NANOCELL THỂ THAO NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM
Hình ảnh từ trên xuống một sân bóng đá.

NanoCell Thể thao. Chất lượng cao như những trận thắng.

Thổi hồn vào sân vận động ngay tại nhà bạn với mọi thứ bạn cần cho bầu không khí thi đấu trọn vẹn.

Bí quyết làm nên trải nghiệm thể thao thực thụ.

TV cho những trận đấu lớn.

Theo dõi sát sao hơn nữa mọi tình huống với Màn hình siêu lớn. Mọi trận đấu đều trở nên chân thực hơn bao giờ hết khi được theo dõi qua TV LG NanoCell với độ chân thực không tì vết.

Hình ảnh có thể cuộn được về ba người đang xem bóng chày trên TV lớn treo tường. Khi bạn cuộn từ trái qua phải, màn hình lớn dần lên.
Hình ảnh có thể cuộn được về ba người đang xem bóng chày trên TV lớn treo tường. Khi bạn cuộn từ trái qua phải, màn hình lớn dần lên.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Độ nhất quán màu 100%

Trải nghiệm trận đấu phong phú hơn.

Với Độ nhất quán màu 100%, TV LG NanoCell hiển thị màu sắc phong phú và chính xác hơn. Từ nét sống động của sân vận động cho đến chi tiết trong trang phục thi đấu của các đội, bạn sẽ được thưởng lãm mọi sắc màu hệt như thể bạn đang ở ngay trên khán đài.

Một TV lớn màn hình phẳng gắn trên tường màu xám. Màn hình hiển thị hai cầu thủ bóng đá đang thi đấu.

*Được Interteck chứng nhận rằng Độ nhất quán màu 100% được đo theo CIE DE2000 với các mẫu Macbeth 18 màu ở góc xem ±30°.
*Độ nhất quán màu 100% không được hỗ trợ ở mẫu NANO85 50 inch. Tính năng này được hỗ trợ trên tất cả các kích thước khác của mẫu NANO85 và tất cả các kích thước của các mẫu NANO90, NANO95 và NANO99. Tất cả các mẫu sản phẩm hỗ trợ Độ nhất quán màu 100% đều có chứng nhận của Intertek.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Biến mọi trận đấu thành thi đấu trên sân nhà.

Dễ dàng kết nối loa Bluetooth để có trải nghiệm âm thanh vòm không dây thực sự. Tất cả các hành động nghe có vẻ phong phú hơn và thực tế hơn, mang lại bầu không khí trò chơi lớn cho phòng khách của bạn.

5 người tụ tập trước TV màn hình phẳng treo tường xem một trận bóng đá.

*Hỗ trợ các thiết bị: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Loa được bán riêng.

Thông báo thể thao

Không bao giờ bỏ lỡ trận đấu nữa.

Thông báo thể thao thông báo cho bạn trước, trong và sau các trận đấu. Bạn sẽ không bao giờ phải lo lắng về việc bỏ lỡ các trận đấu lớn từ các đội yêu thích của mình, ngay cả khi bạn đang xem nội dung khác.

Một người đàn ông và một phụ nữ ngồi tại bàn cà phê trước TV treo tường đang chiếu một trận bóng đá.

*Các môn thể thao và giải đấu được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.
*Không khả dụng ở Nga.

Motion Pro

Theo dõi sát sao mọi diễn biến.

Công nghệ xử lý chuyển động tiên tiến giúp giảm hiện tượng nhòe chuyển động nhằm mang tới các chuyển động mượt mà và cho phép xem hình ảnh rõ ràng ngay cả ở các môn thể thao nhịp độ nhanh.

Một phụ nữ đang chơi tennis. Hình ảnh được lặp lại, bên trái hiển thị trên TV thông thường với chuyển động bị mờ, bên phải hiển thị trên TV LG NanoCell với hình ảnh sắc nét, rõ ràng.

*So sánh với TV UHD thông thường của LG không có Công nghệ NanoCell.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Chọn sản phẩm Nanocell

CHỌN SẢN PHẨM NANOCELL

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 