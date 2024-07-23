Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
THIẾT KẾ NANOCELL NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM
Một TV lớn màn hình phẳng gắn trên nền tường trắng. Màn hình hiển thị những chiếc lá lớn có màu sáng.

TV đầy tính thẩm mỹ.

Nâng tầm không gian nhà bạn với chiếc TV mỏng, treo tường, được tối ưu hóa, làm đẹp thêm cho mọi không gian trong nhà.

 

Thiết kế tối giản mang lại vẻ đẹp cao nhất.

Với kiểu dáng đẹp mắt, thiết kế tối giản, TV LG NanoCell treo trên tường nhà bạn như một tác phẩm nghệ thuật hiện đại, tô điểm thêm vẻ đẹp và tận dụng tối đa không gian ngôi nhà của bạn.

 

Một TV lớn màn hình phẳng treo trên tường màu xám, cạnh cửa sổ cao từ sàn đến trần và đồ nội thất bằng gỗ tự nhiên. Màn hình hiển thị cảnh rừng rậm với ánh sáng chiếu xuyên qua các tán cây.

Các góc nhìn từ bên cho thấy độ mỏng của TV.

Lắp đặt đơn giản. Chăm chút hoàn thiện tỉ mỉ.

*Sản phẩm thực có thể khác biệt.
*Loa được bán riêng.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nổi bật giữa đám đông.

Lấy cảm hứng từ các triển lãm nghệ thuật, TV LG NanoCell giờ đã có chân đỡ Gallery. Điều này cho phép bạn tự do bày biện TV theo ý mình để tạo sự hài hòa tối đa với không gian nhà bạn.

TV có chân đỡ riêng đặt trên sàn trong một căn phòng, xung quanh là nội thất và đồ trang trí bằng gỗ. TV đặt trên sàn bằng giá đỡ riêng trong một nhà máy hiện đại nhiều đồ đạc. TV đặt trên sàn bằng giá đỡ riêng sát với cửa sổ trong căn phòng nội thất hiện đại.

Hai hình ảnh, hình trên hiển thị giá đỡ để treo và hình dưới hiển thị chân đỡ.

Dễ lắp đặt,dễ thao tác.

Chân đỡ đi kèm với giá đỡ đi kèm và các phụ kiện cho phép TV của bạn chứa các thiết bị nhỏ khác. Hệ thống quản lý cáp được thiết kế đặc biệt để giữ được cảm giác và diện mạo cao cấp của một phòng trưng bày nghệ thuật.

*Chân đỡ Gallery chỉ có cho các mẫu máy NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 và NANO85 55 và 65 inch.
*Chân đỡ Gallery được bán riêng.

Đắm chìm giữa các khung viền.

Màn hình lớn của TV LG NanoCell càng lớn hơn bao giờ hết nhờ có viền siêu mỏng với thiết kế Màn điện ảnh của chúng tôi. Điều này khiến làn ranh giữa những gì bạn xem và thực tại càng mong manh hơn bao giờ hết, mang tới cảm giác đắm chìm cao nhất và đem lại trải nghiệm điện ảnh thực sự.

TV lớn màn hình phẳng gắn trên tường màu xám cạnh cửa sổ cao từ sàn tới trần. Màn hình hiển thị cảnh rừng rậm với ánh sáng chiếu xuyên qua các tán cây.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nhiều diện tích màn hình hơn.
Nhiều không gian hơn. Nhiều tiềm năng hơn.

Người phụ nữ tập yoga ở giữa phòng trước một chiếc TV lớn màn hình phẳng lớn treo trên tường. Hình ảnh phía sau một người phụ nữ đang tổ chức cuộc họp qua video, những người tham gia hiển thị trên TV màn hình phẳng treo tường. Một người đàn ông và một phụ nữ đang cùng nhau nấu ăn trước một TV lớn treo tường.

Chọn Sản Phẩm Nanocell

CHỌN SẢN PHẨM NANOCELL

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 