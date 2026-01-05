We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bạn cần một chiếc tủ lạnh dung tích lớn mà vẫn vừa vặn với diện tích nhà bếp của mình?Không cần lo lắng khi lỡ mua sắm quá nhiều và tận hưởng thế giới thực phẩm tươi ngoncùng tủ lạnh tiết kiệm điện (tủ lạnh Inverter) của LG.