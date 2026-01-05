About Cookies on This Site

Màn hình IPS Full HD 27 inch

Màn hình IPS Full HD 27 inch

27BA400-B
vy framifrån
+15 graders sidovy
sidovy
vy bakifrån
perspektivvy bakifrån
närbildsvy av portar
Tính năng chính

  • Màn hình IPS Full HD (1920x1080) 27 inch
  • Tần số quét 100Hz
  • Loa tích hợp
  • Ánh sáng xanh thấp và chống rung hình
  • Chế độ cho người có sắc giác kém
  • OnScreen Control
Thêm

Màn hình đa năng phù hợp với nhiều không gian làm việc

Với công nghệ IPS rõ nét và thiết kế viền 3 cạnh siêu mỏng, màn hình linh hoạt này có thể hỗ trợ nhiều công việc ở nhiều nơi, chẳng hạn như văn phòng, quầy dịch vụ khách hàng và thư viện.

Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD trong văn phòng.
Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD ở tổng đài.
Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD trong thư viện.
Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD trong văn phòng.
Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD ở tổng đài.
Hình ảnh sử dụng màn hình LG IPS Full HD trong thư viện.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Màn hình IPS Full HD 27 inch

Màu sắc chính xác ở góc rộng

Màn hình LG Full HD (1920x1080) với công nghệ IPS mang lại màu sắc rõ ràng và ổn định. Sản phẩm có khả năng tái tạo màu chính xác, đồng thời giúp người dùng xem màn hình ở góc rộng.

Màn hình IPS Full HD trên bàn làm việc, chiếu hình ảnh với màu sắc rõ nét và chính xác.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Bàn phím và chuột không có trong bộ sản phẩm.

Quy trình làm việc mượt mà

Tần số quét 100Hz và thời gian phản hồi 5ms

Tần số quét 100Hz nhanh cho khả năng tải mượt trong nhiều chương trình, giúp tăng năng suất làm việc. Ngoài ra, bạn còn có thể thưởng thức video chân thực mà ít bị giật lag và mờ chuyển động nhờ thời gian phản hồi nhanh 5ms.

Ánh sáng xanh thấp

Chế độ đọc sách với công nghệ ánh sáng xanh thấp có khả năng điều chỉnh nhiệt độ màu và độ sáng, giúp giảm mỏi và làm dịu mắt khi đọc tài liệu trên màn hình.

Chống rung hình

Chế độ chống rung hình làm giảm hiện tượng nháy mà mắt thường không nhìn thấy được trên màn hình, từ đó hạn chế mỏi mắt. Nhờ khả năng hạn chế mỏi mắt, người dùng có thể làm việc thoải mái hơn với màn hình trong thời gian dài.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Các tính năng trên có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện sử dụng thực tế của từng người dùng.

Skärmen visar en videokonferens medan ljudet kommer från högtalarna längst ner på skärmen.

Loa tích hợp

Sẵn sàng cho cuộc họp trực tuyến

27BA400 được trang bị loa tích hợp, giúp người dùng không cần phải lắp thêm loa khi tham gia hội nghị qua mạng hoặc xem video.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Cần có webcam cho hội nghị truyền hình. Webcam không có trong bộ sản phẩm (bán riêng).

ikon för fingerhjärta.

Cải thiện cuộc sống cho mọi người

27BA400 tuân thủ nhiều tiêu chuẩn như Energy Star và EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR-logotyp.

    Được chứng nhận ENERGY STAR

  • EPEAT®-logotyp.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Tắt

  • Bật

Chế độ cho người có sắc giác kém

Chế độ cho người có sắc giác kém điều chỉnh bảng màu và độ tương phản, giúp dễ dàng phân biệt màu đỏ và xanh lá. Chế độ này đặc biệt hữu ích cho người dùng mắc chứng khó phân biệt màu sắc khi xem đồ thị hoặc dữ liệu so sánh.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

In

Thông số chính

  • Màn hình - Kích thước [Inch]

    27 inch

  • Màn hình - Độ phân giải

    1920x1080

  • Màn hình - Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Màn hình - Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Màn hình - Gam màu (Điển hình)

    NTSC 72%

  • Màn hình - Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Màn hình - Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Màn hình - Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    27 inch

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms

  • Độ phân giải

    1920x1080

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    NTSC 72%

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    100Hz

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI.1.4

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Chế độ đọc sách

CƠ HỌC

  • Thiết kế không viền

    3 viền mỏng

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    75 x 75

ÂM THANH

  • Loa

    2 x 2W

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    Màn hình máy tính

  • Năm

    2025

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Bộ chuyển đổi

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI.1.4

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

