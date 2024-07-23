Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Hỗ trợ

Mát lạnh tức thì với DUAL Inverter

Mát lạnh dễ chịu với máy nén biến tần kép LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Tiết kiệm hóa đơn tiền điện, Thân thiện với môi trường

Tối ưu hiệu suất làm lạnh giúp tiết kiệm chi phí tiền điện
Một người phụ nữ ngồi trên ghế dài trong phòng khách với máy điều hòa không khí LG được lắp trên tường ở phía trên. Các luồng không khí màu xanh lam trên hình ảnh để cho biết máy đang bật và làm mát căn phòng.

Vận hành êm ái

Mang đến không gian yên tĩnh, thoải mái khi sử dụng
Các hoạt động bên trong của Máy nén biến tần kép có thể nhìn thấy thông qua lớp bên ngoài gần như vô hình. Gần đó là logo DUAL Inverter và hai biểu tượng đại diện cho quạt và máy nén.
Máy nén biến tần kép Dual Inverter Compressor™

Vận hành hiệu quả, êm ái, Làm lạnh nhanh chóng, Độ bền theo năm tháng

Nhờ công nghệ máy nén biến tần kép DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
Máy điều hòa không khí LG được lắp trên tường và nhìn từ góc bên. Bảng điều khiển bên trên đang trôi ở phía trên cho thấy các bộ lọc bên trong. Một đường từ bộ lọc sơ cấp dẫn ra một vòng tròn phóng to cho thấy bụi được giữ lại trong bộ lọc sơ cấp. Logo Bộ lọc sơ cấp được hiển thị ở góc dưới bên phải.
Màng lọc sơ cấp

Bắt giữ các hạt bụi thô ngay từ bước lọc đầu

Tự động làm sạch

Tự động làm sạch môi trường bên trong dàn lạnh

Tự động làm khô bất kỳ độ ẩm nào bên trong máy điều hòa không khí để đảm bảo máy luôn sạch.
tìm hiểu thêm
Logo TUV Rheinland.

TUV Rheinland chứng nhận

Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG trên: máy điều hòa không khí biến tần LG (US-Q242K*) làm mát nhanh hơn tới 40% so với máy điều hòa không khí không biến tần của LG (TS-H2465DAO). *Nhiệt độ ban đầu (Ngoài trời 35°C, Trong nhà 33°C), Nhiệt độ thiết lập (26°C).
Logo TUV Rheinland.

Xác minh của TUV

Máy điều hòa không khí biến tần LG (US-Q242K*) tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn tới 70% so với máy điều hòa không khí không biến tần của LG (TS-H2465DAO). *Nhiệt độ ban đầu (Ngoài trời 35°C, Trong nhà 33°C), Nhiệt độ thiết lập (26°C), Thời gian thử nghiệm (8 giờ).
Logo Dual Inverter Bảo hành 10 năm.

Bảo hành máy nén 10 năm

Với chế độ bảo hành 10 năm cho máy nén, người dùng có thể yên tâm sử dụng sản phẩm trong thời gian dài.
Sản phẩm thể hiện nhãn chứng nhận dấu chân carbon đã đạt được cho máy điều hòa không khí Split gắn tường của LG Electronics.

CARBON TRUST (UK)

Dấu chân carbon của sản phẩm này đã được CarbonTrust đo đạc và chứng nhận

Tiêu thụ năng lượng dễ giám sát

Màn hình luôn duy trì thông báo để bạn có thể dễ dàng theo dõi và giảm mức tiêu thụ năng lượng*. *Tiêu thụ năng lượng trong quá trình hoạt động điều hòa không khí.

Môi chất lạnh thân thiện với môi trường

Ngăn ngừa ô nhiễm môi trường với chất làm lạnh R32 cải thiện hiệu quả năng lượng.

4 mức kiểm soát năng lượng chủ động

Chủ động kiểm soát mức tiêu thụ năng lượng với 4 cấp độ dựa trên nhu cầu sử dụng.

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Ngăn ngừa ô nhiễm môi trường với chất làm lạnh R32 cải thiện hiệu quả năng lượng.

Lắp đặt nhanh chóng và dễ dàng

Tiết kiệm thời gian và công sức, nhanh chóng tận hưởng bầu không khí mát lạnh

Mang đến giấc ngủ trọn vẹn

Trải nghiệm môi trường ngủ thoải mái nhất với các chức năng tự động điều chỉnh*. *Khi chức năng ngủ thoải mái được kích hoạt.

Điều khiển dễ dàng trong bóng tối

Không cần bật đèn để thay đổi chế độ điều hòa không khí bằng cách áp dụng cảm biến HỒI CHUYỂN ở điều khiển từ xa.

An toàn sử dụng khi biến động điện áp

Tận hưởng máy điều hòa không khí bền bỉ với khả năng chịu được biến động điện áp*. *Biến động "điện áp định mức ± 30%" được thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG và có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG trên máy điều hòa không khí LG DUAL Inverter có độ ồn dưới 19dBA. (Mẫu máy - V10API)

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 