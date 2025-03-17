We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
gram AI
Power of AI. Power of You.
gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalized solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device: Personalized answers just for you.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows
Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.
A laptop featuring the Windows Copilot logo above the screen and Windows Copilot interface on the display, showcasing a sleek design with a large screen and the Windows 11 interface in the background.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving you valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,350g in a slim body of 16.0mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Supported color options may differ by country.
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with the stunning WQXGA resolution and the wide color DCI-P3 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
17” 16:10 display
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colors.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor with an AI symbol on the chip, surrounded by glowing circuitry, featuring the Intel Core Ultra logo in the corner.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected*
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimized performance for longer hours. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Mọi người đang nói gì
Lựa chọn dành cho bạn
-
Hướng dẫn sử dụng & Phần mềm
Tải về hướng dẫn sử dụng
và phiên bản phần mềm mới nhất cho sản phẩm của bạn
-
Khắc phục sự cố
Tìm kiếm videos hướng dẫn
cho sản phẩm của bạn
-
LG Here4U
-
Hướng dẫn & Phần mềm
Tìm kiếm phụ kiện cho
sản phẩm của bạn
-
Đăng ký sản phẩm
Việc đăng ký sản phẩm sẽ giúp bạn nhận hỗ trợ nhanh hơn.
-
Hỗ trợ sản phẩm
Tìm tài liệu hướng dẫn, khắc phục sự cố và bảo hành cho sản phẩm LG của bạn.
-
Hỗ trợ đặt hàng
Các câu hỏi thường gặp về theo dõi đơn hàng và kiểm tra đơn hàng của bạn.
-
Yêu cầu sửa chữa
Yêu cầu dịch vụ sửa chữa trực tuyến một cách thuận tiện.
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
-
Chat
Trực tiếp
Chat với các chuyên gia về sản phẩm lg để được hỗ trợ mua sắm, nhận giảm giá và ưu đãi trong thời gian thực
-
Zalo
Chat với bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ lg bằng phần mềm nhắn tin phổ biến nhất
-
Gửi email cho
Chúng tôi
Gửi email cho bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ LG
-
Gọi cho
Chúng tôi
Trò chuyện trực tiếp với các đại diện hỗ trợ của chúng tôi.