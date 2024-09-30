We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Marketing Support Staff
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description:
- Support product marketing team in developing annual marketing plan (both ATL & BTL) for new models/products launch and for
sustaining key products
- Product marketing budget management
- Support marketing plan/campaign execution with agency operation
- Marketing Intelligence (MI): (1) Market & competitor product related analysis & report by collecting market competition data &
information and using GFK data, (2) Monthly sales analysis
- Trade Program: (1) Together with Product Manager to make analysis trade programs and sales promotion program. (2)
Communicate to all concerned parties for execution of trade programs & promotion program
- Data collection from all related parties when requested
- Other task assigned by Product Manager
Job requirements:
- University graduates with bachelor degree in Marketing, Economics, Business Administration or related fields
- Good at using excel and PowerPoint
- 1~2 years of working experience in the same position or industry
- Excellent English spoken and written communication skills
- Good in communications and presentation skills
Benefits
- Lunch allowances
- 13th month salary
- 12++ paid leaves
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO Ms. Khanh Huyen (khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com)