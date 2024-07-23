Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 315L, màu đen nhám, Linear Coolingᵀᴹ, DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ, Hệ thống làm đá tự động

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 315L, màu đen nhám, Linear Coolingᵀᴹ, DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ, Hệ thống làm đá tự động

LTB31BLMA

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 315L, màu đen nhám, Linear Coolingᵀᴹ, DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ, Hệ thống làm đá tự động

Tính năng chính

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+ ™
  • Hệ thống làm đá tự động

LinearCooling™

Bảo quản thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn

LinearCooling™ làm giảm dao động nhiệt độ, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon lên đến 7 ngày1).

Nội thất nhà bếp hiện đại với tủ lạnh LG rộng, thoáng chứa được nhiều loại thực phẩm khác nhau, giải

DoorCooling⁺™

Hơi lạnh lan tỏa nhanh và đều hơn

Bảo quản thực phẩm luôn tươi ngon và làm đồ uống mát lạnh dù đặt ở bất kỳ vị trí nào bằng hiệu suất làm lạnh đồng đều và nhanh chóng hơn

Smart Inverter Compressorᵀᴹ

Tiết kiệm năng lượng và
bền bỉ

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ đưa hiệu quả năng lượng lên một tầm cao mới giúp bạn tiết kiệm hơn và không phải lo nghĩ trong 10 năm.

*Bảo hành 10 năm cho riêng máy nén. Có thể tính thêm chi phí khác ngoài máy nén (Nhân công, Phụ tùng khác, v.v.).

Multi Air Flow

Nhiệt độ lý tưởng tại mọi vị trí

Ngăn kéo đặc biệt cho phép bảo quản thịt và cá không bị đông đá, không cần rã đông

*Ngăn đông mềm Fresh 0 Zone giữ thực phẩm ở nhiệt độ thấp hơn các ngăn khác.

*Nhiệt độ có thể thay đổi tùy theo cài đặt, tình trạng thực phẩm và điều kiện sử dụng trong gia đình.

Hệ thống làm đá tự động

Làm đá đơn giản, tha hồ tận hưởng thật nhiều đá

Tiết kiệm thời gian và công sức với chức năng làm đá tiện lợi và lưu trữ đá tự động.

*Hệ thống sẽ tự động làm đá nếu bạn đổ nước vào bình nước.

*Các hình ảnh ở trên chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

 

1)LinearCoolingᵀᴹ 

-Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV bằng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG nhằm đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm 5% tổng trọng lượng cho rau cải thìa trên giá đỡ trong ngăn chứa thực phẩm tươi sống của model LGE LinearCoolingᵀᴹ.

-Kết quả có thể thay đổi theo mức sử dụng thực tế.

-Chỉ các model áp dụng.

 

2)DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ 

-Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland bằng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, so sánh thời gian giảm nhiệt độ của bình chứa nước đặt ở thùng trên cùng giữa các model có DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ và không có DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ.

-Chỉ các model áp dụng.

-DoorCooling+ᵀᴹ sẽ dừng khi cửa tủ mở.   

Các câu hỏi thường gặp

Q.

Lợi ích của tủ lạnh Door-in-Door là gì?

A.

Hệ thống Door-in-Door của LG giúp dễ dàng tiếp cận những món đồ thiết yếu hàng ngày mà không phải mở toàn bộ cánh cửa Tủ lạnh. Cất trữ đồ uống và các món đồ ăn vặt thường dùng như sữa, nước ép, bơ, trái cây và sữa chua ở ngăn dễ lấy, được thiết kế để giảm thiểu việc thất thoát hơi lạnh và giúp giảm mức sử dụng năng lượng trong Tủ lạnh LG với công nghệ thông minh.

Q.

Tôi cần làm gì để nối đường nước với tủ lạnh cửa kiểu Pháp? 

A.

Bạn phải thuê nhân viên dịch vụ đủ trình độ hoàn thành việc lắp đặt tủ lạnh cửa kiểu Pháp nối với đường nước theo Tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng. Việc lắp đặt sai do nhân viên dịch vụ không đủ trình độ thực hiện có thể dẫn đến sản phẩm hoạt động không bình thường hoặc bị lỗi.

Q.

Tôi cần làm gì để nối đường nước với tủ lạnh Side by Side? 

A.

Bạn phải thuê nhân viên dịch vụ đủ trình độ hoàn thành việc lắp đặt tủ lạnh Side by Side nối với đường nước theo Tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng. Việc lắp đặt sai do nhân viên dịch vụ không đủ trình độ thực hiện có thể dẫn đến sản phẩm hoạt động không bình thường hoặc bị lỗi.

Q.

Làm cách nào để thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ trên Tủ lạnh LG? 

A.

Hãy sử dụng Bảng điều khiển trên cánh cửa hoặc bên trong tủ lạnh để thiết lập hoặc điều chỉnh nhiệt độ cho tủ lạnh của bạn. Đối với các model có chức năng ThinQ, bạn cũng có thể sử dụng Ứng dụng LG ThinQ để thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ từ xa qua điện thoại thông minh cho các model được hỗ trợ. 

Q.

 Tôi nên cân nhắc gì khi mua tủ lạnh?

A.

