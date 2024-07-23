Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHCG0 & Điều hòa LG DUALCOOL™Inverter 1 chiều 12.000 BTU (1.5HP)|V13ENO

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHCG0 & Điều hòa LG DUALCOOL™Inverter 1 chiều 12.000 BTU (1.5HP)|V13ENO

AS60V13ENO.ABAE

Combo Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHCG0 & Điều hòa LG DUALCOOL™Inverter 1 chiều 12.000 BTU (1.5HP)|V13ENO

(0)
Bundle Image
Sản phẩm có trong combo: 2
AS60GHCG0 Mặt trước

AS60GHCG0

Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu nâu| AS60GHCG0
V13ENO

V13ENO

Điều hòa LG DUALCOOL™Inverter 1 chiều 12.000 BTU (1.5HP) V13ENO

Tóm tắt các tính năng chính

Thanh lọc Không khí Ưu việt

Thiết kế Nhỏ gọn

Hiển thị Chất lượng Không khí

Chăm sóc Không khí Thông minh

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Thanh Lọc Không khí Triệt Để

Làm sạch sâu không khí trong nhà

Chế độ chống dị ứng làm giảm vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi siêu mịn, chất gây dị ứng và thậm chí cả các loại khí độc trong không khí.

Mẹ và bé đang tận hưởng thời gian vui vẻ trong phòng khách. Không khí sạch thoát ra từ máy lọc không khí ở bên phải.

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Hít thở không khí trong lành với hệ thống lọc đa màng

Hệ thống lọc đa màng thu giữ và loại bỏ 99.9%(*) chất có hại - vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi, chất gây dị ứng và các thành phần gây mùi hôi.

Giữ không gian sạch bóng vi khuẩn

Công nghệ Ionizer(**) làm giảm vi khuẩn có hại, giúp gia đình bạn luôn khỏe mạnh.

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Chứng nhận bởi BAF

BAF chứng nhận các màng lọc được phủ để loại bỏ tác tác nhân gây dị ứng và có hại như mạt bụi nhà, nấm và mốc trôi nổi trong không khí.

Được kiểm nghiệm bởi FITI(*)

Kháng khuẩn 99.9% ('22.12.01)
- Vi khuẩn xét nghiệm: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
-Phương pháp thử nghiệm: ISO 20743 : 2021 ( Xác định hoạt tính kháng khuẩn của các sản phẩm dệt may)

Được kiểm nghiệm bởi KCL(*)

[Kháng virus 99,1% ('23.02.01)]
- Xét nghiệm vi khuẩn: Feline calicivirus
- Phương pháp kiểm tra: ISO 18184:2019, nhưng thay đổi thời gian tiếp xúc thành 24 giờ
Loại bỏ 99.999% bui siêu nhỏ kích thước 0.01㎛ trong 15,1phút khi hoạt động ở chế độ Turbo. Sản phẩm: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Điều kiện: buồng 30.0㎥.

Kiểm nghiệm bởi TÜV(**)

Ion được tạo ra 10.0M↑('23.1.16)
- Địa điểm thử nghiệm : Cơ sở R&D LG Electronics Gasan
- Kết quả thử nghiệm: Kiểm tra lượng ion tạo ra (Ion âm trên 5M, Ion dương trên 5M) trong 100mm.
- Sản phẩm : AS60GHWG0 / Điều kiện: 30.2m3

Loại bỏ bụi bẩn, đem lại<br>không khí trong lành

Màng lọc bụi mịn

Loại bỏ bụi bẩn, đem lại
không khí trong lành

Loại bỏ 90% bụi mịn với màng lọc PM 2.5

Loại bỏ bụi bẩn, đem lại<br>không khí trong lành

*Hiệu suất làm sạch không khí của điều hòa treo tường được xác minh bằng cách đo mức giảm bụi PM2.5 trong khu vực xác định.
<điều kiện thử nghiệm>
- Khu vực kiểm tra: 30m3 (4 x 3 x 2,5 m)
- Điều kiện cài đặt: 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃/ R.H.(50±10)% , Lưu lượng gió cao (F5)
-Điều kiện phân tử: Potassio, Chloride(KCL) 5% , (200 - 220) ㎍/㎥
- Kết quả thử nghiệm: Model(S3NQ18KL2PA) loại bỏ 90% bụi PM2.5 trong vòng 275 phút.

