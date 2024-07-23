Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
NANOCELL ĐIỆN ẢNH NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

Một con phố ngập lụt với người và phương tiện trôi trong nước và các tòa nhà đổ nát hai bên đường.

NanoCell Điện ảnh. Chất lượng ngang tầm với màn chiếu lớn.

Biến nhà bạn thành rạp chiếu phim mà bạn hằng ao ước với một chiếc TV thực sự rất xi-nê.

Bí quyết làm nên rạp chiếu phim thực thụ.

Nâng tầm các tối xem phim với màn hình điện ảnh.

Tận hưởng trải nghiệm rạp chiếu phim trọn vẹn ngay tại ngôi nhà thân thương của bạn với Màn hình siêu lớn của TV LG NanoCell.

 

Một TV lớn treo trên tường đá màu xám cạnh cửa sổ lớn từ sàn đến trần trong một căn phòng hiện đại. Màn hình hiển thị một phụ nữ tóc đỏ đang cầm cung hướng về phía máy quay.

Công nghệ Full Array Local Dimming

Các cảnh tối xuất hiện trên màn hình.

Với nhiều vùng làm mờ được điều khiển chính xác, công nghệ Full Array Local Dimming mang giúp cải thiện khả năng kiểm soát đèn nền nhằm mang tới màu đen sâu hơn. Điều này giúp tăng độ tương phản, cho hình ảnh chi tiết hơn ngay cả trong những cảnh phim tối.

 

Cảnh chiến đấu trong phim được chia đôi. Hình ảnh bên trái hiển thị trên TV thông thường có màu sắc xỉn, bên phải hiển thị hình ảnh sáng hơn, chi tiết hơn trên TV LG NanoCell.

Hình ảnh chia nhỏ ở giữa hiển thị công nghệ làm mờ TV khác nhau. Phía bên trái hiển thị Edge dimming, bên phải là Full Array Dimming. Hình bên phải hiển thị chi tiết hơn và sắc nét.

*Full Array Dimming được hỗ trợ trên tất cả các kích thước ở mẫu NANO99, NANO95 và NANO 90. Công nghệ này chỉ có trên mẫu NANO85 86 inch.
*So sánh với TV UHD thông thường của LG không có Công nghệ NanoCell.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

FILMMAKER MODE™

 

Phim ảnh như vốn phải thế.

FILMMAKER MODE™ tắt tính năng làm mịn chuyển động trong khi vẫn giữ nguyên tỷ lệ khung hình, màu sắc và tốc độ khung hình ban đầu. Khả năng này mang đến một cách chính xác tầm nhìn ban đầu của đạo diễn, vì vậy bạn trải nghiệm bộ phim đúng như dự định của đạo diễn.

 

Xem Video Đầy Đủ

Logo FILLMAKER MODE™. Dưới logo, Christopher Nolan đang có một cuộc phỏng vấn trong phòng tối.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Xem và nghe Dolby với chất lượng cao nhất.

V LG NanoCell đi kèm với các giải pháp mới nhất từ ​​Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ sử dụng siêu dữ liệu và các cảm biến ánh sáng tích hợp trên TV để tối ưu hóa chất lượng hình ảnh dựa trên thể loại nội dung và môi trường xung quanh, trong khi đó Dolby Atmos mang lại âm thanh chân thực đa chiều. Đó là sự kết hợp mạnh mẽ mang lại trải nghiệm thực tế hơn khi xem phim.

 

Logo của Dolby Vision IQ và Atmos xếp thẳng hàng theo chiều ngang. Dưới logo, cha và con trai đang ngồi trên chiếc ghế dài xem TV đang chiếu một cô gái đang cầm viên đá khoáng sản trên nền đen và cam.

*Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos được hỗ trợ trên tất cả các kích thước ở các mẫu NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 và NANO85. Công nghệ này chỉ có trên mẫu NANO75 86 inch.

HDR 10 Pro

 

Thổi hồn vào mọi thứ bạn xem.

Công nghệ dải động của riêng LG, HDR 10 Pro, điều chỉnh độ sáng để tăng cường màu sắc, thể hiện mọi chi tiết nhỏ nhất, và mang lại độ rõ như thật cho mọi hình ảnh - công nghệ này cũng tăng cường nội dung HDR thông thường. Giờ đây tất cả các bộ phim và chương trình yêu thích của bạn sẽ sống động và sôi động hơn từ đầu đến cuối.

 

 

Hình ảnh của cảnh biển, con mòng biển ở bên trái và vách đá ở bên phải với dòng chữ HDR ở phía trên bên trái. Hình ảnh rõ ràng và chân thực hơn của cảnh biển, con mòng biển ở bên trái và vách đá ở bên phải với dòng chữ HDR 10 Pro ở phía trên bên phải.

Cấu trúc xử lý của HDR 10 Pro hiển thị hình ảnh đầu ra sau khi TV LG Xử lý hình ảnh đầu vào.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Tự động hiệu chỉnh

 

Độ chính xác đạt mức chuyên gia.

Tự động hiệu chỉnh hỗ trợ điều chỉnh phần cứng ở cấp độ cao, cho phép các chuyên gia thực hiện hiệu chỉnh nhanh chóng TV LG NanoCell. Điều này đảm bảo TV có thể được hiệu chỉnh nhằm mang lại độ chính xác hình ảnh tối ưu, giúp tránh nguy cơ bị sai lệch độ sáng, đảm bảo chất lượng hình ảnh có thể làm hài lòng ngay cả những người có con mắt chuyên môn.

 

 

 

Một kỹ thuật viên trong phòng làm việc đang thao tác với bộ điều khiển để hiệu chỉnh hình ảnh hiển thị trên màn hình.

*Tự động hiệu chỉnh được hỗ trợ trên tất cả các kích thước của các mẫu sản phẩm NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 và NANO85. Công nghệ này chỉ có trên mẫu NANO75 86 inch.

Giải trí

 

Đang phát trực tuyến trên LG OLED.

TV LG NanoCell hỗ trợ Netflix, Disney+, và Apple TV. Giờ đây, bạn có thể thưởng thức tất cả các bộ phim điện ảnh, chương trình truyền hình và phim tài liệu yêu thích của mình với chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội và âm thanh sống động.

 

 

 

 

Logo của Netflix, Disney+, và Apple TV xếp thẳng hàng theo chiều ngang. Dưới các logo, áp phích phim La Casa de Papel trên Netflix, WandaVision trên Disney+ và Greyhound trên Apple TV cũng xếp thẳng hàng theo chiều ngang.

*Phải đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
*Phải đăng ký thuê bao Disney+. Phải tuân theo các điều khoản tại http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 của Disney và các tổ chức liên quan.
*Yêu cầu đăng ký Apple TV+.
*Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
*Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

Chọn sản phẩm Nanocell

CHỌN SẢN PHẨM NANOCELL

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 