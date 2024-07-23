Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED DESIGN NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

LG QNED MiniLED TV gắn trên bức tường màu xám. Màn hình hiển thị cận cảnh những chiếc lá cây lớn với các sắc thái khác nhau của màu xanh lục, xanh dương và đỏ.

Một khung cảnh thật ngoạn mục.

Tăng cường cảm nhận ngập tràn và nâng cao không gian của bạn bằng sản phẩm TV trông tuyệt đẹp cho dù bật hay tắt.

Thiết kế tuyệt đẹp mang đến vẻ hoàn thiện đầy phong cách.

LG QNED Mini LED có thiết kế thật ngoạn mục. Được tối ưu hóa để gắn trên tường với thiết kế siêu mỏng, ngay cả TV màn hình siêu lớn 86 inch lớn nhất của chúng tôi cũng có thể treo gần như phẳng trên tường và làm đẹp hơn nội thất nhà bạn một cách khéo léo.

Hai hình ảnh của TV màn hình phẳng lớn được gắn trên tường trong nội thất hiện đại. Màn hình hiển thị cảnh thiên nhiên.

*Tùy vào môi trường lắp đặt, có thể có khoảng trống nhỏ giữa TV và tường.

Chế tác tinh xảo từ trong ra ngoài.

*Sản phẩm thực tế có thể khác.

*Loa được bán riêng.

Mang tính điện ảnh theo mọi cách.

Màn hình rạp chiếu phim LG QNED Mini LED có thiết kế mang đến cảm nhận ngập tràn tối đa. Màn hình siêu lớn có đường viền mảnh tối thiểu hiển thị tối đa nội dung và mang đến trải nghiệm xem mê ly.

TV màn hình phẳng lớn được gắn trên tường trước cửa sổ kính suốt từ trần đến sàn. Cây nhỏ đặt trên bàn cà phê trước TV.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

Nâng cấp thói quen học tập của bạn với LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Ba hình ảnh của LG QNED Mini LED TV đang được sử dụng trong các tình huống khác nhau. Từ trên xuống dưới: một phiên học trực tuyến, một cuộc họp ảo và một bữa tiệc tại nhà.

Nâng cao quy trình làm việc của bạn với LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Ba hình ảnh của LG QNED Mini LED TV đang được sử dụng trong các tình huống khác nhau. Từ trên xuống dưới: một phiên học trực tuyến, một cuộc họp ảo và một bữa tiệc tại nhà.

Giải trí thật phong cách với LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Ba hình ảnh của LG QNED Mini LED TV đang được sử dụng trong các tình huống khác nhau. Từ trên xuống dưới: một phiên học trực tuyến, một cuộc họp ảo và một bữa tiệc tại nhà.

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 