CARBON TRUST (UK)

Dấu chân carbon của sản phẩm này đã được CarbonTrust đo đạc và chứng nhận

Mát lạnh tức thì với DUAL Inverter

Mát lạnh tức thì với DUAL Inverter

Mát lạnh dễ chịu với máy nén biến tần kép LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

TUV Rheinland chứng nhận

Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG trên: máy điều hòa không khí biến tần LG (US-Q242K*) làm mát nhanh hơn tới 40% so với máy điều hòa không khí không biến tần của LG (TS-H2465DAO). *Nhiệt độ ban đầu (Ngoài trời 35°C, Trong nhà 33°C), Nhiệt độ thiết lập (26°C).

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

AS60GHCG0
Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)
62
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
Bộ phát ion
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

62

Công suất đầu vào (W)

41

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

CADR (CMH)

483

CADR (CMM)

8.05

Màu sắc

Thân : Trắng / Nắp : Màu nâu đất sét

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Không

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

53 / 25

Điện áp định mức

No

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

6.75

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

8.05

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

315 x 511 x 315

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

411 x 591 x 411

Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

6700

TÍNH NĂNG

Đèn Tùy Chỉnh Theo Tâm Trạng

Không

Làm sạch 360˚

Chế độ trẻ em

Không

Pin

Không

Thời gian sạc pin

Không

Khóa trẻ em

Phát hiện CO₂

Không

Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Bộ phát ion

Đuổi muỗi

Không

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Không

Chế độ thú cưng

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

Không

Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ kép

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

Không

Chế độ lọc không khí/Chế độ thông minh

Không

Remote điều khiển

Không

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

Chế độ ngủ

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

Không

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chỉ báo thông minh (Bụi mịn)

Không

Công suất chờ (Dưới 1W)

Không

Thời gian sử dụng (Đã sạc đầy)

Không

Uvnano

Không

Cảm biến UWB

Không

Hướng dẫn bằng giọng nói

Không

Không dây

Không áp dụng

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc

Chức Năng Sạc Không Dây

Không

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Bộ lọc 360˚ (HEPA) X 1 chiếc

Loại bộ lọc

H13

PHỤ KIỆN

Bánh xe di chuyển

Không

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Chứng nhận AAFA

Không

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2024-03

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS60GHCG0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096081853

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

CÔNG SUẤT LÀM LẠNH Tiêu chuẩn (Nhỏ nhất - Lớn nhất) - BTU/h
12,000 (2,200 ~ 13,500)
KÍCH THƯỚC (MM, R X C X S)
Dàn lạnh: 837 X 308 X 189 / Dàn nóng: 717 X 495 X 230
CÔNG NGHỆ NỔI BẬT
Máy nén biến tần Dual Inverter
LỢI ÍCH THÊM
Máy nén bảo hành 10 năm

Thông số chính

Loại sản phẩm

Điều hòa 1 chiều

Công suất làm mát tối đa (W)

3.96

Công suất làm mát tiêu thụ định mức/tối thiểu (W)

1,030

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Không

Tất cả thông số

LÀM LẠNH

Lưu lượng gió

13.0/10.0/6.6/4.2

ĐỘ THUẬN TIỆN

Độ ồn thấp

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Không

THÔNG TIN CHUNG

Công suất làm mát tối đa (W)

3.96

Công suất làm mát định mức/tối thiểu (W)

3.52

Công suất làm mát tiêu thụ định mức/tối thiểu (W)

1,030

Phạm vi làm lạnh ước tính

Phòng 15m² 20m² (từ 40m³ đến 60 m³)

Kích thước dàn lạnh_RxCxS (mm)

837 x 308 x 189

Khối lượng dàn lạnh (kg)

8.2

Kích thước dàn nóng_RxCxS (mm)

717 x 495 x 230

Khối lượng dàn nóng (kg)

23

Kích thước sản phẩm_RxCxS (mm)

837 x 308 x 189

Loại sản phẩm

Điều hòa 1 chiều

Nguồn điện

220-240, 50

Loại môi chất làm lạnh

R32

Độ ồn (Làm lạnh) Cao/Trung bình/Thấp/Siêu thấp (dB(A))

-/41/35/27/21

Mọi người đang nói gì

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 