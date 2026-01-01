Bạn không có nhiều thời gian? Làm thế nào để chuẩn bị bữa ăn thường ngày một cách nhanh chóng mà vẫn lành mạnh?

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Khi bận rộn, bạn thường chỉ có hai lựa chọn nấu nướng: đặt đồ ăn ngoài hoặc miễn cưỡng ăn những món “ăn kiêng” nhạt nhẽo. Nhưng thực ra, bạn không cần phải lựa chọn như vậy. Nếu bạn muốn có bữa ăn vừa nhanh gọn, vừa thực sự lành mạnh mà lại ít phải dọn dẹp thì bí quyết thông minh dưới đây sẽ giúp mọi thứ trở nên dễ dàng hơn.
Từ LG