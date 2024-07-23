Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Máy giặt lồng đứng LG TurboDrum™ Inverter 15,5kg màu đen T2555VSAB

T2555VSAB

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG TurboDrum™ Inverter 15,5kg màu đen T2555VSAB

(0)
T2555VSAB

Tiết kiệm năng lượng với công nghệ Smart Inverter™

Công nghệ Smart Inverter loại bỏ các hoạt động không cần thiết bằng cách điều khiển điện năng tiêu thụ một cách tối ưu.

Tiết kiệm năng lượng với công nghệ Smart Inverter™

Inverter (Biến tần) là gì ?
Động cơ kiểu bật/tắt thông thường có hiệu quả năng lượng thấp. Tuy nhiên, công nghệ Inverter (biến tần) hoạt động liên tục bằng cách tăng giảm độ sáng mà không cần phải tắt hẳn, từ đó mang tới mức tiết kiệm năng lượng cao hơn.

Inverter (Biến tần) là gì ?

Máy giặt với Smart Inverter
Máy giặt Smart Inverter điều chỉnh mức tiêu thụ năng lượng ở mức tối ưu theo công suất yêu cầu.

Máy giặt với Smart Inverter

*'Kiểm nghiệm bởi VDE, tháng 4. 2017. Model kiểm nghiệm LGT2515VSAL và LG WF-T1480TD, thử nghiệm ở chu trình thông thường với tải 7.5kg

Tự khởi động lại

Khi máy giặt tắt do mất điện, máy giặt sẽ tự động khởi động lại từ chu trình máy đã dừng và điều chỉnh một cách tương ứng.

Chế độ chờ tiết kiệm điện

Ngay cả khi dây điện vẫn cắm trong khi máy tắt, một dòng điện thấp vẫn chạy qua máy giặt. Bạn không phải lo lắng về sự lãng phí điện nhờ chế độ này.
Chuyển động thông minh Smart Motion

Chuyển động thông minh Smart Motion

Smart Motion là 3 chuyển động giặt do động cơ Smart Inverter tạo ra, để
mang tới khả năng giặt tối ưu cho từng loại vải. Sự kết hợp tối ưu giúp
chăm sóc áo quần hoàn hảo.
Giặt xoay chiều TurboDrum™

Giặt xoay chiều TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ mang tới hiệu năng giặt mạnh mẽ và khả năng đánh bật cả các vết bẩn cứng đầu nhất nhờ xoáy nước mạnh mẽ, tạo ra bởi việc xoay đảo hướng lồng giặt và mâm giặt ngược chiều nhau.
Đấm nước Punch 3

Đấm nước Punch 3

Punch 3 tạo ra các dòng nước theo phương thẳng đứng, đưa đồ giặt lên và xuống liên tục, mang tới hiệu quả giặt đồng đều.
Giặt sơ tự động

Giặt sơ tự động

Chỉ với một chạm, vết bẩn khó giặt sẽ biến mất.
Hãy để đôi bàn tay của bạn nghỉ ngơi và để máy giặt làm công việc của chúng!
Thác nước vòng cung

Thác nước vòng cung

Các Thác nước vòng cung giúp hòa tan bột giặt nhanh chóng để dễ dàng thẩm thấu vào áo quần, đồng thời giảm thiểu cặn bột giặt còn sót lại gây dị ứng và mẩn ngứa

Bền Bỉ & Giảm Rung Ồn

Động cơ Smart Inverter không chỉ giảm rung và ồn tối đa mà còn tăng sự
bền bỉ của động cơ. Động cơ sẽ được bảo hành lên tới 10 năm.
Bền bỉ với động cơ Smart Inverter
Động cơ LG Smart Inverter được bao bọc kín bởi vỏ bảo vệ BMC để tăng độ bền bỉ nhờ việc ngăn cản sự xâm nhập của bụi, côn trùng và độ ẩm vào động cơ.

Bền bỉ với động cơ Smart Inverter

*Chu trình giặt thông thường bắt đầu 8 phút sau khi giặt sơ.

Chẩn đoán thông minh Smart Diagnosis™

Chẩn đoán thông minh Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ giúp chẩn đoán và khắc phục các sự cố sản phẩm, giảm số lần phải đến bảo dưỡng tốn chi phí và không thuận tiện
Thiết kế an toàn và thuận tiện

Thiết kế an toàn và thuận tiện

Thiết kế phong cách và bền bỉ, đảm bảo sự thuận tiện và an toàn, đồng thời mang đến những tính năng hiệu quả và đổi mới.
Công nghệ tiền phong

*Một số tính năng có thể không có mặt tại thị trường Việt Nam

Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

TÍNH NĂNG
Smart Inverter™
TÍNH NĂNG
TurboDrum™
DUNG TÍCH
15.5
KÍCH THƯỚC
632 x 1020 x 670

Thông số chính

  • Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    15.5

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Hơi nước

    Không

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Màu phần thân

    Middle Black

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    15.5

TÍNH NĂNG

  • 3 Chuyển động

  • AI DD

    Không

  • Loại

    Máy giặt lồng đứng

  • Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

  • Thêm đồ giặt

  • Khởi động lại tự động

  • LoadSense

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

    N/A

  • Tự động giặt trước

  • JetSpray

    Không

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ một phần

  • Động cơ bộ đảo lưu thông minh

  • Chuyển động thông minh

  • Cửa đóng nhẹ nhàng

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    Không

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Trọng lượng (kg)

    44kg

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Tải xuống chu trình

    Không

  • Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

    Không

Experience this product around you.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 