 LG cung cấp một loạt sản phẩm Tủ lạnh thời trang, tiết kiệm năng lượng với nhiều tính năng thông minh. LG đem đến lựa chọn Tủ lạnh hoàn hảo cho mọi gia đình, từ Cửa kiểu Pháp rộng rãi, Quad Door Style và Multi-Door thuận tiện, cho tới công nghệ InstaView Door-in-Door và model Mỏng. Nếu bạn đang thiết kế phòng bếp từ đầu, thật dễ dàng để đưa vào thiết bị mơ ước của mình; nếu bạn có sẵn chỗ trống cần bổ khuyết, bạn có thể thấy lựa chọn của mình bị chi phối bởi không gian. Sau khi bạn đã quyết định chiếc Tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất với phong cách của mình, hãy xem xét đến không gian lưu trữ, công nghệ làm lạnh tiên tiến giúp giữ cho các món đồ ăn tươi lâu hơn, các tính năng thuận tiện như máy cấp nước và máy làm đá tự động làm sạch bằng UVNano, kệ có thể gập lại và hệ thống ngăn kéo FRESHBalancer. Đừng quên kiểm tra mức tiết kiệm năng lượng của thiết bị cũng như chế độ bảo hành của sản phẩm. 

Q.

Tủ lạnh nối với đường nước khác tủ lạnh không nối với đường nước cho ngăn làm đá và máy cấp nước ở điểm nào?

A.

Mặc dù điều đó tùy thuộc vào phong cách của bạn, nhưng một quy tắc hay về dung tích là: Căn hộ và gia đình nhỏ có từ 1 người trở lên chọn tủ lạnh có dung tích khoảng 200-300L; gia đình nhỏ 1-2 người chọn tủ lạnh có dung tích khoảng 340-400L; gia đình 3-4 người chọn tủ lạnh có dung tích khoảng 500-600L; gia đình có nhiều thành viên hơn nên dùng tủ lạnh có dung tích từ 600L trở lên. Các model cửa kiểu Pháp đem đến thêm không gian rộng rãi để lưu trữ các món đồ như khay hoặc đĩa. Với mong muốn mọi khách hàng đều tìm được Tủ lạnh phù hợp với mình, LG đã cho ra mắt nhiều lựa chọn về kích cỡ cho từng dòng sản phẩm. 

Q.

Tủ lạnh LG có gây ra nhiều tiếng ồn không?

A.

Tủ lạnh LG sử dụng Smart Inverter Compressor hoặc Inverter Linear Compressor, được thiết kế để giảm thiểu tiếng ồn bằng cách điều chỉnh công suất làm mát và nhiệt độ tủ lạnh dựa trên môi trường. Smart Inverter Compressor hoặc Inverter Linear Compressor giúp giữ cho căn bếp của bạn luôn yên tĩnh và thư giãn để thoải mái tận hưởng.

Q.

Chất lượng của tủ lạnh dung tích nhỏ có kém hơn không?

A.

Không, tất cả các mẫu tủ lạnh của LG đều được thiết kế để mang lại công năng chất lượng cao, đa dạng về kích thước để đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng. Mặc dù tủ lạnh dung tích nhỏ thường có ít tính năng hơn do giới hạn về kích thước nhưng chất lượng của các tính năng không hề giảm sút. Cụ thể, các mẫu tủ lạnh dung tích nhỏ của LG sử dụng tính năng luồng khí đa chiều, trong đó các lỗ thông khí nằm phía sau tủ lạnh sẽ dẫn khí lạnh vào khoang tủ lạnh giúp thực phẩm luôn tươi ngon. Với tính năng này cùng nhiều tính năng khác, tất cả các mẫu tủ lạnh LG đều được thiết kế để mang lại chất lượng cao, đáp ứng nhu cầu của tất cả người tiêu dùng.

KÍCH THƯỚC

LTB31BLMA.AEPPEVN.EAVH.VN.C

Thông số chính

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    315

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    600 x 1640 x 710

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    380

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN

  • Loại sản phẩm

    Ngăn đông trên

DUNG TÍCH

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    315

  • Dung tích tổng (L)

    340

  • Dung tích ngăn mát (L)

    236

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Cảnh báo cửa

  • Đông nhanh

  • Điều khiển thủ công

    Nút vặn tròn

KÍCH THƯỚC & TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (Kg)

    63

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (Kg)

    57

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    600 x 1640 x 710

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Làm mát cửa +

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Chất làm lạnh

    R600a

HỆ THỐNG ĐÁ & NƯỚC

  • Máy làm đá_Thủ công

    Không

  • Vòi lấy nước

    Không

  • Máy làm đá tự động

    Có (trong tủ, Máy làm đá sẵn dùng)

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Cửa (Vật liệu)

    PCM

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

  • Kiểu tay cầm

    Túi ngang

  • Vật liệu tay cầm

    Nhựa (Chrome)

HIỆU SUẤT

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    380

  • Nhãn năng lượng

    5 sao

KHOANG CHẤT LÀM LẠNH

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    3

  • Đèn tủ lạnh

    LED phía trên

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Không

  • Hộp đựng rau

    Có (1)

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

KHOANG TỦ ĐÔNG

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    2

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    1

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

