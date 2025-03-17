Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Loa LG xboom Grab - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Loa LG xboom Grab - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

GRAB

Loa LG xboom Grab - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

()
  • front view
  • front-side view from right
  • top view
  • side view
  • front-side view from left
  • front-side view from bottom-left
  • usb port close-up
  • rear view
  • front view close-up
  • front view from bottom with handle untied
  • bottom view with handle untied
  • semi-vertical front view with handle untied
  • handle close-up
  • front view horizontal and vertical combo
  • side view from right close-up
front view
front-side view from right
top view
side view
front-side view from left
front-side view from bottom-left
usb port close-up
rear view
front view close-up
front view from bottom with handle untied
bottom view with handle untied
semi-vertical front view with handle untied
handle close-up
front view horizontal and vertical combo
side view from right close-up

Tính năng chính

  • Loa vòm tweeter đến từ Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Tiêu chuẩn quân đội
Thêm
will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Grab hacia el frente.

Âm thanh xboom đặc trưng, chế tác bởi will.i.am

Trình diện xboom Grab – sự kết hợp đột phá với will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh đẳng cấp, được thiết kế tinh xảo bởi chuyên gia mang trong mình sự sáng tạo không giới hạn.

will.i.am – nghệ sĩ kiến tạo trải nghiệm cho xboom Grab 

LG hợp tác cùng will.i.am để tái định nghĩa xboom như một thương hiệu nâng tầm trải nghiệm âm thanh với phong cách và âm thanh hoàn toàn mới. Là chủ nhân của 9 giải Grammy, will.i.am chính là một biểu tượng thực sự của văn hóa đại chúng. 

Mọi phiên bản ‘xboom by will.i.am’ đều được chính will.i.am tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp, mang đến chất âm cân bằng và ấm áp hơn. Kết hợp giữa chuyên môn âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am đã tinh chỉnh xboom Grab để mang đến chất âm và chất lượng đàm thoại vượt trội.

Siêu phẩm âm thanh độc quyền do will.i.am chế tác

Khám phá âm thanh độc nhất và tinh tế của xboom, được chính tay will.i.am chế tác riêng biệt. Mọi âm thanh trong quá trình sử dụng xboom mới — từ việc bật/tắt, kết nối Bluetooth, đến điều chỉnh âm lượng — đều được chàng kiến trúc sư âm nhac hoàn thiện để mang lại những trải nghiệm âm thanh chưa từng có.

will.i.am đang làm việc trong studio, nhìn vào một màn hình đặt dưới chiếc micro.

Âm thanh sống động từ loa dome tweeter, được Peerless chế tác tinh xảo.

Được trang bị dome tweeter 16mm từ Peerless, một hãng âm thanh cao cấp của Đan Mạch với hơn 100 năm tuổi nghề, xboom Bounce mang lại chất lượng âm thanh vượt trội. Thưởng thức những âm thanh thật sống động, mạnh mẽ, hoàn hảo cho các hoạt động ngoài trời.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

xboom Grab nằm trên một tảng đá phủ rêu. Logo chứng nhận đạt tiêu chuẩn quân đội được đặt ở góc bên phải

Bền bỉ với thời gian, đạt tiêu chuẩn quân đội

Thiết kế dành cho những chuyến phiêu lưu ngoài trời. Đạt tiêu chuẩn quân đội Hoa Kỳ với 7 bài kiểm tra độ bền khắt khe. Chắc chắn, bền bỉ, sẵn sàng thích nghi với mọi điều kiện môi trường.

*Kết quả thực tế hoặc hiệu suất có thể thay đổi tùy theo môi trường sử dụng.

*Chi tiết kết quả kiểm tra theo tiêu chuẩn quân đội

*Tiêu chuẩn kiểm tra: MIL-STD-810H

*Các yếu tố kiểm tra: Nhiệt độ cao, mưa, rung động, va đập, xịt nước biển, bụi cát, ngập lụt

*Kết quả chứng nhận: ĐẠT

*Ngày chứng nhận: 18 tháng 12, 2024

xboom Grab được đặt theo chiều dọc.

