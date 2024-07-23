Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Hỗ trợ

WM-Vivace-V500-VC4-VCM-01-1-Vivace-Intro
AI DD™

Chăm sóc thông minh với khả năng bảo vệ vải tốt hơn 18%

Dựa trên dữ liệu lớn tích lũy được về trải nghiệm giặt, AI DD™ mang tới chu trình giặt Tối ưu nhất để chăm sóc đồ giặt của bạn.

*Được thử nghiệm bởi Intertek vào tháng 3 năm 2019. Chu trình cho Vải bông với 2kg đồ lót so với chu trình cho Vải bông thông thường của LG (F4V9RWP2W so với FC1450S2W). Kết quả có thể khác tùy thuộc vào loại quần áo và môi trường.
*AI DD có trong 3 chu trình. (Vải bông, Vải hỗn hợp, Chăm sóc dễ dàng)

WM-Vivace-V400-C4R-VCM-02-AIDD

AI DD™ là gì?

AI DD™ không chỉ phát hiện trọng lượng, mà còn cảm nhận được độ
mềm của vải, và lựa chọn chu trình giặt tối ưu cho loại vải.
Máy sấy DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Cho hiệu suất đồng đều, chăm sóc bền vững

Sống theo tiêu chuẩn mới về tiết kiệm điện năng, sử dụng tiện lợi và sấy đồ bảo vệ sức khỏe.

Dryer-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-Intro

Energy Saving for Peace of Mind
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Không còn nỗi lo tiền điện

Công nghệ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ giúp tiết kiệm điện tối đa
Hoàn thiện không gian của bạn
LG Objet Collection

Hoàn thiện không gian của bạn

LG Styler™ Objet Collection có thiết kế kiểu dáng đẹp cho một không gian cân đối, hiện đại.
Hoàn thiện không gian của bạn tìm_hiểu_thêm
Hình ảnh tủ chăm sóc quần áo LG Styler Objet Collection màu xanh lá cây sương mờ đặt trong phòng thay đồ và hòa hợp một cách tự nhiên với đồ nội thất xung quanh.
Hình ảnh tủ chăm sóc quần áo LG Styler Objet Collection màu xanh lá cây sương mờ đặt trong phòng thay đồ và hòa hợp một cách tự nhiên với đồ nội thất xung quanh.
Hình ảnh tủ chăm sóc quần áo LG Styler Objet Collection đứng cùng với tủ quần áo có sẵn trong phòng thay đồ.
Hình ảnh tủ chăm sóc quần áo LG Styler Objet Collection màu xanh lá cây sương mờ đặt trong phòng thay đồ.

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 