Sales & Marketing Support
[Mã đầu vào : ]
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job Description
1. Sales support
- Be in charge of Sales department administration such as: documents, contracts, cars, etc.
- Support Sales team to handle sales system, order management, data/report
- Monitor department budget and payments
2. Marketing support
- Support marketing plan/campaign execution with agency operation
- Support test certificate for new model launch
Requirements
- Have about 01 year experience in admin/supporting roles
- Good English communication skills (TOEIC 700) and good Excel
- Willing to learn new things, high sense of responsibilities
Benefits
- Quarterly KPI Incentive
- 13th month salary
- 12++ paid leaves
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com