDBY0

Máy lọc không khí PuriCare360 Alpha PET Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS65GDBY0
MD19GQGE0

MD19GQGE0

Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

LG PuriCare™ 360 α PET mang lại lợi ích gì?

Làm sạch khí với Hệ thống đa bộ lọc

Không khí trong lành lan tỏa nhanh hơn và xa hơn

Tự do hít thở, vui sống cùng thú cưng

Bảo vệ người thân khỏi nỗi lo dị ứng

Hình ảnh mang tính chất minh họa

Có chứng nhận của BAF

Được Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh quốc chứng nhận về khả năng hạn chế các chất gây dị ứng thông qua bộ lọc bụi.

Có chứng nhận của CA

Được Hiệp hội Làm sạch Không khí Hàn Quốc chứng nhận về khả năng loại bỏ 99% năm loại khí độc hại.

Lọc không khí 360˚

Lọc toàn bộ không khí xung quanh bạn

LG PuriCare™ lọc không khí 360˚ xung quanh bạn từ mọi hướng, bất kể vị trí đặt máy.
*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.
**Máy lọc không khí PuriCare™ tự động nhận biết chất lượng không khí trong nhà và hiển thị trạng thái thông qua đèn báo mã màu ở mặt bên của thiết bị. Bốn màu được sử dụng bao gồm: đỏ, cam, vàng và xanh lá. Đèn đỏ biểu thị chất lượng không khí kém, còn đèn xanh lá biểu thị chất lượng không khí tốt nhất.

Hít thở bầu không khí trong lành với Hệ thống đa bộ lọc

Hệ thống đa bộ lọc xử lý và loại bỏ 99,999%1) các hạt bụi mịn - vi khuẩn, vi-rút, bụi, chất gây dị ứng và các thành phần gây mùi khó chịu.

Hình ảnh ba bộ lọc trong sản phẩm

Xem chất lượng không khí bằng màu

Phát hiện các chất ô nhiễm không thể nhìn thấy bằng mắt thường và kiểm tra chất lượng không khí đơn giản bằng phản hồi được mã hóa màu theo thời gian thực.

Hình ảnh hiển thị chất lượng không khí bằng màu

Clean Booster

Không khí trong lành lan tỏa nhanh hơn và xa hơn

Mang lại không khí sạch sẽ, được lọc xa và nhanh hơn 24%so với các mẫu sản phẩm không sử dụng công nghệ Clean Boost, cải thiện chất lượng không khí trong nhà bạn.
*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.
**Được thử nghiệm bởi Phòng thí nghiệm R&D nội bộ của LGE. Quy trình thử nghiệm được tiến hành trong buồng có kích thước 131 mét khối (11,0 x 3,4 x 3,5 mét) bằng sản phẩm (PuriCare AS351NNFA) được lắp đặt trong không gian bật và tắt chế độ Clean Booster ở nhiệt độ 25±1,0℃ độ C. Vận tốc không khí được đo theo khoảng cách từ sản phẩm. Vận tốc không khí là 0,26 m/s ở khoảng cách 9 m so với máy lọc không khí với độ cao 3,3 m tính từ sàn nhà.
Chế độ thú cưng Pet Care

Tự do hít thở, vui sống cùng thú cưng

Tính năng Pet Care của LG xử lý mùi và lông thú cưng một cách hiệu quả, đảm bảo không khí trong ngôi nhà của bạn luôn trong lành và sạch sẽ.

Một người đang vui vẻ bên thú cưng và chế độ thú cưng của sản phẩm đang hoạt động

Hình ảnh mang tính chất minh họa

Tóm tắt các tính năng chính

Thanh lọc Không khí Ưu việt

Thiết kế Nhỏ gọn

Hiển thị Chất lượng Không khí

Chăm sóc Không khí Thông minh

* Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Thanh Lọc Không khí Triệt Để

Làm sạch sâu không khí trong nhà

Chế độ chống dị ứng làm giảm vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi siêu mịn, chất gây dị ứng và thậm chí cả các loại khí độc trong không khí.

Mẹ và bé đang tận hưởng thời gian vui vẻ trong phòng khách. Không khí sạch thoát ra từ máy lọc không khí ở bên phải.

* Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tại sao lại lựa chọn máy hút ẩm biến tần kép của LG?
1. Máy nén biến tần kép; 2. LG ThinQ™; 3. Thiết kế tiện lợi

LGPuriCare

*So sánh giữa các mẫu LG (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0).

