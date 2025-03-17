Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

STAGE301

Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am

()
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
  • LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301
LG Loa LG xboom Stage 301 - tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am, STAGE301

Tính năng chính

  • Loa woofer và loa trung đến từ Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Thiết kế dạng chóp
  • Pin có thể thay thế
Thêm
will.i.am trong bộ trang phục đen và kính râm, mang xboom Stage 301 trên vai.

Âm thanh xboom đặc trưng được chế tác bởi will.i.am

Trình diện xboom Grab – sự kết hợp đột phá với will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh đẳng cấp, được thiết kế tinh xảo bởi chuyên gia mang trong mình sự sáng tạo không giới hạn.

*Video với mục đích minh hoạ

will.i.am – nghệ sĩ kiến tạo trải nghiệm cho xboom Stage 301

LG hợp tác cùng will.i.am để tái định nghĩa xboom như một thương hiệu nâng tầm trải nghiệm nghe nhạc với phong cách và âm thanh hoàn toàn mới. Chiến thắng 9 giải Grammy, will.i.am chính là một biểu tượng thực sự của văn hóa đại chúng.

Mọi phiên bản “xboom by will.i.am” đều được chính nghệ nhân will.i.am tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp, mang đến âm thanh cân bằng với chất âm ấm áp hơn. Kết hợp giữa chuyên môn âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am đã hoàn thiện xboom Stage 301 với chất âm mạnh mẽ, bùng nổ, giúp bữa tiệc của bạn trở nên độc nhất vô nhị.

Chất âm độc đáo, được tạo nên bởi will.i.am.

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm âm thanh tinh tế và khác biệt được chế tác bởi will.i.am. Mỗi âm thanh phát ra từ loa xboom thế hệ mới - từ bật/tắt nguồn, kết nối Bluetooth cho đến điều chỉnh âm lượng - đều do chính nghệ sĩ phát triển

will.i.am đang làm việc trong phòng thu, nhìn vào màn hình đặt phía dưới micro.

Âm thanh mạnh mẽ đặc trưng của loa woofer và midranges, được Peerless chế tác tinh xảo.

Thổi bùng bữa tiệc với âm thanh stereo rộng và bass mạnh mẽ. Loa woofer 6.5” và midranges 2.5” được chế tác bởi Peerless – thương hiệu âm thanh cao cấp từ Đan Mạch với hơn 100 năm tuổi, mang đến chất lượng âm thanh tuyệt hảo.

*Video với mục đích minh hoạ

Đốt cháy mọi sân khấu

Thiết kế dạng Wedge biến bất kỳ không gian nào thành sàn diễn. Bạn dễ dàng đặt xboom Stage tuỳ vị trí theo ý thích, đặt nghiêng hoặc trên giá.

Trong hình bên trái, xboom Stage 301 được đặt trên mặt đất phía trước các vũ công. Trong bức hình giữa, xboom Stage 301 được đặt trên giá đỡ bên cạnh bộ trống. Ở bức hình bên phải, xboom Stage 301 lại được đặt trên chiếc bàn trong phòng khách.

*Giá đỡ được bán riêng.

xboom Stage 301 mới – Khuấy động cuộc vui, mọi lúc mọi nơi

Thiết kế tay cầm, di chuyển một cách tiện lợi. Mang âm thanh cùng bạn tới tất cả mọi nơi

Ở trên cùng, will.i.am mặc trang phục đen, đặt xboom Stage 301 lên vai. Ở giữa, bên trái là hình ảnh một phần của xboom Stage 301 trên tay chàng nghệ dĩ, còn bên phải là ảnh cận tay cầm của sản phẩm. Ở góc dưới bên trái, will.i.am mặc trang phục trắng, đứng cạnh xboom Stage 301 đặt trên mặt đất. Ở góc dưới bên phải, will.i.am cầm xboom Stage 301 trên tay phải của anh

AI Sound

AI tinh chỉnh âm thanh tuyệt hảo cho mọi thể loại.

Chọn chế độ theo nhịp, giai điệu hoặc giọng hát tùy theo sở thích, hoặc để AI tự động điều chỉnh chế độ phù hợp với bạn nhất. AI phân tích âm thanh và điều chỉnh để phù hợp với thể loại âm nhạc.

will.i.am in white outfit and white cap is holding xboom Stage 301 with his both arms to his face.

Hiệu chỉnh AI

Âm thanh sống động, lấp đầy mọi không gian!

Không cần điều chỉnh âm lượng loa hay không gian của bạn. AI tự động hiệu chỉnh âm thanh tuỳ theo kích thước và hình khối của không gian. Thưởng thức chất âm rõ ràng, sống động từ xa tới gần, dù không gian rộng lớn đến đâu.

*Video chỉ mang tính minh họa.

AI Lighting nhảy theo cùng giai điệu

Hệ thống đèn được thiết kế để hòa nhịp cùng giai điệu. AI phân tích các thể loại nhạc và điều chỉnh ánh sáng phù hợp với danh sách phát của người dùng. Đèn thanh kép mang đến sắc màu rực rỡ làm sôi động không khí các bữa tiệc

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Karaoke & DJ Mix – Khuấy đảo không khí mọi cuộc vui

Tỏa sáng trên sân khấu với các tính năng karaoke đa năng và bộ DJ mix đầy sôi động trên ứng dụng xboom. Dễ dàng điều chỉnh âm lượng mic và nhạc cụ bằng các núm xoay trực quan.

Điều khiển nút vặn dễ dàng | Karaoke | DJ Mix

Pin tháo rời cho cuộc vui bất tận

Quẩy cả ngày với 12 giờ phát nhạc và một viên pin dự phòng. Chỉ cần thay pin khi cần để quẩy thật sung cho 24 tiếng tiếp theo.

Pin bổ sung được bán riêng.

Thông tin kiểm tra pin:

 

Nguồn âm thanh: 12 bản nhạc thử nghiệm theo phong cách Bắc Mỹ và Châu Âu, phát lặp lại liên tục

Chế độ: Phát Bluetooth

Thiết bị nguồn: Samsung Galaxy A24, âm lượng 20%, bật Clear Voice EQ, không có đèn

Loại thử nghiệm: Kiểm tra nội bộ

Chống nước đạt chuẩn IPX4

Đạt chuẩn chống nước IPX4. Thoải mái mang đến mọi cuộc vui ướt át!

Một nhóm người đang đứng đằng sau sau chiếc bể bơi ngoài trời. Bên cạnh bể bơi là chiếc loa xboom Stage 301 với những giọt nước bắn lên từ xung quanh

*IPX4 bảo vệ thiết bị khỏi nước bắn từ mọi hướng trong ít nhất 10 phút.

Trên một vòng tròn ngũ sắc, xboom Grab, Bounce và Stage 301 được sắp xếp theo chiều kim đồng hồ. Bên cạnh xboom Stage 301 là hình ảnh phím Auracast được đặt trong một vòng tròn.

Kết nối nhiều loa, khuếch đại bữa tiệc âm nhạc với Auracast™

Tạo link nhóm để ghép nối thiết bị và chia sẻ qua Auracast™. Truy cập ngay tức thì chỉ với một nút bấm chuyên dụng. Đắm chìm trong âm thanh sôi động, nâng tầm trải nghiệm với kết nối đa loa.

*Chỉ các mẫu Stage 301, Bounce và Grab Stage 301 ra mắt năm 2025 mới có thể kết nối với nhau.

**Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính minh họa. Kích thước thực tế có thể khác.

In

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 