Tivi LG UHD UQ7550 50 inch 4K Smart TV | 50UQ7550

50UQ7550PSF

Tivi LG UHD UQ7550 50 inch 4K Smart TV | 50UQ7550

Hình ảnh mặt trước của TV LG UHD với hình ảnh bên trong và logo sản phẩm trên

*Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm dưới đây là dành cho mục đích trình diễn.
*Tham khảo bộ sưu tập hình ảnh ở đầu trang để biết được biểu diễn chính xác.

Khung cảnh tuyệt đẹp của hoàng hôn và sông băng.

Trải nghiệm 4K trong như pha lê

TV LG UHD nâng cấp trải nghiệm xem của bạn.
Thưởng thức màu sắc sống động và chi tiết ngoạn mục trong Real 4K.
Giá treo TV UHD trên tường phía sau bàn với thiết lập phong cách zen.

Phù hợp hoàn hảo
trong không gian của bạn

TV LG UHD hiện có thiết kế mỏng hơn và đường viền tối giản bổ sung cho nội thất nhà của bạn.
Hình ảnh hoàng hôn được chụp ở giữa hai cây trong một cánh đồng hoa oải hương được tăng cường với Bộ xử lý AI α5 Thế hệ 5 4K.
Bộ xử lý AI α5 Thế hệ 5

Nâng cao trải nghiệm xem của bạn

Bộ xử lý AI α5 Thế hệ 5 nâng cao TV LG UHD để mang đến cho bạn trải nghiệm xem ngập tràn.

*86"UQ90 có Bộ xử lý AI α7 Thế hệ 5.

Hình ảnh về thiên nhiên, so sánh chất lượng hình ảnh mà nội dung không phải 4K và nội dung 4K nâng cấp.

Xác định lại quy mô 4K

Xem nội dung không phải 4K ở chế độ 4K trên màn hình UHD lớn
để tận hưởng sự rõ ràng và chính xác trong mọi khoảnh khắc.

*Chất lượng hình ảnh của nội dung được nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi dựa trên độ phân giải gốc.

Điều khiển độ sáng bằng AI

Điều khiển độ sáng AI đảm bảo độ sáng hoàn hảo cho bất kỳ môi trường nào, thích ứng với độ sáng theo ánh sáng môi trường xung quanh.

Màn hình, mô tả hình ảnh của một khu rừng, có độ sáng được điều chỉnh tùy thuộc vào môi trường xung quanh.

Video hiển thị ThinQ AI được điều khiển bằng lệnh giọng nói theo các lựa chọn được đề xuất được hiển thị sau khi bong bóng giọng nói được hiển thị.
ThinQ AI

Thông minh vượt ra khỏi suy nghĩ của bạn

Từ điều khiển bằng giọng nói đến nội dung cá nhân hóa,
ThinQ AI giúp TV LG UHD trở thành một trải nghiệm thông minh thực sự.

*Dịch vụ sẵn có thay đổi tùy theo khu vực hoặc quốc gia.
*Yêu cầu phải có đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

Thông minh vượt ra khỏi suy nghĩ của bạn

Điều khiển dễ dàng chỉ bằng giọng nói của bạn. Điều khiển bằng giọng nói thông minh thông qua Trợ lý Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay và nhiều ứng dụng khác, giúp cho việc điều khiển TV LG UHD dễ dàng và nhanh hơn bao giờ hết.

Chi tiết hiển thị logo của Hey Google, Apple Airplay và Apple HomeKit có sự tương thích với ThinQ AI.

*Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.
*Trợ lý Google không được cung cấp ở một số ngôn ngữ và quốc gia nhất định.
*Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.
*Các menu được hiển thị có thể khác với khi phát hành.
*Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2 và HomeKit có thể thay đổi theo khu vực.

Hồ sơ của tôi

Tận hưởng sự thoải mái bằng cách đăng nhập vào tài khoản của riêng bạn
và xem nội dung được đề xuất chỉ dành cho bạn.

*Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể được hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.
*Có thể tạo số lượng hồ sơ không giới hạn, tuy nhiên màn hình chính sẽ chỉ hiển thị tối đa 10 hồ sơ.

