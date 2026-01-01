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Bản tin

Bạn không có nhiều thời gian? Làm thế nào để chuẩn bị bữa ăn thường ngày một cách nhanh chóng mà vẫn lành mạnh?

Khi bận rộn, bạn thường chỉ có hai lựa chọn nấu nướng: đặt đồ ăn ngoài hoặc miễn cưỡng ăn những món “ăn kiêng” nhạt nhẽo. Nhưng thực ra, bạn không cần phải lựa chọn như vậy. Nếu bạn muốn có bữa ăn vừa nhanh gọn, vừa thực sự lành mạnh mà lại ít phải dọn dẹp thì bí quyết thông minh dưới đây sẽ giúp mọi thứ trở nên dễ dàng hơn.

 

Từ LG

Hình ảnh minh họa một hộp bento dễ làm với các nắm cơm hình chim cánh cụt và rau củ nhiều màu sắc trên nền đỏ, cho thấy ý tưởng chuẩn bị bữa ăn đơn giản.

Hình ảnh minh họa một hộp bento dễ làm với các nắm cơm hình chim cánh cụt và rau củ nhiều màu sắc trên nền đỏ, cho thấy ý tưởng chuẩn bị bữa ăn đơn giản.

Chỉ cần gạo và thiết bị nhà bếp của LG. Với cơm trong tủ lạnh, dù là là cơm mới nấu, cơm thừa hay bột gạo nếp, và đôi chút biến tấu, như thay đổi gia vị, nước xốt và topping, bạn đã có thể tạo ra món ngon giàu protein, món ăn nhẹ ngọt không chứa gluten hoặc cơm chiên giòn rụm từ nguyên liệu quen thuộc. Đây là một trong những cách nhanh nhất giúp bạn bớt đau đầu khi phải nghĩ món để đảm bảo bữa tối trong tuần cân bằng dinh dưỡng và ngon miệng.

• Tốc độ: 10-20 phút, bữa ăn gói gọn trong một bát hoặc món ăn nhẹ vừa miệng.

• Lợi ích sức khỏe: giàu protein, cân bằng dinh dưỡng, lựa chọn món ăn nhẹ thanh đạm hơn.

• Đơn giản: ít bước nấu nướng hơn, ít bát đĩa phải dọn dẹp hơn, dễ làm lại.

• Đa dạng: luân phiên thay đổi nước xốt và topping để tạo cảm giác mới lạ mỗi ngàyDưới đây là ba công thức đơn giản, dễ kết hợp, dựa trên cùng một ý tưởng: dùng cơm làm nguyên liệu chính rồi biến tấu hương vị để bữa ăn luôn mới mẻ.

“Đâu là cách dễ nhất để chuẩn bị bữa ăn lành mạnh khi bận rộn?”

Cách tiếp cận đáng tin cậy nhất là:

✓Bắt đầu với cơm (hoặc lựa chọn thay thế từ gạo) làm nguyên liệu chính, có thể là cơm, cơm thừa hoặc bột gạo nếp.

✓Nấu nhanh nguyên liệu chính bằng LG NeoChef™. 

✓Kết hợp vào một bát hoặc miếng vừa miệng với rau củ, nước xốt và topping.

✓Thay đổi hương vị bằng các loại gia vị, nước xốt và nguyên liệu bổ sung khác nhau. Thói quen này không chỉ giúp bạn giải quyết được vấn đề nan giải nhất vào các buổi tối trong tuần – không có thời gian, đau đầu vì nghĩ món và quá nhiều bát đĩa phải dọn – mà còn mang đến những bữa ăn tươi ngon và hài lòng.

Công thức 1

Cơm gà hai kiểu (kiểu Hàn Quốc hoặc kiểu Mexico)

Chỉ cần thay đổi gia vị nêm nếm, bạn có thể biến ức gà nạc, giàu protein thành hai món ăn hoàn toàn khác nhau. Đây là lựa chọn thiết thực cho những ai muốn có bữa tối trong tuần giàu protein nhưng không bị nhàm chán.

Xem bản gốc

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Cách nấu nhanh

·Ướp gà với hỗn hợp hương vị ưa thích.

·Nấu bằng LG NeoChef™ cho đến khi chín kỹ, để yên một lúc rồi thái lát.

·Xếp lên trên cơm (hoặc cơm súp lơ/rau xanh) cùng với rau củ và nước xốt.

Lý do khiến công thức này hiệu quả

·Giàu protein: giúp no lâu và hỗ trợ duy trì khối cơ nạc.

·Phù hợp với chế độ ăn ít carb hoặc keto: thay cơm bằng cơm súp lơ và tăng gấp đôi lượng rau củ.

·Chuẩn bị bữa ăn hiệu quả: nấu gà một lần, sau đó có thể biến tấu thành nhiều món cơm khác nhau chỉ trong vài phút, cho cả tuần.

Chọn hương vị yêu thích

·Lấy cảm hứng từ Hàn Quốc: gochujang, mè, tỏi.

·Lấy cảm hứng từ Mexico: bơ, chanh xanh, thì là Ai Cập

Công thức 2

Bánh gạo nếp may mắn (Món ăn nhẹ ngọt, dẻo, không chứa gluten)

Bạn muốn làm món tráng miệng đặc biệt mà không bật bếp? Món ăn nhẹ dùng lò vi sóng có kết cấu dẻo giống mochi này rất ngon mà không tốn nhiều công sức chế biến, lý tưởng nếu bạn đang tìm một món tráng miệng dễ làm, không chứa gluten.

