Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Chia sẻ nội dung này.

Bạn có thể chia sẻ nội dung bạn thích với bạn bè của mình

GỢI Ý VÀ MẸO

Các món ăn hấp dẫn và đơn giản làm bằng lò vi sóng LG

Gợi ý món ăn ngon - nhanh - tiện với lò vi sóng LG NeochefTM

lò vi sóng LG cho gia đình bạn

Các món ăn làm từ lò vi sóng LG

Bữa sáng Bữa trưa Bữa phụ

Bữa sáng nhanh gọn

bữa sáng

Trứng trần

Xem ngay
bữa sáng

Gnocchi chay

bữa sáng

Trứng cuộn

Bữa chính tiện lợi

Mỳ Ý

Mỳ Ý sốt thịt bằm

Xem ngay
Cá mú sốt cà

Cá mú sốt cà

Cơm trộn Hàn Quốc

Cơm trộn Hàn Quốc

Xem thêm

Bữa phụ có ngay

bữa sáng

Bánh yến mạch đậu đỏ

Xem ngay
Bánh kem khoai lang

Bánh kem khoai lang

Xem thêm
creme-bulee

Trứng luộc

Xem thêm
bữa sáng

Khô gà lá chanh

Xem ngay
Chuối sấy dẻo

Chuối sấy dẻo

Xem thêm
Bánh phồng tôm giòn tan

Bánh phồng tôm giòn tan

Xem thêm

LG đề xuất

frenchdoor

Bài·viết·liên·quan

• Cách chọn tủ lạnh tiết kiệm điện
• Hướng dẫn mua lò vi sóng

Cuộc sống tươi đẹp!

Recommended Article

Máy giặt LG trong bếp
GỢI Ý VÀ MẸO

Màn Hình Cong Vs Màn Hình Phẳng

Tìm hiểu xem màn hình cong hay màn hình phẳng phù hợp hơn cho trải nghiệm chơi game của bạn với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi. Khám phá lợi ích của cả hai loại màn hình dành cho game thủ tại đây.

Learn More
article_4_main_image.jpg
GỢI Ý VÀ MẸO

Giải thích về các loại tấm nền: IPS so với VA

Bạn tự hỏi màn hình IPS và màn hình VA có gì khác nhau? Khám phá thêm về các loại màn hình chính – tấm nền IPS, VA và TN – với hướng dẫn mua hàng của chúng tôi.

Learn More
article_4_main_image.jpg
GỢI Ý VÀ MẸO

Lựa chọn tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất cho bếp nhà bạn

Từ kích thước đến tính năng, hãy tìm hiểu những điều cần chú ý khi mua tủ lạnh và khám phá thêm về các loại tủ lạnh khác nhau có tại LG với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

Learn More
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 