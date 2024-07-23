Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Loa thanh LG SC9S

SC9S

Loa thanh LG SC9S

Góc nhìn phía trước của loa Sound Bar và loa trầm
Cặp đôi hoàn hảo choLG OLED C Series

Giới thiệu LG Sound Bar SC9S – người bạn đồng hành hoàn hảo cho LG OLED Dòng C. Trải nghiệm âm thanh sống động hơn với thiết kế liền mạch.

Đoạn phim thiết kế của loa Sound Bar LG SC9S. Phát video.

Sức mạnh tổng hợp mang đếnmột trải nghiệm hoàn toàn mới

Loa LG Sound Bar hoàn hảo cho các dòng TV của LG. Sức mạnh kết hợp giữa TV và loa Sound Bar tốt nhất đưa trải nghiệm giải trí của quý vị lên một tầm cao mới. Tận hưởng với thao tác dễ dàng.

Giá Đỡ WOW cho LG OLED C

Giá đỡ chuyên dụng cho phép bạn đặt loa Sound Bar ở đúng vị trí để có thể nghe thấy âm thanh tốt nhất. Với cả dạng chân đỡ hoặc treo tường, loa Sound Bar tạo ra âm thanh tối ưu với thiết kế đẹp mắt.

Đoạn video được cung cấp ở trên. Dưới đây là 3 hình ảnh lọc màu xám được hiển thị, giá đỡ, chân đỡ và TV treo tường từ bên trái.

*Giá đỡ tương thích với LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

Tính năng WOW Orchestra Tạo Âm Thanh Sống Động

Loa LG Sound Bar mang đến âm thanh hài hòa hoàn hảo với TV LG. Loa sử dụng cả âm thanh của TV LG và LG Sound Bar cùng một lúc để mang đến trải nghiệm nghe tuyệt vời nhất. Cảm nhận mọi chi tiết sống động của âm thanh.

Các sóng âm thanh màu xanh dương có hình dạng khác nhau đang phát ra từ loa Sound Bar và TV.

*Các dòng TV tương thích: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Màn hình cài đặt loa Sound Bar LG SC9S ở trên TV treo tường. Loa thanh cũng được treo lên tường bên dưới TV.

Điều Khiển Dễ Dàng với WOW Interface

Giờ đây, quý vị có thể sử dụng dễ dàng. Điều khiển Sound Bar thông qua TV LG bằng điều khiển từ xa. Chỉ với một nút bấm trên điều khiển từ xa, quý vị có thể thấy bảng chọn và trình cài đặt của loa Sound Bar trên màn hình TV. Chẳng hạn như điều chỉnh âm lượng, kiểm tra trạng thái kết nối và cả chọn chế độ âm thanh.

*Các dòng TV tương thích: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**Tính năng này hỗ trợ kiểm tra trạng thái của loa Sound Bar cũng như thay đổi trình cài đặt qua TV trên màn hình, khớp mức Âm Lượng (40-100), Điều Khiển Chế Độ Loa Sound Bar.
***Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Đoạn video cho thấy LG Sound Bar SC9S có thể kết nối không dây với TV có sẵn ở phía bên phải.

Kết nối không dây,
Thưởng thức âm thanh vượt trội

Thưởng thức nội dung mà không cần dây dẫn hoặc bất kỳ sự phân tâm nào về âm thanh. LG WOWCAST kết nối không dây với LG Sound Bar* và LG TV để mang lại âm thanh chất lượng cao theo cách thuận tiện hơn. Trải nghiệm sức mạnh của Dolby Atmos để có được trải nghiệm âm thanh ngập tràn hơn.

*Khả năng tương thích của LG Sound bar sẽ thay đổi tùy theo mẫu máy.
**Hình ảnh được hiển thị chỉ dành cho mục đích minh họa. Vị trí thực tế của các cổng cáp có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào sản phẩm TV hoặc mẫu máy.
***Cáp nguồn phải được kết nối để kích hoạt loa Sound Bar.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh chất lượng nhà hát

LG Sound Bar kết hợp với Dolby Atmos, DTS:X và IMAX Enhanced để mang lại âm thanh giống như rạp hát cho phòng khách của bạn. Âm thanh rõ ràng và trung thực bao quanh bạn từ mọi phía, đặt bạn vào trung tâm của những bộ phim yêu thích với âm thanh mạnh mẽ, thực như trong cuộc sống trên mọi cảnh phim.

