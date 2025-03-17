Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  • Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper
  • Front view
  • Front view with keyboard
  • -30 degree side view and cover open
  • -30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • +30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • Top-down view and cover closed
  • Top-down view of keyboard
  • Front side view with the lid closed
  • Right side view and cover open
  • Left side view and cover closed
LG gram Pro logo.

Pro. Anything, anywhere.

Experience gram Pro—where both cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve pro level, anytime, anywhere.

The image shows the laptop with its screen open and angled to the left, and the laptop with the logo visible behind it. There is a purple cylindrical image crossing the screen, and the 'gram AI' logo is on the top of the laptop.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • A person sitting comfortably in a modern chair, working on an LG Gram laptop with a smile. The 'gram AI' logo is prominently displayed on the image.
    gram AI
  • A laptop displaying the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper, featuring a close-up highlight of the dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner.
    Copilot + PC
  • A laptop displaying an action-packed football scene on its screen with a highlighted text '31Hz - 144Hz,' surrounded by additional screens featuring diverse visuals. This setup emphasizes gaming and multimedia versatility with a variable refresh rate.
    Variable Refresh Rate
  • A sleek, partially open laptop with a minimalist design, showcased against a soft gradient background. The MIL-STD durability certification badge is prominently displayed in the top right corner, emphasizing its slim, lightweight, yet durable build.
    Slim & lightweight
  • A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronized content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.
    gram Link
  • An AI processor is prominently displayed on a circuit board, symbolizing advanced technology and performance. The Intel Core Ultra logo is visible in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cutting-edge AI processing capabilities.
    Intel's AI Processor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

gram AI

Power of AI. Power of You.

gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalized solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat on-device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

gram chat On-Device: Personalized answers just for you.

A timeline graphic displaying tasks and documents associated with specific timestamps between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM on 22.04.2024. The visual highlights key moments with icons and thumbnails of documents along the timeline.

Time travel**

Retrace your steps and recall

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

A side view of a laptop with a person typing, showcasing a search bar with an AI-inspired icon and additional functional icons. The laptop screen displays data charts, emphasizing productivity and AI-driven tools.

Searching

Get the right answer, right away

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarizing the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasizing the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarize

Cut the noise. Get to the point!

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

A laptop screen displaying two interfaces: one with an AI chat window on a light background and the other transitioning to a dark mode version. An arrow highlights the switch, emphasizing seamless mode adaptation.

Setting

Set up hassle-free in no time!

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 support, anytime, anywhere!

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The on-device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the on-device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your go-to expert for instant answers

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Smart insights straight from your files

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling**

Actionable agents that get things done

Empower AI to handle tasks for you, like scheduling events in Google Calendar or drafting Word documents for your team.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of Chat-GPT4o but does not support Chat-GPT search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Be a pro artist with Cocreator

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live Caption in real-time

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Enhance video calls with Windows Studio effect

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Luna Lake

Intel® Lunar Lake with 47 NPU Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) is a groundbreaking processor for PCs, delivering over three times** the AI performance compared to previous generations, enabling the capabilities required for an enhanced Copilot+ experience. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.

47 TOPS
NPU

Up to

64 TOPS
GPU

Up to

A laptop featuring an AI chip graphic on its screen, surrounded by a futuristic circuit board design that emphasizes advanced processing capabilities. The Intel Core Ultra logo is prominently displayed in the bottom left corner, highlighting cutting-edge performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.

**The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.

Unleash AI power, break your limits

Intel's AI-optimized latest processor, with storage options including up to 2TB NVMe SSD and expandable storage via an additional NVMe slot, configurable up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, delivers exceptional processing power. From video editing and 3D work to AI-driven tasks, achieve pro-level results that exceed expectations.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

A sleek laptop is showcased with a vibrant video editing interface on its screen, surrounded by additional screens displaying various creative workflows. A performance graph in the bottom right corner highlights LPDDR5x memory speed of 8,533 MHz with a 14% improvement compared to 7,467 MHz LPDDR5x memory.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The stated memory bandwidth improvement of 14% is based on Intel's internal testing. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration and usage conditions. 

*Memory (RAM) enhancement figures are as follows:

2024: LPDDR5x / 7,467 MHz

2025: LPDDR5x / 8,533 MHz

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 25.5 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume). 

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your projects flowing smoothly, even with resource-intensive AI-based heavyweight tasks.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

 

A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronized content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colorful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasizing creative work and seamless device synchronization.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

A laptop placed on a green table, displaying a gallery application interface with images of red fruits on the screen, suggesting navigation or photo management activities.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasizes seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronized functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

A laptop displaying a communication interface with a floating dial pad, emphasizing its capability to make calls directly from the device. This setup highlights enhanced connectivity and productivity features.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

A gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colors against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.

Slim, light, and ready to go!

The LG Gram Pro evolves with AI, yet its slim, lightweight essence stays true. Durability validated by military-grade testing, it offers the joy of lightness and limitless value. With enhanced portability, take your world with you anywhere.

1,239g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim 

An animation showcasing a lightweight laptop with '1,239g' displayed in the first frame and '12.4mm' thickness in the second frame. Both frames include the MIL-STD durability badge, emphasizing portability and durability.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

See like a Pro

16" 16:10
WQXGA

Wide and clear visuals

IPS
Panel

Wide viewing angles

DCI-P3
99%

Rich color gamut

Up to
144Hz

Smooth refresh rate

A laptop displaying a vivid and colorful landscape of vibrant mountains on its screen, emphasizing high-resolution and rich color reproduction. The background features a blurred version of the same landscape, drawing attention to the screen quality.

WQXGA display

Sharp vision, vivid reality

Unlock the potential of your creativity and elevate your everyday experiences with a laptop that brings your ideas to life in stunning detail!

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

An animation shows a laptop displaying an action-packed football scene on its screen with a highlighted text '31Hz - 144Hz,' surrounded by additional screens featuring diverse visuals. This setup emphasizes gaming and multimedia versatility with a variable refresh rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

More room to breathe

LG gram Pro with the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide color of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors while 400nits (Typ.) of brightness accentuate fine textural details.

Uninterrupted clarity

Work comfortably anywhere with the LG gram Pro’s anti-glare panel and 178-degree viewing angle, offering clear and vibrant visuals from various perspectives.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

*The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

A side view of a laptop showcasing its ports, including USB 3.2, headphone/microphone combo jack (HP/MIC), HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4). The clean layout highlights versatile connectivity options.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1).

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Better life for all

LG gram adheres to multiple standards, including Energy Star and EPEAT, contributing to a sustainable future.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 