Thông báo thể thao

Với Thông báo thể thao, bạn có thể ngừng lo lắng về việc bỏ lỡ các trận đấu yêu thích của mình! Nhận thông báo trước tất cả các trận thi đấu quan trọng nhất.

*Các môn thể thao và giải đấu được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.
*Dịch vụ sẵn có thay đổi tùy theo khu vực hoặc quốc gia.

Hình ảnh cho thấy một cặp vợ chồng đang xem một chương trình bằng TV LG UHD.

Trải nghiệm như
rạp chiếu phim tại nhà

Xem ở chế độ 4K và tận hưởng trải nghiệm xem như tại rạp chiếu phim.

*Áp dụng giới hạn 4K Ultra HD. Truy cập http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

Với HDR10 Pro, độ sáng được điều chỉnh để tăng cường màu sắc và độ rõ nét trong mọi hình ảnh.
Bị mê hoặc bởi nội dung của bạn trông thực tế như thế nào.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Thưởng thức những bộ phim yêu thích của bạn đúng như cách quay phim và đánh giá cao các yếu tố xác thực từ góc nhìn của đạo diễn.

Truy cập các mục yêu thích của bạn

Kết nối với các dịch vụ truyền thông OTT đã đăng ký của bạn để theo kịp các chương trình của bạn.

*Yêu cầu đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
*Nội dung và ứng dụng được cung cấp ở mỗi quốc gia hoặc vùng có thể khác nhau. Yêu cầu đăng ký riêng cho Disney+.
*Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
*Apple TV+ yêu cầu phải đăng ký thuê bao.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Bảo lưu toàn quyền. HBO Max™ được sử dụng theo giấy phép. Yêu cầu đăng ký HBO
*Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả các logo liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các công ty liên kết. Phí thành viên Amazon Prime và/hoặc Prime Video được áp dụng. Xem primevideo.com/terms để biết chi tiết.
*Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia."

Màn hình hiển thị nhân vật mặc đồ trang bị công nghệ cao.

Chuẩn bị cho trò chơi hoành tráng

Tận hưởng trải nghiệm chơi game tuyệt vời với Cloud Game, Bảng điều khiển trò chơi & Trình tối ưu hóa và HGiG.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Tìm tất cả các cài đặt bạn cần cho cách chơi game tối ưu ở một nơi. Bảng điều khiển trò chơi cho phép bạn thay đổi cài đặt thể loại trò chơi hiện tại một cách nhanh chóng.

HGiG

LG hợp tác với một số tên tuổi lớn nhất trong ngành công nghiệp game, cho phép bạn thưởng thức các trò chơi HDR mới nhất và đắm mình trong lối chơi của bạn.

*Tính khả dụng của các bản cập nhật phần mềm có thể thay đổi tùy theo mẫu sản phẩm và khu vực.
*Các mục trong menu Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi có thể thay đổi theo dòng máy.
*HGiG là một nhóm các công ty tình nguyện từ các ngành công nghiệp trò chơi và màn hình TV cùng nhau đưa ra và cung cấp các hướng dẫn công khai để cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi trò chơi của người tiêu dùng theo định dạng HDR.

Một hộp hoa tạo ra bằng cách sử dụng bao bì hộp màn hình LG UHD.

Xanh hơn tốt hơn

Bao bì của TV LG UHD đã được thiết kế lại sử dụng in ấn một màu và hộp có thể tái chế.

*Nội dung trên hộp có thể thay đổi theo mẫu máy hoặc quốc gia.

In

Thông số chính

  • Loại màn hình

    4K UHD

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    60Hz Native

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α5 AI 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    11.3

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K UHD

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Loại có đèn nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    60Hz Native

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α5 AI 4K Gen5

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    9 chế độ (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1130 x 719 x 235

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    1215 x 775 x 175

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    1034 x 235

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    11.3

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    11.4

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    14.2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Homekit

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

  • Family Settings

  • ThinQ

  • Home Dashboard

  • Tương thích USP Camera

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 