Sales Support Staff (Project Sales Team)
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description:
- Documentation Management as CO&CQ, WL, Bidding documents, contract signing process, payment request and delivery notice, internal payment request, bank bond process, and others necessary
- Support Contract term Negotiation for Sales manager (Payment & Delivery term, Bond)
- Payment term following (AR & AP)
- Check Delivery status of each orders & following status for sales manager
- Back-office support: Postage management, car reservation, meeting room preparation, stationary request, notarization service
Job requirement:
- University graduate with a bachelor degree, fresh-graduated candidates are also accepted
- English communication
- Having experience in administration tasks is an advantage
- Enthusiastic, active, responsible
- Can work independently and work in team
Benefits
- Lunch allowances
- 13th month salary
- 12++ paid leaves
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO Ms. Khanh Huyen (khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com)