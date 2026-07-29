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Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg đen bóng RB09NHP5W

Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg đen bóng RB09NHP5W

RB09NHP5W
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg đen bóng RB09NHP5W RB09NHP5W
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - cửa trước đang mở
Cận cảnh bộ lọc bụi của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W
Cận cảnh chi tiết của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W
Ngăn chứa nước phía trên bên phải của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W đang mở
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn chính diện từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải từ dưới thấp
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái từ dưới thấp
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên hông
Mặt sau máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg đen bóng RB09NHP5W RB09NHP5W
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - cửa trước đang mở
Cận cảnh bộ lọc bụi của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W
Cận cảnh chi tiết của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W
Ngăn chứa nước phía trên bên phải của máy sấy LG RB09NHP5W đang mở
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn chính diện từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải từ trên cao
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên phải từ dưới thấp
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên trái từ dưới thấp
Máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W - góc nhìn bên hông
Mặt sau máy sấy LG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ 9kg màu trắng RB09NHP5W

Tính năng chính

  • DUAL Dry™ cho phép lựa chọn chương trình sấy, tập trung vào Tiết kiệm điện hoặc Tiết kiệm thời gian.
  • Hệ thống tự làm sạch của LG tự động vệ sinh bình ngưng sau mỗi chu kỳ sấy.
  • Máy sấy bơm nhiệt Dual Inverter hoạt động nhanh hơn và hiệu quả hơn, đi kèm chế độ bảo hành 10 năm.
  • Smart Pairing™ - chế độ Liên kết thông minh giúp nhận dữ liệu từ máy giặt LG tương thích để tự động thiết lập chu trình sấy phù hợp.
  • Các dòng máy hỗ trợ Wi-Fi LG ThinQ™ cho phép điều khiển, giám sát đơn giản và thậm chí là tải về & sử dụng các chu trình sấy mới.
  • Máy sấy LG sử dụng môi làm lạnh R290, một loại gas tự nhiên thân thiện với môi trường hơn.
Thêm
Bảo hành 5 năm

Bảo hành 5 năm

Máy sấy quần áo

Chứng nhận vận hành êm ái (Quiet Mark)

Chứng nhận vận hành êm ái (Quiet Mark)

Máy sấy quần áo

Chăm sóc những gì bạn mặc mỗi ngày

Chăm sóc những gì bạn mặc mỗi ngày

Một lối sống thời trang thời thượng bắt đầu từ những hành động nhỏ hàng ngày. Hãy tìm hiểu thêm cùng LG để giúp quần áo bền lâu hơn và kiến tạo một ngày mai tốt đẹp hơn.

Chăm sóc những gì bạn mặc mỗi ngày Tìm hiểu thêm
Máy sấy bơm nhiệt DUAL Inverter™

Máy sấy bơm nhiệt DUAL Inverter™

Mở rộng dải tốc độ tuần hoàn từ nhanh đến chậm mà không cần phải bật tắt liên tục.

Hiệu suất năng lượng A++*

Hiệu suất năng lượng A++*

Dung môi làm lạnh R290 có chỉ số GWP** thấp hơn so với môi chất lạnh R134a được sử dụng trong máy sấy bơm nhiệt thông thường của LG.

*Thang đo từ A+++ đến D. Theo tiêu chuẩn IEC, áp dụng cho Chu trình sấy vải bông (Cotton Cycle) với Chế độ tiết kiệm năng lượng (Energy Mode).

**GWP (Tiềm năng gây nóng lên toàn cầu) : R290 = 3, R134a = 1.430

Bảo hành kép 10 năm

Bảo hành kép 10 năm

Chế độ Bảo hành 10 năm cho Máy nén DUAL Inverter kết hợp cùng Chế độ Bảo hành 10 năm cho Động cơ Inverter.

Làm mờ nếp nhăn và giảm co rút quần áo

Chăm sóc nhẹ nhàng

Làm mờ nếp nhăn và giảm co rút quần áo

Sấy ở nhiệt độ thấp với công nghệ sấy bơm nhiệt giúp làm mờ nếp nhăn và giảm thiểu tình trạng co rút sợi vải.

Giảm thiểu lên đến 99,9%

Chăm sóc chống dị ứng

Giảm thiểu lên đến 99,9% 

Chu trình Allergy Care giảm 99,9% mạt bụi nhà còn sống vốn là tác nhân có thể gây dị ứng hoặc các vấn đề về hô hấp. Nâng cao chất lượng cuộc sống của bạn.

*Chu trình Allergy Care giảm 99,9% mạt bụi nhà còn sống.

Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch tiện lợi

Tận hưởng việc bảo trì dễ dàng với Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch – máy sẽ tự động vệ sinh để bạn không phải tốn công sức.

*Độ sạch của bình ngưng có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường vận hành. *Tần suất chạy chế độ 'tự động làm sạch bình ngưng' có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào khối lượng và độ ẩm ban đầu của đồ giặt.

