Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TV thông minh nhất1

TV thông minh nhất

ThinQ AI giúp bạn sử dụng TV một cách thuận tiện nhất. Điều khiển các thiết bị thông minh đã kết nối trong nhà và tận hưởng giải trí cá nhân thông qua trợ lý giọng nói theo lựa chọn của bạn

Chỉ cần nói &quot;Hi, LG&quot;1

Điều khiển TV với chế độ rảnh tay

Chỉ cần nói "Hi, LG"

Giờ đây bạn không phải tìm điều khiển từ xa để ra lệnh bằng giọng nói. Chỉ cần nói "Hi, LG" và nói như thể bạn vẫn nói với gia đình hoặc bạn bè để lấy thông tin hoặc điều khiển các thiết bị thông minh trong ngôi nhà bạn. LG ThinQ AI có tính năng phân tích chuyên sâu, vì vậy bạn càng sử dụng nhiều thì kết quả càng chính xác hơn

*Tính năng có thể thay đổi tùy theo theo ngôn ngữ, quốc gia và mẫu sản phẩm.

Tương tác nhiều hơn với nhiều lựa chọn hơn1

Tương tác nhiều hơn với nhiều lựa chọn hơn

Tận hưởng giải trí nâng cao với sự lựa chọn vô hạn - Trợ lý ảo Google, Alexa tích hợp, Apple AirPlay 2, và HomeKit - trên TV ThinQ AI.

*Apple AirPlay 2 và HomeKit có thể không khả dụng ở một số quốc gia.
**Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.

Tương tác nhiều hơn với TV của bạn1

Trợ lý ảo Google

Tương tác nhiều hơn với TV của bạn

Nhận trợ giúp ngay khi đang xem các nội dung. Nhanh chóng tìm và phát các chương trình yêu thích, nhận câu trả lời cho những điều bạn muốn biết và dễ dàng điều khiển các thiết bị trong ngôi nhà thông minh của bạn.

*Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.

AirPlay cho phép bạn làm tất cả1

AirPlay 2

AirPlay cho phép bạn làm tất cả

Truyền phát trực tuyến và chia sẻ nội dung yêu thích của bạn từ iPhone, iPad hoặc Mac. Phát nội dung yêu thích từ ứng dụng Apple TV và các ứng dụng video khác, hoặc xem ảnh ngay trên LG ThinQ AI TV của bạn.

*Xem trên Apple TV+ với đăng ký.

Điều khiển ngôi nhà theo yêu cầu của bạn1

HomeKit

Điều khiển ngôi nhà theo yêu cầu của bạn

Sử dụng ứng dụng Home hoặc Siri trên thiết bị Apple để điều khiển dễ dàng và an toàn TV ThinQ AI của bạn. Bạn có thể bật và tắt TV, chuyển đầu vào và thậm chí thay đổi âm lượng.

*Xem Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet trên Apple TV+ với đăng ký.

Điều khiển dễ dàng ngôi nhà của bạn1

Điều khiển dễ dàng ngôi nhà của bạn

Điều khiển dễ dàng và thuận tiện các thiết bị thông minh trong gia đình và để chúng hoạt động cùng nhau chỉ bằng giọng nói của bạn.

*"Chào buổi sáng", "Chúc ngủ ngon" là chương trình tích hợp. "Đêm phim" là một ví dụ về chương trình tùy chỉnh của người dùng.
**Tên tính năng trên các cài đặt có thể khác nhau giữa các phiên bản HĐH TV.
***Các thiết bị IoT được liệt kê trên trang web bên dưới và có thể được thay đổi mà không cần thông báo trước.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Bảng điều khiển cho mọi thiết bị kết nối của bạn1

Bảng điều khiển nhà

Bảng điều khiển cho mọi thiết bị kết nối của bạn

Giữ mọi thiết bị kết nối ở một vị trí. Theo dõi và điều khiển các thiết bị thông minh của nhà bạn trực tiếp từ TV LG ThinQ AI bằng Bảng điều khiển nhà, thật dễ dàng và trực quan.

*Các thiết bị IoT được liệt kê trên trang web bên dưới và có thể được thay đổi mà không cần thông báo trước.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ chào buổi sáng và tối1

LG Routines

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ chào buổi sáng và tối

Sử dụng LG Routines, bạn có thể tự động hóa các thiết bị gia đình thông minh của mình. Chương trình giờ đi ngủ bao gồm ThinQ AI tắt đèn, tắt điều hòa và khóa cửa khi bạn nói "Chúc ngủ ngon".

Đáp ứng sở thích của bạn1

Đáp ứng sở thích của bạn

ThinQ AI TV là trợ lý cá nhân của bạn, biết bạn thích gì và điều gì quan trọng với bạn. Người trợ lý sẽ giúp bạn không bỏ lỡ những gì bạn yêu thích.

Duy trì cập nhật về các trận đấu1

Thông báo thể thao

Duy trì cập nhật về các trận đấu

Nhận thông báo về đội bóng yêu thích của bạn trước, trong và sau các trận đấu. Thông báo thể thao giúp bạn cập nhật điểm số và kết quả, ngay cả khi bạn đang xem chương trình khác.

Xem nội dung bạn có thể thích1

Gợi ý với AI

Xem nội dung bạn có thể thích

Sử dụng câu lệnh bằng giọng nói đơn giản để nhận các gợi ý về phim, chương trình TV hoặc các kênh dựa trên mẫu xem chính của bạn.

Tìm kiếm những gì bạn thấy và muốn biết1

Ai? Ở đâu? Cái gì? -Tìm kiếm câu trả lời

Tìm kiếm những gì bạn thấy và muốn biết

Đặt câu hỏi đơn giản để có được thông tin theo thời gian thực về diễn viên và địa điểm trên chương trình TV bạn đang xem. Bạn thậm chí có thể hỏi về quần áo đang mặc và sau đó mua quần áo ngay tại chỗ.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Tính năng này có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia và mẫu sản phẩm.
***Yêu cầu đăng ký và sử dụng các ứng dụng xem trên TV.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 