Các sóng âm thanh màu xanh được hình thành khác nhau đang được phát ra từ loa Sound Bar và TV ra khắp phòng khách.

*Dolby và Dolby Vision là các nhãn hiệu đã được đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Biểu tượng chữ D kép là nhãn hiệu của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Loa thanh Dolby Atmos
số 1 thế giới
với ba kênh đánh trần

Thưởng thức sản phẩm có ba kênh đánh trần đầu tiên trên thế giới. Điều đó có nghĩa là LG Sound Bar SC9S mang đến trường âm thanh rộng hơn và phong phú hơn. Tận hưởng trải nghiệm âm thanh ngập tràn đỉnh cao tại nhà.

Loa sound bar được đặt trên tủ và sóng âm thanh hình tròn màu xanh đang phát ra từ loa sound bar đến ngay trước TV.

Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ tạo ra
âm thanh vòm giả lập

LG Sound Bar SC9S vượt ra khỏi ranh giới của trải nghiệm giải trí. Loa Sound Bar của bạn mang đến Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ – một trải nghiệm âm thanh ngập tràn và chính xác hơn. Sử dụng công nghệ 3D liên quan đến thuật toán HRTF (head-related transfer function) loa Sound Bar tạo ra một lớp âm thanh ở giữa. Điều này có nghĩa là các lớp âm thanh hiện thực hóa âm thanh vòm tinh vi mà bạn sẽ chỉ có thể trải nghiệm trong rạp hát.

Những dao động âm thanh 3 lớp, hình vòm màu xanh lam đang bao phủ loa sound bar và TV treo trên tường trong phòng khách.

*'Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ' có sẵn ở Chế độ Sound Bar CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
**Lớp giữa được tạo ra thông qua kênh loa của Sound Bar. Âm thanh của loa trước và loa trước bên trên được tổng hợp để tạo nên một trường âm thanh.
***Nếu không có loa sau, trường phía sau không thể tạo được.

Cảm nhận tiếng gầm của âm trầm

Cảm nhận âm trầm mạnh mẽ hơn, sâu sắc hơn trong các bài hát và bộ phim yêu thích của bạn. Loa siêu trầm không dây xử lý các nốt thấp một cách dễ dàng, với âm lượng cao hơn và chất lượng âm trầm truyền qua một khoảng cách xa hơn.

Loa sound bar được đặt trên tủ. Bên cạnh là loa siêu trầm không dây đặt trên sàn nhà. Hình đồ họa âm thanh màu xanh lam phát ra từ loa siêu trầm.

Trải nghiệm nội dung đặc biệt

Kết nối LG Sound Bar SC9S với máy chơi game hoặc đầu phát Blu-ray để đắm mình trong các trò chơi, chương trình truyền hình và phim yêu thích của bạn. Loa Sound Bar mang đến trải nghiệm xem không có độ trễ với hình ảnh và âm thanh tốt nhất.

Loa Sound Bar và TV được đặt trên bàn trắng và 7 con ngựa trắng được hiển thị trên TV.

Pass-through 4K truyền tải âm thanh
Chất lượng cao

LG Sound Bar có Pass-through 4K. Tính năng này truyền dữ liệu không làm giảm chất lượng. Vì vậy, bạn có thể thưởng thức cả âm thanh và video tuyệt đẹp với kết nối tối thiểu.
Loa sound bar được đặt trên tủ và cảnh trò chơi đua xe được hiển thị trên TV kết nối với loa sound bar. Máy chơi game nằm ở phía dưới cùng bên phải của hình ảnh được giữ bằng hai tay.

VRR/ALLM tăng cường khả năng chơi game

LG Sound Bar được tạo ra để mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game tốt nhất với VRR/ALLM. Tốc độ làm mới biến đổi (VRR) lên đến 120Hz. Thời gian phản hồi gần như tức thời mang đến cho bạn lợi thế chơi game và tạo ra trải nghiệm xem hiện thực. Chế độ độ trễ thấp tự động (ALLM) cho phép xem và tương tác mượt mà, không có độ trễ.