Xem bản gốc

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Cách nấu nhanh

·Nhào bột nếp.

·Quay trong lò vi sóng LG NeoChef™ cho đến khi khối bột săn lại và trở nên đàn hồi.

·Nặn thành viên nhỏ vừa ăn rồi phủ topping.

Lý do khiến công thức này hiệu quả

·Chỉ cần lò vi sóng: không cần xửng hấp hay bếp nấu.

·Dễ chia sẻ và định lượng khẩu phần: bảo quản theo khẩu phần và ăn dần như món ăn nhẹ trong nhiều ngày.

·Không chứa gluten: lựa chọn lý tưởng cho gia đình không muốn dùng bột mì.

Chọn hương vị yêu thích

·Hạt dẻ cười

·Mè đen

·Dừa khô

Công thức 3

Cơm chiên giòn rụm (Cách thông minh để tận dụng cơm thừa)

Bạn có cơm thừa trong tủ lạnh? Hãy biến chúng thành những miếng cơm chiên giòn rụm để ăn vặt như bánh quy, rồi thêm topping tùy thích. Món này rất phù hợp làm bữa ăn nhanh gọn cho các buổi tối trong tuần hoặc bữa ăn nhẹ chế biến trong tích tắc. Và vì việc dọn dẹp luôn là điều khiến nhiều người ngại ngần, hãy để 

LG QuadWash™ lo liệu những chiếc đĩa dính dầu mỡ và thức ăn sau đó.

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Cách nấu nhanh

·Trộn cơm nguội với đường, muối, giấm gạo lứt và dầu mè trong một bát. Nặn thành miếng vừa ăn, cho ít dầu ăn vào chảo lớn đun nóng rồi chiên hỗn hợp cơm cho đến khi giòn.

·Rưới nước xốt lên miếng cơm chiên giòn rụm rồi thêm topping.

·Dễ dàng làm sạch bát đĩa dính dầu mỡ hoặc thức ăn với LG QuadWash™.

Lý do khiến công thức này hiệu quả

·Nấu ăn ít lãng phí: cách thông minh để tận dụng cơm thừa thay vì bỏ đi.

·Tùy chọn topping linh hoạt: luân phiên thay đổi giữa protein và rau củ dựa trên nguyên liệu sẵn có.

·Rất dễ làm lại: khi đã nắm được cách nấu cơ bản, bạn có thể thỏa sức biến tấu.

Chọn hương vị yêu thích

·Yuzu Miso: mayonnaise yuzu miso, prosciutto, bơ, múi quýt.

·Tzatziki Feta: nước xốt tzatziki, dưa chuột bào sợi, táo, pho mát feta.

·Cá ngừ cay: nước xốt kem ớt, cá ngừ cay, ớt jalapeño, củ cải thái lát.

LG NeoChef™

Hỏi:

Hỏi: Tôi có thể nấu rau củ bằng LG NeoChef™ để ăn kèm với Cơm gà hai kiểu không?

Đáp:

A. Có, hoàn toàn được! LG NeoChef™ không chỉ nấu được ức gà mà còn nấu được rau củ. Khả năng hấp rau đông lạnh của LG NeoChef™ đặc biệt hữu ích khi nấu các món ăn kèm lành mạnh như bông cải xanh và cà rốt. Để hấp rau củ thông thường, chỉ cần cắt nhỏ các loại rau củ như bông cải xanh, cà rốt hoặc khoai tây, cho vào bát dùng được trong lò vi sóng cùng một ít nước, đậy kín rồi cho vào lò vi sóng. Cách này vừa giúp bổ sung dinh dưỡng vừa tăng thêm độ hấp dẫn cho bát gà của bạn.

Hỏi:

Hỏi: Tôi mới bắt đầu và muốn giảm bớt thời gian dành cho các bữa ăn trong tuần. Tôi nên bắt đầu chuẩn bị bữa ăn với các công thức này như thế nào?

Đáp:

Đáp: Đối với người mới bắt đầu, chúng tôi khuyên bạn nên chuẩn bị bữa ăn theo từng loại nguyên liệu. Thay vì chuẩn bị bữa ăn hoàn chỉnh, cách hiệu quả hơn là nấu riêng phần ngũ cốc, protein và rau củ rồi kết hợp lại sau. Hãy thử nấu ức gà vào cuối tuần, cất cơm (ngũ cốc) và rau hấp còn thừa vào hộp riêng. Vào một ngày bận rộn trong tuần, bạn chỉ cần kết hợp các nguyên liệu này với loại xốt yêu thích (kiểu Hàn Quốc hoặc Mexico), sau đó hâm nóng bằng LG NeoChef™ là đã có một bữa ăn ngon miệng và nhanh chóng.

Hỏi:

Hỏi: Ngoài món cơm chiên giòn rụm và cơm gà, còn ý tưởng hộp cơm trưa nhanh gọn, quay lò vi sóng nào cho nhân viên văn phòng không?

Đáp:

Đáp: Đối với những người bận rộn, chúng tôi gợi ý chuẩn bị hộp cơm trưa “một bước” bằng cách nấu đồng thời khoai tây, rau củ và cơm trong LG NeoChef™. Chỉ cần cho cơm, khoai tây thái hạt lựu và các loại rau nhanh chín vào chung một hộp dùng được với lò vi sóng, rưới một ít dầu ô liu, thêm gia vị rồi cho vào lò vi sóng. Cách này cho phép bạn nấu tất cả nguyên liệu cùng một lúc, mang đến bữa ăn ngon miệng và nhanh chóng mà không cần rửa thêm bát đĩa.

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