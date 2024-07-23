Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Máy lọc khí PuriCare Pro màu trắng

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Máy lọc khí PuriCare Pro màu trắng

AS40GWWJ1

Máy lọc khí PuriCare Pro màu trắng

(0)
AS40GWWJ1
Chỉ báo thông minh

Màn hình hiển thị thông minh

Màn hình hiển thị thông minh hiển thị mức độ hạt bụi trong nhà theo thời gian thực với cảm biến PM 1.0 và cảm biến mùi.
Cảm biến PM1.0 có thể cảm nhận được các hạt bụi mịn lên đến 1,0㎛. Cảm biến mùi phát hiện một số hợp chất gây mùi trong không khí.
Đèn hiển thị chất lượng không khí

Đèn hiển thị chất lượng không khí

Giờ đây bạn có thể dễ dàng kiểm tra chất lượng không khí từ xa hoặc vào ban đêm với đèn hiển thị chất lượng không khí bằng 4 màu khác nhau.
*Mức chất lượng không khí và màu sắc đèn tương ứng có thể khác ở mỗi quốc gia.
Chứng nhận

Chứng nhận

Hoạt động êm ái

Hoạt động êm ái

Với động cơ Inverter thông minh, bạn có thể tận hưởng không khí đã được lọc sạch căn phòng vẫn rất yên tĩnh. Chế độ hoạt động LowDecibel có thể giữ độ ồn thấp tới 20dB và vẫn lọc sạch được không khí.

1

Hệ thống lọc thông minh

Hệ thống lọc 3 bước giúp loại bỏ các chất có hại như các hạt lớn, bụi mịn PM0.02, mạt cưa, formaldehyde, SO2 & NO2, virus và vi khuẩn.

1

Thiết kế độc đáo và tiện lợi

Máy lọc không khí LG có thiết kế tối ưu và hướng đến người dùng. Chiều cao của máy cho phép người lớn hoặc trẻ em vận hành dễ dàng, và hình dạng tròn thanh lịch giúp tiết kiệm không gian.

Dễ dàng thay thế bảo dưỡng

Dễ dàng thay thế bảo dưỡng

Khi cần thay bộ lọc, bạn sẽ nhận được cảnh báo trên màn hình. Ngoài ra, bạn có thể lấy ra tất cả các bộ lọc cùng một lúc mà không làm đổ bụi ra khỏi bộ lọc và thay các bộ lọc khác nhau theo màu sắc một cách dễ dàng. Với chức năng Khóa trẻ em, bạn có thể giữ cho máy lọc không khí an toàn với trẻ em.

3 tốc độ quạt.

Điều khiển tốc độ quạt
1

Bộ hẹn giờ bật/tắt tự động 8 giờ.

Bộ hẹn giờ 8 giờ
1

Bảo hành động cơ Inverter 10 năm

Bảo hành
In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

  • Diện tích sử dụng (㎡)

    32.8

  • Cánh quạt (Nguyên liệu thô)

    -

  • Động cơ

    -

  • Công suất đầu vào (W)

    32

  • Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

    -

  • Mức nạp môi chất lạnh (g)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (CMM)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (Chế độ làm mát) (Tăng cường/10 bước, CMM)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (LPM)

    -

  • Thể tích không khí (Chế độ ấm) (10 bước/1 bước, CMM)

    -

  • Khay hứng nước (Kích thước / Đầy, l)

    -

  • Kích thước khay hứng nước (l)

    -

  • CADR (CMH)

    256

  • CADR (CMM)

    -

  • Điều khiển trung tâm

    -

  • Màu sắc

    Trắng

  • Loại máy nén

    -

  • Hút ẩm (l/ngày)

    -

  • Hút ẩm (l/ngày) -26,7°C/RH60%

    -

  • Hút ẩm (l/ngày) -30°C/RH80%

    -

  • Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

    -

  • Hiệu suất năng lượng

    -

  • Thiết kế bên ngoài

    -

  • Loại động cơ quạt

    -

  • Lượng tạo ẩm (Tối đa, cc/giờ)

    -

  • Phương pháp tạo ẩm

    -

  • Mẫu bộ dụng cụ lắp đặt

    -

  • Động cơ cách nhiệt

    -

  • Công suất động cơ (W)

    -

  • Độ ồn (Chế độ làm mát, Tăng cường/10 bước/1 bước) (dB)

    -

  • Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

    47/20

  • Độ ồn (Tăng cường / 10 / Ngủ) (dB)

    -

  • Độ ồn (Chế độ ấm, 10 bước/1 bước) (dB)

    -

  • Độ ồn (1/2/3/4 bước, dB)

    -

  • Công suất đầu vào (Chế độ làm mát) (10 bước / Tăng cường, W)

    -

  • Công suất đầu vào (Chế độ ấm, W)

    -

  • Công suất đầu vào (Khi chức năng bổ sung tắt, W)

    -

  • Điện áp định mức

    -

  • Loại môi chất làm lạnh

    -

  • RPM (1/2/3/4 bước)

    -

  • Giá trị dịch vụ (CMM/W)

    -

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Phân loại hiệu suất năng lượng