*Cả TV và loa Sound Bar đều phải hỗ trợ VRR/ALLM.
**Máy chơi game phải hỗ trợ VRR. Tính năng pass-through VRR được giới hạn ở nội dung 60Hz.

LG OLED C được đặt trên tường, bên dưới LG Sound Bar SC9S được lắp đặt thông qua một giá đỡ chuyên dụng. Loa siêu trầm được đặt bên dưới. TV hiển thị cảnh của một buổi hòa nhạc.

Tận hưởng dịch vụ phát trực tuyến nhạc HD

Phát nhạc từ loa Sound Bar. Loa tương thích với Spotify và Tidal Connect. Loa Sound Bar LG SC9S hỗ trợ MQA(Xác ThựcChất Lượng Tổng Thể) cung cấp âm thanh chất lượng cao qua kết nối Wi-Fi.

*Yêu cầu chức năng ghi MQA chính thức.

Loa sound bar được treo trên tường với TV ngay phía trên. Sóng âm thanh đang giao thoa giữa chúng thay đổi màu sắc từ đỏ sang xanh lam.

Kết nối với nền tảng bạn sử dụng

LG Sound Bar có khả năng tương thích rộng hơn và hoạt động với Google, Alexa và Apple Airplay2. Điều khiển LG Sound Bar với nền tảng bạn chọn.

*Một số tính năng yêu cầu đăng ký hoặc tài khoản của bên thứ ba.
**Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.
***Trợ lý Google không có ở một số ngôn ngữ và quốc gia.
****Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả các logo liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com Inc hoặc các công ty liên kết.

Trải Nghiệm Âm Thanh Đa Kênh Vượt Xa Mong Đợi

Với loa Sound Bar LG SC9S, quý vị sẽ được nghe chất lượng âm thanh tốt hơn so với trước đây. Loa chia âm thanh 2 kênh thành âm thanh đa kênh, nhằm tối ưu hóa âm thanh đầu ra.

*Có sẵn trên các chế độ AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game.

Âm thanh tự thích ứng nâng cấp
Mang đến âm thanh tối ưu nhất

LG Sound Bar cân nhắc đến âm thanh ở vị trí của loa trong không gian. Với tính năng Âm thanh tự thích ứng nâng cấp loa Sound Bar mang đến âm thanh tối ưu. Bằng cách khớp các tần số tham chiếu ở phạm vi mở rộng 400Hz, loa có thể phân tích không gian một cách chính xác và khắc phục sự biến dạng của âm thanh.

*Âm thanh tự thích ứng nâng cấp là công nghệ điều chỉnh âm thanh tự động bù đắp cho môi trường đặt loa Sound Bar, bằng cách sử dụng các thuật toán giúp cải thiện hiệu suất âm thanh của loa Sound Bar.

LG AI Sound Pro tối ưu hóa âm thanh
cho nhiều nội dung khác nhau

Thưởng thức nội dung của bạn với các chế độ âm thanh chuyên biệt – AI Sound Pro. Chức năng này phân tích nội dung một cách thông minh để mang đến âm thanh tối ưu cho dù bạn đang xem phim, cập nhật tin tức hay nghe nhạc.
Có 3 hình ảnh về phong cách sống. Từ trên xuống dưới: 3 người đàn ông đang xem một video về buổi hòa nhạc trong phòng khách. Có một chiếc TV LG treo trên tường đang chiếu bản ghi âm nhạc và chiếc TV LG trên tường đang chiếu điệu nhảy breaking dance ở chế độ xem chéo.
Ảnh chụp từ trên không của khu rừng xanh

Hướng Tới Tương Lai Tốt Đẹp Hơn

Từ quá trình sản xuất đến vận chuyển, các quy trình của chúng tôi đều được chứng nhận. Sản phẩm được đóng góp trong các hộp các tông có thể tái chế cũng như giảm bớt vật liệu đóng gói chỉ dùng những gì cần thiết để vận chuyển sản phẩm đến nơi an toàn.
Các khối màu xám có chiều cao khác nhau được đặt ngẫu nhiên.

