Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
xboom Buds Lite, Tai nghe Bluetooth xboom Buds Lite, tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

xboom Buds Lite, Tai nghe Bluetooth xboom Buds Lite, tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

xboom Buds Lite, Tai nghe Bluetooth xboom Buds Lite, tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

BUDSLITE
  • cradle side view with earbuds apart
  • cradle side view with earbuds inside
  • cradle front view with earbuds inside
  • earbuds front view
  • earbuds side view
  • earbuds from each diagonal angle
  • earbuds front and rear view
  • earbuds rear view
  • cradle front view
  • cradle top view
  • opened cradle top view with earbuds
  • opened empty cradle top view
  • front view with earbuds apart
  • accessories
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle side view with earbuds inside
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds front view
earbuds side view
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
earbuds rear view
cradle front view
cradle top view
opened cradle top view with earbuds
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart
accessories

Tính năng chính

  • Graphene unit
  • Call-quality
  • gram-match
  • xboom Buds app
  • Battery Life
  • IPX4
Thêm
will.i.am trong trang phục trắng và kính râm, nghiêng mặt và chỉ tay vào chiếc tai nghe

Tai nghe bluetooth Buds Lite, tinh chỉnh bởi Will.i.am

Trình diện tai nghe xboom Buds Lite – sự kết hợp đột phá với will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh đẳng cấp, được thiết kế tinh xảo bởi chuyên gia mang trong mình sự sáng tạo không giới hạn.

Hộp tai nghe xboom Buds Lite được mở hoàn toàn với 2 chiếc tay nghe lơ lửng phía trên.

will.i.am – nghệ sĩ kiến tạo trải nghiệm cho xboom Buds Lite

LG lựa chọn will.i.am để tái định nghĩa thương hiệu xboom, với mục tiêu nâng tầm trải nghiệm âm thanh và phong cách hoàn toàn mới. Là chủ nhân của 9 giải thưởng Grammy danh giá, will.i.am là một biểu tượng không thể chối cãi của âm nhạc đại chúng. Anh cũng là người tiên phong trong lĩnh vực AI, với kinh nghiệm là Giám đốc Sáng tạo Đổi mới tại Intel và là người sáng lập nền tảng radio sử dụng AI mang tên RAiDiO.FYI. Dải sản phẩm "xboom by will.i.am" được tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp bởi will.i.am để mang đến âm thanh cân băng với dải âm ấm hơn. Với chuyên môn về cả âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am đã tinh chỉnh xboom Buds Lite để mang đến sản phẩm với âm thanh vượt trội

Bức ảnh phía trên cho thấy will.i.am đang làm việc trong một phòng thu âm, mặc một chiếc áo vest màu đỏ và nhìn chăm chú vào màn hình đặt trước mặt anh ấy.Bức ảnh phía dưới cũng cho thấy will.i.am đang làm việc tại một phòng thu, nhìn vào màn hình có các cửa sổ màu xanh lá cây.

xboom Buds Lite với phong cách hoàn toàn mới

Ở phía trên bên trái, will.i.am quay lưng, nhìn nghiêng sang trái, đeo kính râm và dùng ngón trỏ để đặt tai nghe vào tai. Ở phía trên bên phải là hình ảnh của hai chiếc tai nghe màu trắng. Ở giữa bên trái là bức chân dung của will.i.am nhìn thẳng về phía trước, đeo tai nghe, đội mũ lưỡi trai và đeo kính râm. Ở giữa bên phải cũng là một bức chân dung khác của will.i.am với tai nghe, mũ lưỡi trai và kính râm. Phía dưới, hộp sạc của xboom Buds Lite cùng tai nghe bên trong nằm gọn trong lòng bàn tay của will.i.am.

Âm thanh ấm hơn và rõ ràng hơn từ chất liệu được nâng cấp

Mỏng như tờ giấy nhưng cứng như thép. Màng loa được làm từ vật liệu graphene tiên tiến nhất mang đến âm thanh trong trẻo sánh ngang với các thiết bị âm thanh cao cấp

*Màng loa Graphene sử dụng màng chắn phủ graphene.

Linh hồn của âm thanh đỉnh cao.

Khám phá Màng loa Graphene: Vật liệu âm thanh tối ưu

Buds lên tai, mọi tiếng ồn biến mất

Tính năng Comfort ANC của xboom Buds Lite giúp giảm tiếng ồn không mong muốn, cho phép bạn đắm chìm vào trải nghiệm âm thanh tập trung hơn.