    -

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Làm sạch 360˚

    -

  • Tùy chọn luồng không khí

    -

  • Bàn chải tự động

    -

  • Tự động làm sạch

    -

  • Hút ẩm tự động

    -

  • Chế độ gió tự động

    -

  • Hệ thống tan băng tự động

    -

  • Sấy khô tự động

    -

  • Điều khiển tạo độ ẩm tự động

    -

  • Hệ thống ngắt tự động

    -

  • Chế độ trẻ em

  • Pin

    -

  • Thời gian sạc pin

    -

  • Chỉ báo khay hứng nước đầy

    -

  • Đèn khay hứng nước

    -

  • Hướng nạp khay hứng nước

    -

  • Khóa trẻ em

    -

  • Phát hiện CO₂

    -

  • Thoát nước liên tục

    -

  • Chế độ khuếch tán

    -

  • Bánh xe lăn thuận tiện

    -

  • Chỉ báo đổ hết nước

    -

  • Van xả

    -

  • Đầu nối thoát nước bên ngoài

    -

  • Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

    -

  • Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

    -

  • Tốc độ quạt

    -

  • Điều chỉnh tốc độ quạt

    -

  • Bước nhảy tốc độ quạt

    -

  • Loại quạt

    -

  • Cảnh báo thay đổi bộ lọc

    -

  • Tay cầm

    -

  • Chế độ tạo ẩm

    -

  • Kiểm soát độ ẩm

    -

  • Hiển thị độ ẩm

    -

  • Bơm bên trong

    -

  • Bộ phát ion

    -

  • Sấy khô Jet Dry

    -

  • Sấy khô giặt là

    -

  • Đèn

    -

  • Hoạt động ở nhiệt độ thấp

    -

  • Đuổi muỗi

    -

  • Hiển thị mùi

    -

  • Hệ thống bảo vệ quá nhiệt

    -

  • Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

    -

  • Chế độ thú cưng

    -

  • Móc treo dây nguồn

    -

  • Bộ lọc sơ cấp

    -

  • Điều khiển chế độ lọc không khí

    -

  • Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

  • Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

    -

  • Chế độ lọc/Chế độ kép

    -

  • Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

    -

  • Chế độ lọc không khí/Chế độ thông minh

    -

  • Chế độ lọc không khí/Chế độ nhanh

    -

  • Remote điều khiển

    -

  • Dây nguồn có thể tháo rời

    -

  • Xoay

    -

  • Chế độ chờ an toàn

    -

  • CẢM BIẾN

    -

  • Loại khay hứng nước bên cạnh

    -

  • Sấy khô yên tĩnh

    -

  • Chế độ ngủ

    -

  • Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

    -

  • Sấy khô thông minh

    -

  • Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

    -

  • Chỉ báo thông minh (Hạt vật chất)

    -

  • Chế độ tập trung một điểm

    -

  • Công suất chờ (Dưới 1W)

    -

  • Hiển thị nhiệt độ và độ ẩm

    -

  • Chế độ hẹn giờ

    -

  • Khay hứng nước trong suốt

    -

  • Cấp nước phía trên

    -

  • Thời gian sử dụng (Đã sạc đầy)

    -

  • UV LED

    -

  • UVnano

    -

  • Cảm biến UWB

    -

  • Hướng dẫn bằng giọng nói

    -

  • Chế độ thoại

    -

  • Chế độ rộng (Chế độ làm mát)

    -

  • Chế độ rộng (Chế độ sưởi ấm)

    -

  • Không dây

    -

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • Tự động bật / tắt

    -

  • Đo độ ẩm

    -

  • Điều khiển từ xa

    -

  • Công cụ lên lịch trình

    -

  • Trạng thái / Báo cáo AQI

    -

  • Báo cáo tiêu thụ năng lượng

    -

  • Giám sát tuổi thọ bộ lọc

    -

  • Ứng dụng Puricare Mini

    -

  • Kết nối thiết bị thông minh

    -

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

    -

  • ThinQ (Bluetooth)

    -

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

  • Loại USB

    -

BỘ LỌC

  • Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

    -

  • Loại bộ lọc

    -

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

    8.3

  • Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

    -

  • Kích thước_Thuần - RxCxS (Có bộ dụng cụ lắp đặt, mm)

    -

  • Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxS (mm)

    295 x 779 x 308

  • Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxS (mm)

    -

  • Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

    8300

  • Trọng lượng_Tịnh (Chỉ sản phẩm, g)

    8300

BÊN TRONG GÓI SẢN PHẨM

  • Cáp sạc (EA)

    -

  • Dây đeo tai (EA)

    -

  • Bảo vệ mặt (L) (EA)

    -

  • Bộ lọc (EA)

    -

  • Nắp bên trong (EA)

    -

  • Thiết bị chính (EA)

    -

  • Dây đeo cổ (EA)

    -

  • Túi (EA)

    -

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Phụ kiện ống mềm 5m

    -

  • Bộ dụng cụ bộ lọc không khí

    -

  • Cáp (được bán riêng)

    -

  • Bộ ngắt mạch (bán riêng)

    -

  • Sấy khô tủ quần áo (Khe hở-ống mềm)

    -

  • Ống thoát nước liên tục

    -

  • Bánh xe di chuyển

    -

  • Bảo vệ an toàn

    -

  • Tấm an toàn

    -

  • Sấy khô giày (ống chữ Y)

    -

  • Bộ chuyển (được bán riêng)

    -

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

  • Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

    -

  • Chứng nhận KAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng hen suyễn Hàn Quốc)

    -

  • Chứng nhận AFFA

    -

  • Chứng nhận cảm biến (Hiệp hội Làm sạch không khí Hàn Quốc)

    -

  • Chứng nhận CA (Hiệp hội Làm sạch không khí Hàn Quốc)

    -

  • Chứng nhận HD

    -

  • Chứng nhận HH

    -

TUÂN THỦ

  • Quốc gia xuất xứ

    -

  • Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

    -

  • Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

    -

  • Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

    -

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    AS40GWWJ1

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 