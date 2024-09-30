We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Channel Sales Expert – HVAC products
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description:
- Be in charge of sales for HVAC products (Cassette, Multi, CCD, PAC) of assigned accounts, from setting
target, forecasting, managing purchasing order, releasing order, AR collection
- Update and analyze marketing and competitor information
- Establish and maintain good relationship with assigned customers
- Report to direct supervisor on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis
- Cooperate with dealers to expand distribution channel
- Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager
Job requirement:
- University graduate with bachelor degree in refrigeration or HVAC system
- Have at least 03 years of working experience in channel sales
- Good communication, presentation and computer skill
- Sales- oriented, hard-working, dynamic and high sense of responsibility
- Intermediate English level
Benefits
- Quarterly KPI Incentive
- 13th month salary
- Lunch allowances
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO Ms. Khanh Huyen khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com