Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Máy Giặt và Máy Sấy

Với sự lựa chọn phong phú cho dòng sản phẩm máy giặt inverter và máy sấy quần áo, LG Việt Nam tự hào mang đến bạn một trải nghiệm mới, tiết kiệm nhiên liệu, nhiều tiện ích thông minh, thời gian và tiền bạc.

Hình ảnh một người phụ nữ đang mỉm cười và giơ cao một chiếc áo sơ mi trắng thật sạch. Bên cạnh cô là hình ảnh mặt trước của máy giặt LG. Hình bong bóng phía trước máy giặt có logo AI DD. Hình ảnh nền là tấm vải lanh trắng trong nước sủi bọt. Phía trên là logo SMotion và bên dưới là 6 chuyển động được biểu diễn bằng những đường và mũi tên.

Giặt tốt hơn đồng thời bảo vệ vải hơn

LG AI DD Motor™ mang đến hiệu suất giặt tối đa và kéo dài thời gian sử dụng của quần áo.

Giặt tốt hơn đồng thời bảo vệ vải hơn TÌM HIỂU THÊM

20210318_Dryer_Sub_PC_1600x600

Tìm hiểu thêm

20200226-Healthcare-Campaign-1600-x-800

Global_TWINWash27_2018_HeroBanner_D_V

Hai máy giặt trong một

Thiết kế đổi mới với tính năng đột phá tập trung vào trải nghiệm của người dùng giúp việc giặt giũ trở nên thuận tiện và dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết.

Hai máy giặt trong một Tìm hiểu thêm Hai máy giặt trong một Mua ngay tại đây

LG-HnA-Inverter-HeroBanner-A-Desktop-V5

Better Inverter, LG Inverter

Đồ ăn tươi ngon hơn, quần áo sạch hơn, không gian nhà ở thoáng mát hơn. Các sản phẩm LG Inverter sẽ đem đến cho bạn một cuộc sống dễ chịu.

Better Inverter, LG Inverter Khám phá LG Inverter

01_Global_Steam_2018_Hero_1_D

Loại bỏ 99,9% tác nhân dị ứng bằng hơi nước

Máy giặt LG Steam™ giảm 99,9% tác nhân dị ứng, như mạt bụi, là những chất có thể gây ra dị ứng hoặc các vấn đề với đường hô hấp.

Loại bỏ 99,9% tác nhân dị ứng bằng hơi nước Khám phá LG Steam™ Loại bỏ 99,9% tác nhân dị ứng bằng hơi nước Mua ngay tại đây

01_Global_Steam_2018_Hero_2_D

Chăm sóc quần áo cả gia đình bạn cùng LG Steam™

Hãy chăm sóc cho sức khỏe của gia đình bạn từ những việc nhỏ nhất như giặt giũ hàng ngày.

Chăm sóc quần áo cả gia đình bạn cùng LG Steam™ Khám phá LG Steam™ Chăm sóc quần áo cả gia đình bạn cùng LG Steam™ Mua ngay tại đây

Banner-Web-1600x800-1

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Global_Sapience-Smart-Inverter_2017_Hero_1600x800_D_a

Sự khác biệt diệu kì tới từ động cơ

Với công nghệ Smart Inverter, máy giặt LG cho hiệu quả giặt sạch tối ưu và tiết kiệm năng lượng tối đa.

Sự khác biệt diệu kì tới từ động cơ Tìm hiểu thêm
WM-TitanC2-2019-HeroBanner-Desktop-v4

Giặt siêu mạnh và siêu nhanh với TurboWash™

Công nghệ TurboWash™ sử dụng vòi giũ phun Jetspray để làm sạch quần áo trong thời gian ngắn hơn* Bạn chắc chắn sẽ hài lòng với hiệu quả giặt giũ đồng thời tiết kiệm thật nhiều thời gian”

Máy giặt TWINWash™

Máy giặt sấy Inverter hai lồng

Máy giặt lồng ngang

Máy giặt sấy lồng ngang

Máy giặt lồng đứng

Máy giặt Inverter lồng đứng

Máy sấy

Máy sấy DR-80BW

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 