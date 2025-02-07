We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Product Marketing – IT Products
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description
The PM Executive for IT Products will be in charge of the following tasks:
1. Sell-out management
+ Analyze & Manage Sell out program
+ Follow up Sales performance, COI & find the solutions
+ Develop the ideas to push sales
+ Evaluate program effectiveness (ROI (Cost vs COI))
2. Channel and Account Management
+ Handle channel conflicts and price issues
+ Develop & manage oriented program for each channel
+ Review account plan & performance monthly/quarterly
3. Pricing
+ Price positioning
+ Price setting & registration
+ Analyze competitors’ price & specs
4. Develop marketing master plan and action plan for strategic IT products
5. Market sensing: Cooperate with Marketing PIC in:
+ Monitor sell-out program of competitors
+ Develop counter-attack plan for competitors’ programs (nationwide & by channel)
Job requirement:
- Have experience as a Product Marketing for about 03 years
- Experience in IT/CE industry is an advantage
- Good Microsoft Office & computer skills
- Good English communication and presentation skills
- Be able to work independently as well as in a team
Benefits
- 13th month salary
- Quarterly incentive
- Personal health insurance
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com