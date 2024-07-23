We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Máy Giặt Sấy Washtower™
LG WashTower™ là sự kết hợp hài hòa 2 trong 1 giữa máy giặt và máy sấy. Thiết kế tối giản, thông minh và cực kỳ dễ sử dụng. Công suất lớn, mang đến những bộ đồ sạch sẽ và tươm tất. Máy giặt sấy LG xứng đáng có mặt trong mọi gia đình Việt.