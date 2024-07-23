Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Ấm Áp Hay Mát Mẻ, Kết hợp Cả Hai Mới Là Tốt Nhất

Điều hòa LG dành cho mùa nóng và cả mùa lạnh.

Bạn Sẽ Lựa Chọn Thiết Bị Sưởi Nào?

Để tìm hiểu về hiệu quả và sự khác biệt của chức năng và công nghệ sưởi ấm của Điều hòa Hai chiều LG, một cuộc thử nghiệm nội bộ đã được tiến hành với sản phẩm Điều hòa Hai chiều, Máy sưởi tản nhiệt và Máy sưởi điện.

It shows three product groups: LG Heat Pump, Radiator, and Electric Heater.

Điều Hòa Hai Chiều LG

It shows three product groups: LG Heat Pump, Radiator, and Electric Heater.

Máy Sưởi Tản Nhiệt

It shows three product groups: LG Heat Pump, Radiator, and Electric Heater.

Máy Sưởi Điện

It shows a woman reclining on the sofa with a relaxed expression feeling the warmth.

So Sánh Tốc Độ Sưởi Ấm

 

Không Gian Có thể Được Sưởi Ấm Nhanh Đến Mức Độ Nào?

*TUV chứng nhận tốc độ sưởi của Điều hòa Hai chiều LG DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) nhanh hơn tới 94% so với máy sưởi hồng ngoại và nhanh hơn 90% so với máy sưởi.
*Thử nghiệm được thực hiện tại phòng thử nghiệm môi trường 23,7㎡ của LG với nhiệt độ ngoài trời là 7 ° C và độ ẩm tương đối là 87%. Thử nghiệm được thực hiện bằng cách so sánh thời gian cần thiết để tăng 5 ° C so với nhiệt độ ban đầu trong nhà là 12 ° C (RH 50%).

It shows a graph and images to demonstrate energy savings.

So Sánh Mức Độ Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng

Mức Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng Khác Nhau Như Thế Nào?

*TUV chứng nhận Điều hòa Hai chiều LG DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn tới 66% so với máy sưởi hồng ngoại và năng lượng hơn 68% so với máy sưởi tản nhiệt.
*Mức tiêu thụ điện năng tích lũy được tính sau khi thiết bị vận hành 8 tiếng tại phòng thử nghiệm môi trường của LG là 23,7㎡ với nhiệt độ ban đầu trong nhà là 12 ℃ (RH 50%) và nhiệt độ ngoài trời là 7 ℃ (RH là 87%) .

Kiểm tra So Sánh Thiết Bị Sưởi Trong Nhà

Sau 3 Giờ Vận Hành, Thiết Bị Nào Tỏa Hơi Ấm Đều Khắp Không Gian?

It shows the screen divided into three and the left side shows how the room temperature has become warmer. However, the products on the right show the phenomenon that they do not get warm.

*TUV chứng nhận Điều hòa Hai chiều LG DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) giúp không gian trong nhà đạt nhiệt độ trung bình là 23 ℃ trong vòng 3 giờ. Trong khi đó, với máy sưởi điện, nhiệt độ trong nhà không thể đạt 19 ℃ trong vòng 5 giờ.
*Thử nghiệm được tiến hành trong phòng thử nghiệm môi trường của LG là 23,7㎡ với nhiệt độ ban đầu trong nhà là 12 ℃ (RH 50%) và nhiệt độ ngoài trời là 7 ℃ (87% RH)

An Toàn Và Thân Thiện Với Môi Trường

It shows the appearance of the air conditioner hanging on the wall of the garden.

An Toàn Hơn Máy Sưởi Gas

Cảm Biến Ngăn Ngừa Tình Trạng Nhiệt Độ Quá Cao

*Không như máy sưởi gas, LG DUALCOOL an toàn hơn vì không tạo ra các khí độc hại như carbon monoxide trong quá trình vận hành.
*Cảm biến nhiệt độ an toàn được lắp đặt trong LG DUALCOOL giúp điều chỉnh hoạt động trong mức nhiệt độ cài đặt và ngăn ngừa tình trạng nhiệt độ quá cao.

CARBON TRUST (UK)

Lượng khí thải carbon của sản phẩm này đã được CarbonTrust đo lường và chứng nhận.

Dễ Dàng Kiểm Tra Năng Lượng Tiết Kiệm Được Bằng Cách Cài Đặt Sản Phẩm Của Bạn Trong Ứng Dụng.

Bước 1. Sau khi Cài đặt, Chọn Quốc gia và Khu vực.

Tìm kiếm 'LG Energy Payback' trong Google Play Store hoặc Apple App Store và cài đặt.
Tỷ lệ điện cho khu vực đã chọn sẽ được hiển thị và bạn có thể tự chỉnh sửa.

Bước 2. Cài đặt Tình trạng Hoạt động của Điều hòa.

Chọn chế độ hoạt động giữa 'Làm mát' và 'Làm mát & Sưởi ấm'. Sau đó cài đặt điều kiện sử dụng điều hòa bao gồm nhiệt độ trong nhà mà bạn mong muốn và lịch hoạt động.

Bước 3. Chọn Thông tin Sản phẩm.

Vui lòng chọn loại sản phẩm, công suất, và mã điều hòa LG Inverter.
Cần chọn loại sản phẩm so sánh và nhập thông tin của sản phẩm so sánh đã chọn.

Bước 4. Nhận Kết quả Ước tính Sau khi Điền Thông tin.

Tại màn hình kết quả, bạn có thể thấy thời gian hoàn vốn ước tính, thông tin tiết kiệm năng lượng ước tính hàng năm và mức tiêu thụ năng lượng.

It shows how to install the application.

Bước 1. Sau khi Cài đặt, Chọn Quốc gia và Khu vực.

Tìm kiếm 'LG Energy Payback' trong Google Play Store hoặc Apple App Store và cài đặt.
Tỷ lệ điện cho khu vực đã chọn sẽ được hiển thị và bạn có thể tự chỉnh sửa.

Bước 4. Nhận Kết quả Ước tính Sau khi Điền Thông tin.

Tại màn hình kết quả, bạn có thể thấy thời gian hoàn vốn ước tính, thông tin tiết kiệm năng lượng ước tính hàng năm và mức tiêu thụ năng lượng.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 