Thưởng thức âm nhạc mọi nơi với 20 giờ chơi nhạc

Sở hữu thời lượng pin vượt ngoài mong đợi với một chiếc loa nhỏ gọn, xboom Grab có thể phát nhạc liên tục lên đến 20 giờ khi sạc đầy.

*Thời gian phát nhạc được liệt kê dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ với âm lượng 50%, chế độ Bluetooth và Voice Enhance bật, và không sử dụng ánh sáng.

*Thời gian phát nhạc có thể thay đổi trong thực tế.

xboom Grab được đặt theo hình lục giác, phía sau bên trái là một đống đất và bên phải có nước bắn lên

Kháng nước và bụi đạt chuẩn IP67

xboom Grab đạt khả năng chống nước và bụi chuẩn IP67. Thoải mái thưởng thức âm nhạc mọi lúc, mọi nơi, dù quẩy tại hồ bơi hay dạo chơi trên bãi biển.

*Hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy vào môi trường sử dụng.

*IP67 hoàn toàn chống bụi và các hạt nhỏ tương tự, đồng thời chống nước hoàn toàn khi ngâm ở độ sâu tối đa 1m trong 30 phút.

xboom Grab thế hệ mới. Dễ dàng mang theo và treo loa phong cách

Được thiết kế để vượt qua mọi giới hạn và đề cao sự tiện dụng. Thân hình dạng ống, dễ dàng cầm nắm và tạo điểm nhấn độc đáo cho phong cách của bạn. Mang và treo loa dễ dàng với thiết kế dây đeo tiện lợi.

Hình ảnh trên bên trái: xboom Grab được đeo trên cổ tay của ai đó bằng dây đeo. Hình ảnh trên bên phải: xboom Grab được đặt trên giá đỡ chai nước của xe đạp. Hình ảnh dưới bên trái: Will.i.am trong bộ đồ trắng đang cầm xboom Grab bằng tay phải. Hình ảnh dưới bên phải: Will.i.am trong bộ đồ đen đang cầm xboom Grab bằng tay phải.

AI Sound

AI tinh chỉnh âm thanh tuyệt hảo cho mọi thể loại.

Chọn chế độ theo nhịp, giai điệu hoặc giọng hát tùy theo sở thích, hoặc để AI tự động điều chỉnh chế độ phù hợp với bạn nhất. AI phân tích âm thanh và điều chỉnh để phù hợp với thể loại âm nhạc.

Will.i.am đang cầm xboom Grab trên tay phải.

AI hiệu chỉnh âm thanh

AI hiệu chỉnh âm thanh trong trẻo ở mọi không gian.

AI sẽ điều chỉnh âm thanh dựa trên kích thước và hình dạng không gian của bạn. Mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh trọn vẹn chất lượng, dù bạn ở trong một không gian rộng lớn hay một căn phòng nhỏ.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

AI Lighting

AI Lighting đồng bộ với âm nhạc

AI nhận diện thể loại âm nhạc của bạn và tự động điều chỉnh ánh sáng sao cho phù hợp với âm thanh. Chọn từ các chế độ Ambient, Party, hoặc Voice để tạo không khí phù hợp. Kiểm tra ánh sáng thông minh hiển thị trạng thái của loa.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Kết nối nhiều loa, khuếch đại bữa tiệc âm nhạc với Auracast™

Tạo link nhóm để ghép nối thiết bị và chia sẻ qua Auracast™. Truy cập ngay tức thì chỉ với một nút bấm chuyên dụng. Đắm chìm trong âm thanh sôi động, nâng tầm trải nghiệm với kết nối đa loa.

Trên một vòng tròn đa sắc, các loa xboom Stage 301, Bounce và Grab được đặt theo thứ tự theo chiều kim đồng hồ. Bên cạnh xboom Grab là hình ảnh nút Auracast trong một vòng tròn.

*Chỉ các mẫu Grab, Bounce và Stage 301 ra mắt trong năm ’25 mới có thể kết nối với nhau.

**Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính minh họa. Kích thước thực tế có thể khác.

In

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 