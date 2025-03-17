Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  • Hình ảnh mặt trước của
Hình ảnh mặt trước của

Why cloud device

Your productivity secured

Experience LG Mobile Thin Clients for a reliable, powerful, and secure cloud computing experience. With a lightweight yet durable design, seamless performance, and enhanced data protection, LG Mobile Thin Clients add value to your work environment.

lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The stable internet connection is required.

  • Powerful security icon.

    Powerful security

  • Access any time, anywhere with the internet connection icon.

    Access any time, anywhere with the internet connection

  • Efficient operation icon.

    Efficient operation

  • Convenient collaboration icon.

    Convenient collaboration

  • Business continuity icon.

    Business continuity

  • Cost savings icon.

    Cost savings

VDI Compatible

Safe and compatible with various VDIs

14ZT90R is compatible with various Virtual Desktop Infrastructures (VDI), allowing you to work with your VDI in a secure environment through an optimized operating system that helps prevent information leaks.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG Mobile Thin Client brings

brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Robust design

The LG Thin Client is built from lightweight yet durable materials, so it is as strong as it is portable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Boost the mobility with a small chrager

Get the same power at a fraction of the size with the small charger. This ultra-compact chrager will enhance your mobility.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The size and weight of the charger are compared to the charger of the preceding model 14ZT90P.

*The charger specifications included in the package may vary depending on the country of sale.

Leave the charger behind

Experience great wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.

The animation shows that the user use all day without charging.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Powerfully cool performance

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th gen. NVMe SSD

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th gen. NVMe SSD

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Advanced cooling.

Advanced cooling**

multi ports - USB4 Thunderbolt 4, Micro SD Card Slot, and USB 3.2 gen2.

Various ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model 14ZT90P.

TPM 2.0 (Trust Platform Module)

Mini chip, but powerful security

TPM increases security by encrypting the computer drive to keep data safe and preventing unauthorized applications like malware. Furthermore, it secures user authentication without a password and blocks malicious drivers and rootkits from intercepting the boot process of the operating system.

TPM increases security by encrypting the computer drive to keep data safe.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

High-resolution large display

Standard of premium display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors in the high-resolution WUXGA (1920x1200) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

The image shows a high-resolution 16:10 aspect ratio premium large display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

See the rich spectrum

Thanks to the wide color gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Anti-glare panel

Eye comfort, even in the light

The anti-glare panel reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.)

Built-in webcam & speakers

Boost usability

Through the built-in FHD webcam and the integrated speaker equipped with Smart Amp, you can stay connected with clients and host various meetings and video conferences as if you were working in the office.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