Tối ưu hóa hiệu suất sấy

Cảm biến sấy

Tối ưu hóa hiệu suất sấy

Tự động phát hiện độ ẩm trên quần áo để thiết lập thời gian sấy phù hợp một cách tự động.

Tiện ích thông minh cùng SmartThinQ™

SmartThinQ™

Tiện ích thông minh cùng SmartThinQ™

Từ việc vận hành máy giặt/sấy từ xa cho đến tải về các chu trình bổ sung, chiếc máy sấy của bạn giờ đây đã thông minh hơn. Dễ dàng tương tác với thiết bị và tiếp cận những cải tiến mới nhất thông qua kết nối Wi-Fi.

Tiện ích thông minh cùng SmartThinQ™ Tìm hiểu thêm về ứng dụng ThinQ
Máy sấy bơm nhiệt

Máy sấy bơm nhiệt

Máy sấy bơm nhiệt

Máy sấy bơm nhiệt Hướng dẫn mua sắm

Hướng dẫn sử dụng

Cài đặt máy sấy LG mới của bạn: nhanh chóng và dễ dàng

Hãy làm theo video hướng dẫn từng bước đơn giản của LG để lắp đặt máy sấy quần áo mới, bao gồm các bước đấu nối và cân bằng máy. Bắt đầu sấy ngay hôm nay.

*Hình ảnh dựa trên mô hình 3D đại diện cho mục đích minh họa và có thể khác biệt so với sản phẩm thực tế.

In

Thông số chính

  • VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN - Màu phần thân

    Trắng

  • CÔNG SUẤT - Công suất sấy khô tối đa (kg)

    9

  • KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG - Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • TÍNH NĂNG - Bơm nhiệt đảo lưu KÉP

    Không

  • TÍNH NĂNG - Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch

  • TÍNH NĂNG - Cửa có thể đảo ngược

    Không

  • CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH - [Dryer] Ghép nối thông minh

  • CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Tất cả thông số

TÙY CHỌN NÂNG CAO

  • Thời gian sấy

  • Mức sấy khô

    3 cấp độ

  • Đèn trong lồng giặt

    Không

  • Chăm sóc lồng giặt

    Không

  • Kết thúc trễ

  • Chăm sóc bình ngưng

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Tiếng bíp bật/tắt

    Không

  • Chống nhăn

    Không

  • Ưa thích

    Không

  • Ít thời gian hơn

    Không

  • Nhiều thời gian hơn

    Không

  • Sấy khô trên giá đỡ

    Không

  • Khởi động từ xa

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Wi-Fi

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096901878

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất sấy khô tối đa (kg)

    9

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Bộ hẹn giờ trễ

    3-19 giờ

  • Loại màn hình

    Các nút xoay + bấm và Màn hình LED

  • Chỉ báo khóa cửa

    Không

  • Chỉ báo hình vẽ

    18:88

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Độ sâu sản phẩm khi cửa mở 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Trọng lượng (kg)

    53.0

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Động cơ biến tần

  • Chỉ báo hết nước

  • Truyền động trực tiếp bằng bộ đảo lưu

    Không

  • Loại nguồn nhiệt

    Bơm nhiệt điện

  • Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

  • Cảm biến sấy khô

  • Chân cân bằng

  • LoadSense

    Không

  • Cửa có thể đảo ngược

    Không

  • Loại

    Máy sấy ngưng tụ (không thông hơi)

  • TrueSteam

    Không

  • Bộ lọc xơ kép

    Không

  • Bơm nhiệt đảo lưu KÉP

    Không

  • Sấy kép (EcoHybrid)

    Không

  • Đèn trong lồng giặt

    Không

  • Khởi động lại tự động

    Không

  • Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch

  • AI DD

    Không

  • DD 6 Chuyển động

    Không

  • Dập nổi trống bên trong

    Không

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Kiểu cửa

    Ốp kính cường lực màu đen

  • Màu phần thân

    Trắng

CHƯƠNG TRÌNH

  • Chu trình tải xuống

  • Sấy khí nóng

    Không

  • Sấy khăn

    Không

  • Làm mới bằng hơi nước

    Không

  • Vệ sinh bằng hơi nước

    Không

  • Da nhạy cảm

    Không

  • Làm mới

    Không

  • Sấy bằng giá

    Không

  • Sấy nhanh

    Không

  • Sấy nhanh 40'

  • Đồ len

  • Sấy nhanh 30 phút

    Không

  • Đồ hỗn hợp

  • Đồ bò

    Không

  • Sấy đồ trải giường

    Không

  • Đồ thể thao

  • Sấy AI (khí lạnh)

    Không

  • Sấy AI

    Không

  • Chăm sóc dị ứng (máy sấy)

  • Làm mới ga giường

    Không

  • Đồ cồng kềnh

    Không

  • Vải bông

  • Cotton +

    Không

  • Sợi tinh xảo

  • Làm mới áo khoác

    Không

  • Sấy nhẹ

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Tải xuống chu trình

  • [Dryer] Ghép nối thông minh

  • Theo dõi năng lượng

  • Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Mọi người đang nói gì

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Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 