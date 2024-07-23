Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 38" Nano IPS Cong QHD+ VESA Display HDR™ 600 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Thunderbolt 38WN95C-W

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 38" Nano IPS Cong QHD+ VESA Display HDR™ 600 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Thunderbolt 38WN95C-W

38WN95C-W

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 38" Nano IPS Cong QHD+ VESA Display HDR™ 600 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Thunderbolt 38WN95C-W
38WN95C-W

(1)
Hình ảnh phía trước

MNT-38WN95C-01-1-LG-UltraWide-Monitor-D

Tầm nhìn mở rộng, sáng tạo đỉnh cao

38" UltraWide™ QHD+

Nhiều không gian hơn cho công việc đa nhiệm

Độ phân giải UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) có không gian gấp ba lần so với độ phân giải 16:9 Full HD, cho phép xử lý nhiều thông tin hơn trong nháy mắt, giúp bạn làm việc hiệu quả hơn.

21:9 QHD+ : So sánh tỷ lệ khung hình giữa 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD và 21:9 QHD+ Độ phân giải: 3840x1600 Tỷ lệ khung hình: 21:9

Màn hình Nano IPS

Một đẳng cấp hiển thị màu sắc mới

Màn hình Nano IPS thể hiện màu sắc một cách tinh tế và phong phú hơn ở mọi góc nhìn

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm trong video chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực.

98% gam màu DCI-P3 bao phủ phổ màu rộng hơn 35% so với sRGB.

Dải màu DCI-P3 98%

Màn hình hỗ trợ phổ màu rộng, 98% gam màu DCI-P3 và 135% sRGB rất lý tưởng cho việc tái tạo hình ảnh và thể hiện chính xác màu của nội dung kỹ thuật số.

So sánh bước sóng ánh sáng giữa Nano IPS và Thông thường. So với các mẫu sản phẩm VA thông thường, các mẫu sản phẩm Nano IPS không có bóng mờ màu đen sâu; trong thực tế, chúng có màu hơi xám khi so sánh.

Thể hiện màu sắc tinh tế

Những phân tử kích thước nanomet trên đèn LED của màn hình sẽ hấp thụ các bước sóng ánh sáng thừa, để thể hiện màu sắc phong phú hơn và tái tạo chính xác toàn bộ nội dung, từ hình ảnh và video thực tế đến CG.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR rõ hơn và sáng hơn

Màn hình này hỗ trợ VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 với độ sáng và độ tương phản rộng, tạo nên hình ảnh chân thực cho những game HDR, phim và ảnh mới nhất.

Hình ảnh SDR so với HDR (Hình ảnh LOGO) CÓ CHỨNG NHẬN VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600

*Hình ảnh được hiển thị có thể khác với hình ảnh thực tế.
Thunderbolt™ 3

Mạnh mẽ và linh hoạt

Kết nối Thunderbolt™ 3 với USB Type-C có thể mang đến năng suất và hiệu quả tuyệt vời. Đây là sự kết hợp hoàn hảo với máy tính xách tay mới nhất có USB Type-C với khả năng sạc máy tính lên tới 94W.

Kết nối màn hình | Sạc 94W | Truyền dữ liệu (Hình ảnh LOGO) THUNDERBOLT™

Tương thích NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Tương thích với G-SYNC® với chứng nhận của NVIDIA

38WN95C là màn hình Tương thích với G-SYNC® đã được NVIDIA kiểm định và chứng nhận chính thức, giảm thiểu hiện tượng trộn hình và loại bỏ tình trạng giật hình, mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game mượt mà hơn, nhanh hơn.

G-Sync® đã được NVIDIA kiểm định và chứng nhận chính thức, loại bỏ hiện tượng trộn hình và giảm thiểu tình trạng giật hình, mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game mượt mà hơn, nhanh hơn.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*So sánh Chế độ 'TẮT' (ảnh trái) và Tương thích NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
Hình ảnh chơi game rõ ràng với chuyển động mượt mà, trôi chảy khi bật AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, trong khi màn hình bị giật hình và xé hình khi tắt AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Công nghệ AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Rõ ràng hơn, mượt mà hơn và nhanh hơn

Với công nghệ FreeSync™ Premium, người chơi game có thể trải nghiệm chuyển động liền mạch, trôi chảy trong những trò chơi có độ phân giải cao và tốc độ nhanh. Công nghệ này hầu như loại bỏ được hiện tượng xé hình và giật hình.
IPS 1ms & Tần số quét 144Hz

Trải nghiệm chơi Game mượt mà hơn

Với IPS 1ms và tần số quét 144Hz, các hình ảnh được hiển thị rõ ràng, trong trẻo cho khả năng phát video mượt mà đạt tới đẳng cấp siêu thực. Màn hình này mang lại cho bạn tiêu chuẩn phù hợp để làm việc và cũng mang lại lợi thế cạnh tranh cho bạn khi chơi game.

(Thông báo trên hình ảnh màn hình chơi game) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Hình ảnh Thông thường so với Hình ảnh IPS 1ms

Loa stereo tích hợp: Âm Bass phong phú

Loa stereo tích hợp

Âm Bass phong phú

38WN95C có 2 loa stereo tích hợp 5W. Đôi loa này đủ cho một phòng biên tập nhỏ hoặc phòng riêng mà không cần sử dụng loa ngoài, với sự hỗ trợ của công nghệ tăng cường âm bass.