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

AS10GDBY0.ABAE.EAVH.VN.C
Công suất đầu vào (W)
72
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
377 x 1100 x 377
Bộ phát ion
Uvnano

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

104.0

Công suất đầu vào (W)

72

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

810

CADR (CMM)

13.5

Màu sắc

Vàng Be nhạt

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Không

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

53 / 26

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

20.6

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

24.0

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

377 x 1100 x 377

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

450 x 1195 x 450

Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

20600

TÍNH NĂNG

Làm sạch 360˚

Chế độ trẻ em

Khóa trẻ em

Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Cảnh báo thay đổi bộ lọc

Bộ phát ion

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Chế độ thú cưng

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ kép

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

Remote điều khiển

Không

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

2/4/8/12 giờ

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chỉ báo thông minh (Bụi mịn)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

Uvnano

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Bộ lọc 360˚ V-Pet X 2 chiếc

Loại bộ lọc

H13

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Hàn Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-09

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS10GDBY0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084659064

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

AS60GHBG0
Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)
62
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
Bộ phát ion

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

62

Công suất đầu vào (W)

41

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

CADR (CMH)

483

CADR (CMM)

8.05

Màu sắc

Thân : Trắng / Nắp: Màuxanh

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Không

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

53 / 25

Điện áp định mức

No

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

6.75

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

8.05

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

315 x 511 x 315

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

411 x 591 x 411

Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

6700

TÍNH NĂNG

Đèn Tùy Chỉnh Theo Tâm Trạng

Không

Làm sạch 360˚

Chế độ trẻ em

Không

Pin

Không

Thời gian sạc pin

Không

Khóa trẻ em

Phát hiện CO₂

Không

Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Bộ phát ion

Đuổi muỗi

Không

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Không

Chế độ thú cưng

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

Không

Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ kép

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

Không

Chế độ lọc không khí/Chế độ thông minh

Không

Remote điều khiển

Không

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

Chế độ ngủ

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

Không

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chỉ báo thông minh (Bụi mịn)

Không

Công suất chờ (Dưới 1W)

Không

Thời gian sử dụng (Đã sạc đầy)

Không

Uvnano

Không

Cảm biến UWB

Không

Hướng dẫn bằng giọng nói

Không

Không dây

Không áp dụng

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc

Chức Năng Sạc Không Dây

Không

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Bộ lọc 360˚ (HEPA) X 1 chiếc

Loại bộ lọc

H13

PHỤ KIỆN

Bánh xe di chuyển

Không

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Chứng nhận AAFA

Không

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2024-05

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS60GHBG0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096081839

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

AS65GDBY0.ABAE.EAVH.VN.C
Công suất đầu vào (W)
48
Uvnano
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
347 x 612 x 347
Bộ phát ion

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

61.2

Công suất đầu vào (W)

48

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

478

CADR (CMM)

7.9

Màu sắc

Vàng Be nhạt

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Không

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

53 / 26

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

12.5

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

14.7

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

347 x 612 x 347

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

440 x 678 x 440

Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

12500

TÍNH NĂNG

Làm sạch 360˚

Khóa trẻ em

Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Cảnh báo thay đổi bộ lọc

Bộ phát ion

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Chế độ thú cưng

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

Remote điều khiển

Không

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

2/4/8/12 giờ

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chỉ báo thông minh (Bụi mịn)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

Uvnano

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Bộ lọc 360˚ V-Pet X 2 chiếc

Loại bộ lọc

H13

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Hàn Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-09

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS65GDBY0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084659071

Tóm tắt

In
Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)
19
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
415 x 715 x 296
Uvnano
Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Tất cả thông số

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Chẩn đoán thông minh

Đo Độ Ẩm

Điều khiển từ xa

Đặt Lịch

Báo Cáo Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng

Không

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

TÍNH NĂNG

Hệ Thống Tan Băng Tự Động

Hệ Thống Ngắt Tự Động

Tự Động Làm Sạch

Tự Động Hút Ẩm

Chỉ Báo Khay Hứng Nước Đầy

Đèn Chiếu Sáng Khay Hứng Nước

Chỉ Dẫn

Bên

Khóa trẻ em

Thoát Nước Liên Tục

Bánh Xe Lăn Thuận Tiện

Đầu Nối Thoát Nước Ngoài

Điều Chỉnh Tốc Độ Quạt

Loại Quạt

Sirocco

Tay Cầm

Điều Khiển Độ Ẩm

Hiển Thị Độ Ẩm

Bơm Bên Trong

Không

Bộ phát ion

Sấy Nhanh Jet Dry

Sấy Khô Quần Áo

Chế Độ Vận Hành Nhiệt Độ Thấp

5℃

Hệ Thống Bảo Vệ Quá Nhiệt

Móc Treo Dây Điện

Màng Lọc Thô

Có (Giặt Sạch Được)

Chế độ Chờ An Toàn

CẢM BIẾN

Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

Loại Khay Hứng Nước Phụ

Sấy Khô Yên Tĩnh

Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Chế Độ Tập Trung

Chế độ hẹn giờ

1 - 8 giờ

Khay Hứng Nước Trong Suốt

Uvnano

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

16.7

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

415 x 715 x 296

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

481 x 785 x 362

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

19.2

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-05

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

MD19GQGE0.ABAE

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Không

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084569325

PHỤ KIỆN

Vòi Sấy Giày (Chữ Y)

Bao Gồm

Phụ Kiện Vòi 5m

Không

Bộ Lọc Không Khí

Bán Rời

Sấy Tủ Quần Áo

Bao Gồm

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

Khay Hứng Nước (Kích thước / Đầy, L)

5.3 / 4.0

Màu sắc

Màu vàng kim

Loại Máy Nén

Twin Rotary

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)

19

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-26.7℃/RH60%

19

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-30℃/RH80%

No

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Loại 1

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

39 / 34

Công suất đầu vào (W)

295

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220V / 50Hz

Loại Môi Chất Lạnh

R-134a

Môi Chất Lạnh (g)

195

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 