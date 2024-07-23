Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Combo Máy hút bụi cầm tay LG CordZero với All-in-one Tower A9T-ULTRA & Máy lọc khí PuriCare AeroFurniture màu trắng kem

A9TAS20W.ABAE

A9TAS20W.ABAE

Combo Máy hút bụi cầm tay LG CordZero với All-in-one Tower A9T-ULTRA & Máy lọc khí PuriCare AeroFurniture màu trắng kem

Sản phẩm có trong combo: 2
A9T-ULTRA

A9T-ULTRA

Tháp hút bụi Tất cả trong một LG CordZero A9T-ULTRA
AS20GPWU0

AS20GPWU0

Máy lọc khí PuriCare AeroFurniture Công nghệ UVnano™ Màu trắng AS20GPWU0

Một phụ nữ đang đặt máy hút bụi Cordzero™ vào tháp sạc.

Cây hút bụi cầm tay
tự đổ bụi đầu tiên

Hãy thử một cách đổ bụi hợp vệ sinh hơn. Chỉ cần đặt máy hút

bụi lên đế là có thể đổ bụi sạch hơn, không cần dùng tay nhờ

công nghệ CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™.

Thiết kế để làm sạch tuyệt đối

Hệ thống Đổ bụi tự động hoạt động để hấp thụ bụi bẩn.

Tự động đổ bụi bẩn

Nén bụi bẩn

Nén bụi bẩn

2 Pin tháo lắp nhanh

2 Pin tháo lắp nhanh

Hộp cất phụ kiện

Hộp cất phụ kiện

Một phụ nữ đang đặt máy hút bụi Cordzero™ vào tháp sạc.

Hút bụi dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết với CordZero™ Tất-cả-trong-một

Bụi bẩn & rác vụn? Xử lý ngay chẳng cần động tay

Hộp đựng bụi được đổ tự động khi bạn gắn máy vào tháp sạc, giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian và tránh cảnh bụi bay khắp nơi vô cùng phiền phức.

Hệ thống Đổ bụi tự động hoạt động để hấp thụ bụi bẩn.

Hoạt động mạnh mẽ lâu dài & Công nghệ Kompressor™

Sạch hơn, sạch lâu và bớt thời gian đổ bụi nhờ lực hút mạnh mẽ mà bạn có thể tin cậy. Smart Inverter Motor™ là công nghệ có lực hút tốt nhất của chúng tôi¹ trong số các sản phẩm vệ sinh sàn và pin kép có thể hoán đổi cho thời gian hoạt động lâu nhất. Ngoài ra, Công nghệ Kompressor™ tăng sức chứa thùng rác gấp hơn hai lần, để bạn có thể thoải mái quét dọn².

Minh họa cách máy nén Kompressor hoạt động trên máy hút bụi Cordzero™.

Túi đựng bụi bẩn dùng một lần để bụi bẩn không vương ra ngoài

Bật chế độ Tự động đổ bụi để đẩy bụi bẩn vào túi dùng một lần. Khi túi đầy, chỉ cần lấy ra bỏ đi - mỗi túi chứa được hơn 3 thùng rác nén.

Minh họa cảnh tháo túi rác dùng một lần dùng để chứa bụi bẩn theo quy trình Tự động đổ bụi.

Các chế độ hút bụi với nhiều mức hấp thụ khác nhau

Chúng tôi có 3 chế độ hút bụi với công suất hấp thụ khác nhau. Chỉ cần bấm một nút để chọn giữa các chế độ Standard, Power, và Turbo.

Từ trái, vị trí và độ mạnh của các nút hoạt động trong chế độ Standard, Power, và Turbo được minh họa bằng hình ảnh.

Điều gì khiến bạn yêu thích LG AeroFurniture?

Thiết kế bàn kết hợp lọc khí

Thanh lọc không khí 360˚

Đèn đổi màu theo tâm trạng

Sạc không dây

Thiết Kế Bàn Thông Minh
Duy Trì Không Khí Trong Lành

Tóm tắt

Dimension (mm)

Thông số chính

Hệ thống lọc 5 bước

Hệ thông hút lốc xoáy

Turbo Cyclone

Ống nối (điều chỉnh 4 mức)

Bộ lọc có thể giặt được

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc, hiển thị sạc pin, chuẩn đoán thông minh, lịch sử dọn dẹp

Tất cả thông số

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng (kg)

2.7

PIN

Thời gian sạc (phút)

240

Loại pin

Lithium ion

Thời gian chạy tối đa (phút/pin) (Chế độ bình thường)

120

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG (BỘ PHẬN LÀM SẠCH)

Trọng lượng (kg)

2.7

TÍNH NĂNG (BỘ PHẬN LÀM SẠCH)

Hệ thống lọc 5 bước

Đèn báo trạng thái pin

Đèn báo đồ vật bị kẹt

Hệ thông hút lốc xoáy

Turbo Cyclone

Ống nối (điều chỉnh 4 mức)

Bộ lọc có thể giặt được

HIỆU SUẤT (BỘ PHẬN LÀM SẠCH)

Chế độ công suất

Trung bình, Mạnh, Cực mạnh

Dung tích hộp bụi (l) (Khi nén)

0.44

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc, hiển thị sạc pin, chuẩn đoán thông minh, lịch sử dọn dẹp

Tóm tắt

Dimension (mm)

AS20GPWU0
Công suất đầu vào (W)
28
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
410 x 410 x 550
Làm sạch 360˚
CẢM BIẾN
Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0)

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

19.8

Công suất đầu vào (W)

28

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

154

CADR (CMM)

2.57

Màu sắc

Trắng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Loại Vòng

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

44 / 21

Điện áp định mức

No

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

7.1

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

9.0

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

410 x 410 x 550

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

482 x 462 x 585

TÍNH NĂNG

Đèn Tùy Chỉnh Theo Tâm Trạng

Làm sạch 360˚

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/ Thấp/ Trung bình/ Cao/ Chế độ ngủ)

Cảnh báo thay đổi bộ lọc

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0)

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chức Năng Sạc Không Dây

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA

Loại bộ lọc

H13

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Hàn Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-07

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công ty TNHH Seilsa

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS20GPWU0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084677648

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 