Góc xem rộng của một sân vận động bóng đá với một đám đông nhiều người và trận đấu đang diễn ra.

QNED Thể thao.
TV bất khả chiến bại.

Thiết lập ngày thi đấu tuyệt vời và mang bầu không khí rực lửa của sân vận động về nhà với LG QNED Mini LED.

Đưa LCD TV lên một đỉnh cao mới.

LG QNED Mini LED kết hợp Mini LED với công nghệ Quantum Dot và NanoCell để tạo ra màn hình sáng tạo dẫn đầu trong ngành. Sự kết hợp của các công nghệ này mang lại hình ảnh chất lượng cực kỳ cao với màu đen sâu hơn và màu sắc rực rỡ hơn - đó là một sự kết hợp cho trận đấu thắng lợi.

Được tạo ra cho những khoảnh khắc quan trọng.

Trải nghiệm toàn bộ bầu không khí sân vận động và xem mọi cú vặn, xoay và chơi như thể bạn đang ở bên sân với màn hình siêu lớn 86 inch LG QNED Mini LED.

Hình ảnh mặt sau của TV treo tường cho thấy một trận bóng rổ với bốn người đàn ông đang xem. Hình ảnh cuộn trái phải cho thấy sự khác biệt về kích thước giữa màn hình 43 inch và 86 inch.
Hình ảnh mặt sau của TV treo tường cho thấy một trận bóng rổ với bốn người đàn ông đang xem. Hình ảnh cuộn trái phải cho thấy sự khác biệt về kích thước giữa màn hình 43 inch và 86 inch.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Độ nhất quán màu 100%

Mang sự sống động của ngày thi đấu về nhà.

LG QNED Mini LED tái tạo màu sắc với sự sống động và chính xác như thật ngay cả từ các góc rộng với độ nhất quán màu 100%. Vì vậy, hãy ngồi xuống và tận hưởng trải nghiệm ngày thi đấu có chất lượng cao nhất.

TV treo tường trong nội thất hiện đại hiển thị một trận bóng đá với màu sắc rực rỡ. Hai TV LG QNED Mini LED cạnh nhau hiển thị một trận bóng đá từ phía trước và góc nhìn từ vị trí ngoài chính giữa. Hình ảnh luôn nhất quán và chính xác từ cả hai góc nhìn.

*Interteck chứng nhận rằng Độ nhất quán màu 100% được đo theo CIE DE2000 với các mẫu Macbeth 18 màu ở góc xem ±30°.
*Tất cả các mẫu sản phẩm hỗ trợ Độ nhất quán màu 100% đều có chứng nhận của Intertek.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Âm thanh sân vận động ở khắp nơi.

Dễ dàng kết nối loa Bluetooth để có trải nghiệm âm thanh vòm không dây thực sự giúp tất cả các hành động có âm thanh phong phú và chân thực hơn. Sự kết hợp với màn hình siêu lớn tuyệt đẹp LG QNED Mini LED mang đến toàn bộ bầu không khí của một trận đấu lớn vào phòng khách của bạn.

5 người tụ tập trước TV màn hình phẳng treo tường xem một trận bóng đá.

*Hỗ trợ các thiết bị: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Loa được bán riêng.

Thông báo thể thao

Nắm bắt mọi trận đấu đang diễn ra.

Cho dù bạn đang xem một bộ phim hay ở giữa một trận đấu, Thông báo thể thao giúp bạn cập nhật tất cả các tin tức và lịch thi đấu mới nhất từ các đội yêu thích của bạn. Và chức năng sẽ thông báo cho bạn khi một trận đấu sắp bắt đầu để đảm bảo bạn không bỏ lỡ trận đấu, ngay cả khi bạn đang xem nội dung khác.

Một người đàn ông và một phụ nữ ngồi tại bàn cà phê trước TV treo tường đang chiếu một trận bóng đá.

Nhiều loại thông báo khác nhau về kết quả, lịch thi đấu, và thời gian bắt đầu trận được liệt kê chạy ngang dưới bức hình.

*Các môn thể thao và giải đấu được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.
*Không khả dụng ở Nga.

Motion Pro

Không bỏ lỡ một hành động nào.

Nắm bắt những thay đổi và thủ thuật tinh xảo trong trận đấu với Motion Pro. Công nghệ xử lý chuyển động tiên tiến giúp giảm hiện tượng nhòe chuyển động nhằm mang tới các chuyển động mượt mà và cho phép xem hình ảnh rõ ràng ngay cả ở các môn thể thao nhịp độ nhanh.

Hai hình ảnh giống hệt nhau của một cầu thủ hocky đánh bóng trên một sân ngập nước. Hình ảnh bên trái cho thấy bạn sẽ xem như thế nào trên LCD TV thông thường và hình ảnh bên phải thể hiện trên LG QNED Mini LED.

*So sánh với TV UHD thông thường của LG không có Công nghệ NanoCell.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

