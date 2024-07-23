Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
for-students

Ưu đãi sinh viên
Mở ngàn đặc quyền

Dành riêng cho sinh viên, đăng ký ngay và trải nghiệm!

Ưu đãi dành riêng cho sinh viên chỉ có tại LG!

Ưu đãi lên tới 50%

Ưu đãi lên tới 50%

Mua sắm các sản phẩm LG yêu thích của bạn với ưu đãi lên đến 50%

Voucher cho khách hàng mới

Độc quyền khách mới

Voucher dành cho khách hàng mới lên đến 500.000

Miễn phí giao hàng

Miễn phí giao hàng

Đặt hàng trực tuyến và nhận các sản phẩm LG mới với dịch vụ giao hàng miễn phí đến tận nhà.

Trả góp lãi suất 0%

Trả góp lãi suất 0%

Chương trình trả góp linh động tới 12 tháng với lãi suất 0%

Đăng ký thành viên nhận ngay ưu đãi!

Nhận liền tay ưu đãi giảm thêm lên đến 500.000 cho đơn hàng đầu tiên cùng nhiều dịch vụ hậu mãi hấp dẫn khác! 

Đăng Ký

Quy trình nhận ưu đãi

Đăng ký dễ dàng, rước ngàn ưu đãi chỉ trong 3 bước:

1. Chọn mục ưu đãi 

Nhấn vào chương trình ưu đãi có đối tượng tham gia phù hợp với bạn.

2. Xác minh email

Xác nhận địa chỉ email trường học (domain email edu.vn) của bạn để hoàn thành kích hoạt ưu đãi. 

3. Bắt đầu mua sắm 

Khám phá ưu đãi không giới hạn dành riêng cho bạn tại LG.com

FAQs

Q.

Ai có thể tham gia được chương trình khuyến mãi đặc biệt cho sinh viên?

A.

Sinh viên toàn thời gian hoặc bán thời gian hiện tại ,giáo viên, nhân viên ngành giáo dục hiện tại được chấp nhận ở Viet Nam  và có đuôi domain "@edu.vn"

Q.

Bạn có cần tài khoản của LG để được hưởng chương trình khuyến mại cho sinh viên và giáo dục không?

A.

Có, bạn cần dùng email có định dạng "@edu.com" (ví dụ: nguyenvana@abc.edu.com) của các trường, tổ chức giáo dục đăng kí và xác thực tài khoản trên trang web : www.lg.com/vn

Q.

Tôi có thể mua những sản phẩm nào với chương trình khuyến mãi giáo dục?

A.

Tận hưởng khoản tiết kiệm độc quyền trên tất cả các sản phẩm của LG (LG.com). Đặc biệt là Laptop LG Gram, Màn hình máy tính và các thiết bị giải trí loa, tai nghe

Q.

Có giới hạn về số lượng sản phẩm và thời gian chương trình ưu đãi tôi có thể mua không?

A.

Chương trình Ưu đãi Sinh Viên của LG cho phép các Sinh Viên, Giáo Viên, Nhân Viên Giáo Dục đủ điều kiện của Việt Nam mua các sản phẩm LG cho mục đích sử dụng cá nhân (và không dành cho mục đích kinh doanh hoặc bán lại). Do đó, có giới hạn sản phẩm cho mỗi danh mục sản phẩm mỗi năm dương lịch. Bạn có thể kiểm tra số lượng sản phẩm có thể mua bằng cách nhấp vào ‘Hạn mức của tôi’ trong tài khoản sau khi đăng ký/đăng nhập vào Chương trình Ưu đãi Sinh Viên của LG

Q.

Tôi có thể nhận được giảm giá kết hợp với các ưu đãi khác không?

A.

Bất kỳ ưu đãi, lợi ích hoặc khuyến mãi nào do LG.com cung cấp độc lập với Chương trình khuyến mãi thông thường đều không được cung cấp cho Người dùng liên quan đến việc mua Chương trình cho chương trình khuyến mãi cho người tiêu dùng bình thường.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 