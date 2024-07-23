We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our Picks for You
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
Simplify Life with Smart Features
Explore More Entertainment
Find the Perfect Sound for our TVs
Learn More About LG Home Cinema Systems
Bring the cinema to your home with LG home cinema systems. From state-of-the-art sound engineering to Smart TV systems that let you access everything – all in one place, explore our range of wireless and 4K home cinema systems for the ultimate entertainment experience.
-
Đăng ký
sản phẩm
Việc đăng ký sản phẩm sẽ giúp bạn nhận hỗ trợ nhanh hơn.
-
Hỗ trợ
sản phẩm
Tìm tài liệu hướng dẫn, khắc phục sự cố và bảo hành cho sản phẩm LG của bạn.
-
Hỗ trợ
đặt hàng
Các câu hỏi thường gặp về theo dõi đơn hàng và kiểm tra đơn hàng của bạn.
-
Yêu cầu
sửa chữa
Yêu cầu dịch vụ sửa chữa trực tuyến một cách thuận tiện.
-
Chat
trực tiếp
Chat với các chuyên gia về sản phẩm LG để được hỗ trợ mua sắm, nhận giảm giá và ưu đãi trong thời gian thực
-
Zalo
Chat với bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ LG bằng phần mềm nhắn tin phổ biến nhất
-
Gửi email
Gửi email cho bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ LG
-
Gọi cho chúng tôi
Trò chuyện trực tiếp với các tư vấn viên của chúng tôi.