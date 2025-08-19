About Cookies on This Site

Dịch Vụ Bảo Dưỡng Máy Sấy

VHEWM12C251100012
Tính năng chính

    Dịch vụ bảo dưỡng

    Giúp điều hòa hoạt động hiệu quả, ngăn ngừa những sự cố hỏng hóc không đáng có và kéo dài tuổi thọ sản phẩm bằng dịch vụ bảo dưỡng chuyên sâu của LG.

    Đặc điểm nổi bật

    LG Electronics đặt sự hài lòng của khách hàng lên hàng đầu.

    Dịch vụ bảo dưỡng LG giúp nâng cao chất lượng cuộc sống bằng cách tăng thêm sự an toàn và tiện nghi.

    Kỹ thuật viên nhiều kỹ năng và kinh nghiệm

    Kỹ thuật viên chính hãng được đào tạo bài bản, có chuyên môn cao và nhiều kinh nghiệm thực tế. Sản phẩm sẽ được chăm chút đến từng chi tiết..

    Thiết bị bảo dưỡng hiện đại, vượt trội

    Với sự kết hợp của hơi nước nóng và đèn UV, công nghệ độc đáo này giúp thiết bị của bạn không chỉ sạch sẽ mà còn được khử khuẩn hoàn toàn, bảo vệ sức khỏe cho bạn và gia đình..

    Các bước dịch vụ nổi bật

    Với công nghệ đặc biệt, chất lượng cao  và quy trình làm việc chuẩn mực, không chỉ làm sạch sâu mà còn giúp sản phẩm của bạn hoạt động bền bỉ. Chúng tôi cam kết mang lại hiệu suất tối ưu và kéo dài tuổi thọ cho sản phẩm của bạn. .

    1. Kiểm tra hoạt động của sản phẩm.

    2. Vệ sinh bình đựng nước thải.

    3.Vệ sinh phin lọc xơ vải.

    4.Làm sạch lồng bằng bơm áp lực cao

    5. Khử khuẩn bằng đèn UV

    6. Kiểm tra hoạt động của sản phẩm và tư vấn các vấn đề liên quan đến máy giặt của khách hàng

    Trước và sau bảo dưỡng

    Dịch vụ bảo dưỡng LG mang lại sự khác biệt lớn. Đừng để sản phẩm của bạn trở lại tình trạng "Trước bảo dưỡng". Hãy đăng ký gói bảo dưỡng LG ngay hôm nay để yên tâm sử dụng.

    In

    Tất cả thông số

    TỔNG QUÁT

    • Dung tích sử dụng (kg)

      N/A

    • Dung tích sử dụng (lít)

      N/A

    • Loại sản phẩm

      All

    • Đơn vị

      N/A

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Model áp dụng

      All

    Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
    • Bước 1
      Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
    • Bước 2
      Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
    • Bước 3
      Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
    Quy định chung:

    • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

    • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

    • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

    • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

    • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

    • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

    • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

    • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

     