Một chiếc tai nghe màu trắng nằm ở trung tâm và sóng âm đi qua tai nghe từ trái sang phải, thể hiện sự so sánh giữa tiếng ồn môi trường và ANC

xboom Buds Lite không hỗ trợ tính năng giảm tiếng ồn của gió.

 

Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

 

Một số người dùng có thể cảm thấy khó chịu do hiệu ứng chống ồn chủ động (ANC) quá mức trong môi trường nhất định, trong khi những người khác có thể thấy trải nghiệm chống ồn thoải mái hơn với Comfort ANC.

Âm thanh cuộc gọi rõ ràng và tự nhiên

xboom Buds Lite cho phép bạn thực hiện cuộc gọi với độ rõ nét nâng cao nhờ sử dụng AI.

Một người phụ nữ đeo chiếc tai nghe màu trắng đang nói chuyện và chỉ về phía trước, sử dụng tính năng cuộc gọi của tai nghe

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh hoạ

Ứng dụng xboom Buds

Tối ưu hoá cho riêng bạn

Cá nhân hoá trải nghiệm âm thanh với ứng dụng độc quyền của xboom Buds Lite.

Tuỳ chỉnh EQ và nhiều tính năng thông minh, tối ưu theo đúng nhu cầu của bạn.

Hỗ trợ cả iOS, Android và Windows trên LG gram.

Trên điện thoại hiển thị màn hình chính của ứng dụng xboom Buds. Bên trái là hình ảnh giao diện tính năng điều chỉnh hiệu ứng âm thanh của cùng ứng dụng. Bên phải lần lượt là hình ảnh giao diện tính năng điều khiển cảm ứng và kết nối đa điểm & ghép nối đa thiết bị.

Kết nối

Buds và gram – Cặp đôi hoàn hảo trên mọi phương diện

Kết nối đồng bộ hoàn hảo, điều khiển tai nghe xboom Buds Lite ngay trên LG gram – tiện lợi và thông minh.

Chiếc laptop LG gram màu trắng được bật nguồn ở trung tâm, hiển thị màn hình ứng dụng xboom Buds đã kết nối ở góc dưới bên phải. Bên cạnh laptop là hộp sạc màu trắng của xboom Buds Lite với một cặp tai nghe đặt bên trong, kèm theo biểu tượng 'đã kết nối' hiển thị giữa hai thiết bị.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

Truy cập điều chỉnh âm thanh tức thì

Tuỳ chỉnh xboom Buds Lite ngay trên LG gram một cách nhanh chóng qua ứng dụng được phát triển riêng cho thiết bị.

Bạn có thể điều khiển các cài đặt như chống ồn chủ động (ANC) và EQ trực tiếp trên màn hình mà không làm gián đoạn nội dung đang thưởng thức.

Thiết kế đồng bộ

Định hình phong cách với thiết kế liền mạch, kết hợp tinh tế hai tông màu đen – trắng.

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh hoạ

Thiết kế móc tai

Một điểm tựa giữ chắc trên tai

Thiết kế móc tai mới mang đến sự vừa vặn chắc chắn nhưng vẫn thoải mái.

Thoải mái tận hưởng những bước đi hay dạo chơi mà tai nghe luôn giữ cố định đúng vị trí.

Tai trái của một người đeo tai nghe xboom Buds Lite màu trắng. Phía trên tai nghe có một mũi tên hai chiều.

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh hoạ

Thời lượng pin

Thời gian sử dụng lên tới 35 giờ

Thời lượng pin bền bỉ của xboom Buds Lite sẽ khiến bạn ngạc nhiên.

Thưởng thức âm nhạc trong liên tục 11,5 giờ và tổng cộng 35 giờ khi sử dụng kèm hộp sạc.

*Thời lượng pin có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện sử dụng thực tế.

*11,5 giờ nghe liên tục và 35 giờ khi sử dụng hộp sạc khi tắt ANC.

*8,5 giờ nghe liên tục và 27 giờ với hộp sạc khi bật ANC.

Khả năng chống nước

Không lo ướt át cản trở trải nghiệm

Thưởng thức âm thanh liên tục ngay cả khi tập luyện hay trong những ngày ẩm ướt.

xboom Buds Lite được bảo vệ tối ưu khỏi mồ hôi và độ ẩm với tiêu chuẩn chống nước IPX4.

*Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Tiêu chuẩn IPX4 cho phép chịu được mưa nhẹ, mồ hôi và các tia nước bắn nhưng không phù hợp để ngâm nước hoặc chịu áp lực nước mạnh.

In

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 