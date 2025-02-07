Product Marketing – IT Products

Job description

The PM Executive for IT Products will be in charge of the following tasks:

1. Sell-out management

+ Analyze & Manage Sell out program

+ Follow up Sales performance, COI & find the solutions

+ Develop the ideas to push sales

+ Evaluate program effectiveness (ROI (Cost vs COI))



2. Channel and Account Management

+ Handle channel conflicts and price issues

+ Develop & manage oriented program for each channel

+ Review account plan & performance monthly/quarterly



3. Pricing

+ Price positioning

+ Price setting & registration

+ Analyze competitors’ price & specs



4. Develop marketing master plan and action plan for strategic IT products

5. Market sensing: Cooperate with Marketing PIC in:

+ Monitor sell-out program of competitors

+ Develop counter-attack plan for competitors’ programs (nationwide & by channel)







Job requirement:

- Have experience as a Product Marketing for about 03 years

- Experience in IT/CE industry is an advantage

- Good Microsoft Office & computer skills

- Good English communication and presentation skills

- Be able to work independently as well as in a team

Benefits

- 13th month salary

- Quarterly incentive

- Personal health insurance