OnScreen Control: Tách màn hình | Cài đặt màn hìnhㅣ Xem trước 5:9
OnScreen Control

Điều khiển chỉ bằng vài cú nhấp chuột

Bạn có thể tùy chỉnh không gian làm việc bằng cách chia màn hình hoặc điều chỉnh các tùy chọn màn hình cơ bản chỉ bằng vài lần nhấp chuột.

*Để tải bản OnScreen Control mới nhất, vui lòng truy cập LG.com.
*Hình ảnh sản phẩm và OnScreen Control trong video chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực và phiên bản OnScreen Control thực tế.

Hình ảnh Chống chớp hình và Chế độ đọc sách
Chống chớp hình và Chế độ đọc sách

Bảo vệ đôi mắt của bạn

Chế độ chống chớp hình làm giảm hiện tượng chớp hình mà mắt thường không nhìn thấy được. Chế độ đọc sách tạo ra môi trường làm việc dễ chịu hơn cho mắt bạn bằng cách mô phỏng nhiệt độ màu của màn hình tương tự như trên giấy.

*Hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Hình ảnh cảm biến ánh sáng môi trường
Cảm biến ánh sáng môi trường

Điều khiển độ sáng tự động

Cảm biến phản ứng với ánh sáng, làm cho màn hình sáng hơn ở môi trường sáng và tối hơn ở môi trường tối để bạn làm việc trong môi trường hiển thị tối ưu.
Thiết kế Công thái học

Dễ dàng và thuận tiện

Giá đỡ điều chỉnh độ cao, độ nghiêng và xoay giúp bạn tùy chỉnh thiết lập bàn làm việc để tạo ra môi trường làm việc thoải mái, cá nhân hơn.

Thiết kế công thái học: Chân đế khớp nối nhanh l Độ nghiêng / Độ cao l Xoay

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Độ phân giải

    UHD/4K & 5K

  • Tấm nền / Công nghệ

    Nano IPS

  • Kích thước màn hình

    37.5 inch

  • Kích thước màn hình (cm)

    95.29 cm

  • Tần số quét

    144Hz

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    1ms (GtG)

  • Gam màu (color gamut)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Tỷ lệ màn ảnh

    21:9

  • Kết nối (Đầu vào / đầu ra)

    HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, USB Downstream Port

  • Tính năng nổi trội

    Cong, HDR 10, VESA DisplayHDR™, Cân chỉnh màu sắc, Chăm sóc mắt, NVIDIA G-Sync™, AMD FreeSync™, Gaming mode, Tiết kiệm điện thông minh, Dual Controller, Loa, Rich Bass

  • Loại tấm nền

    Nano IPS

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    21:9

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu)

    360 cd/m²

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình)

    450 cd/m²

  • Gam màu (Tối thiểu)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Độ sâu màu

    1.07B

  • Độ tương phản (tối thiểu)

    700:1

  • Độ tương phản (điển hình)

    1000:1

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Xử lí bề mặt

    Anti-Glare

  • Cong

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    144Hz

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

  • Công nghệ Nano-IPS™

  • Gam màu rộng

  • Color Calibrated

  • Tự động điều chỉnh độ sáng

  • Chống chớp hình

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Super Resolution+

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Có (Premium Pro)

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • PBP

    Có (2PBP)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng

  • Tính năng khác

    G-Sync Compatible

  • Chân đế Ergo/Chân đế công thái học

  • HW Calibration

    Không có

ỨNG DỤNG PHẦN MỀM

  • Dual Controller

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    Có (2ea)

  • HDMI (Độ phân giải và tần số quét tối đa)

    3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Có (1ea)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1.4

  • DP (Độ phân giải và tần số quét tối đa)

    3840 x 1600 @ 144Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    Có (1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C Compatiblity)

  • Thunderbolt (Độ phân giải và tần số quét tối đa)

    3840 x 1600 @ 144Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Truyền dữ liệu)

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    94W

  • Cổng USB Downstream

    Có (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

  • USB-C

    Không có

ÂM THANH

  • Loa

  • Công suất loa

    5W

  • Số kênh

    2ch

  • Rich Bass

NGUỒN

  • Loại

    External Power (Adapter)

  • Đầu vào AC

    100 - 240 Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (điển hình)

    80W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (tối đa)

    210W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (Tắt)

    Less than 0.3W

ĐẶC ĐIỂM CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Gắn tường

    100 x 100 mm

CHÂN ĐẾ

  • Chân đế tháo rời

KÍCH THƯỚC/KHỐI LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước đã gắn chân đế

    895.4 x 583.7 x 285 mm

  • Kích thước không gồm chân đế

    895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4 mm

  • Kích thước vận chuyển

    1058 x 539 x 235 mm

  • Khối lượng gồm chân để

    8.32kg

  • Khối lượng không gồm chân đế

    6.45kg

  • Khối lượng vận chuyển

    12.3kg

PHỤ KIỆN

  • HDMI

  • Display Port

  • Thunderbolt

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 