Làm Bằng Nhựa Tái Chế

UL đã xác thực loa Sound Bar LG là sản phẩm ECV (Xác Thực Tuyên Bố Bảo Vệ Môi Trường) vì một số bộ phận của thân loa Sound Bar sử dụng nhựa tái chế. Chúng tôi đang thực hiện cách tiếp cận thận trọng hơn trong việc sản xuất loa Sound Bar di động.

*Hình ảnh trên chỉ mang tính chất minh hoạ.

Hộp đựng loa thanh được đặt ở phía bên phải của hình ảnh, mở ra để xem vật liệu làm đầy xốp EPS.

Hộp Đóng Gói Bằng Bột Giấy Tái Chế

Loa Sound Bar LG đã được SGS chứng nhận vì đã thay đổi bao bì bên trong từ sử dụng xốp EPS (Styrofoam) và túi ni lông sang sử dụng bột giấy tái chế đúc khuôn.

*SGS là công ty đa quốc gia của Thụy Sĩ chuyên cung cấp các dịch vụ kiểm tra, xác minh, thử nghiệm và chứng nhận.
**Hình ảnh trên chỉ mang tính chất minh họa, hình ảnh thực tế của sản phẩm có thể khác.

In

Tất cả thông số

BÁN HÀNG/TIỂU VÙNG

  • Khu vực bán hàng

    ASIA

  • Tiểu vùng

    "AP,SL,PH,VH,IL,HK KR

THÔNG TIN MẪU SẢN PHẨM

  • Thông tin Thương hiệu

    LG Sound Bar C

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm

    SC9S

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm Loa siêu trầm

    SPS8-W

  • Hệ thống (Chip chính)

    MT8532

  • Màu Bộ chính / Loa siêu trầm

    Màu đen / Màu đen

KÍCH THƯỚC(RỘNG X CAO X DÀY, MM)

  • Loa chính (kèm chân đế)

    975 x 63 x 125

  • Kích thước TV phù hợp

    55 ~ 65 inch

  • Loa siêu trầm

    221 x 390 x 313

VẬT LIỆU

  • Phần chính - Trước / Trên / Dưới

    Kim loại / Đúc / Đúc

  • Loa siêu trầm - Trước / Thân

    Vải mềm / Gỗ

TRỌNG LƯỢNG(KG)

  • Loa chính

    4,1Kg

  • Loa siêu trầm

    7,8Kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    22,7Kg

THÙNG CARTON

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày) mm

    1221 x 477 x 284

  • Loại

    Flexo

  • Màu sắc

    Màu vàng

SỐ LƯỢNG THÙNG CHỨA

  • 20ft

    128

  • 40ft

    288

  • 40ft (HC)

    340

SỐ KÊNH

  • Số kênh

    3.1.3 ch

CÔNG SUẤT ĐẦU RA(THD 10%)

  • Tổng cộng

    400W

  • Trước

    30W * 2

  • Giữa

    30W

  • Trên

    30W * 2

  • Trên Giữa

    30W

  • Loa siêu trầm

    220W (Không dây)

LOA_TRƯỚC(TRÁI/PHẢI)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa cao tần

    20mm (Mới)

  • Loa trầm

    52x93mm

  • Trở kháng

    6ohm

LOA_GIỮA

  • SPL

    83dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa trầm

    2 Inch

  • Trở kháng

    6ohm

LOA_TRÊN(TRÁI/PHẢI)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa trầm

    2,3 inch

  • Trở kháng

    6ohm

LOA_TRÊN GIỮA

  • SPL

    85dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa cao tần

    20mm (Mới)

  • Trở kháng

    6ohm

LOA_SIÊU TRẦM

  • SPL

    85dB

  • Hệ thống

    Bass Reflex

  • Loa trầm

    7 inch

  • Trở kháng

    3ohm

THÀNH PHẦN THỤ ĐỘNG

  • Loa cộng hưởng (Kích thước, Số lượng)

    127x47mm, 2EA

SỐ LOA

  • Số loa

    9EA

KẾT NỐI_CHUNG

  • Quang

    Có (1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Có (1) / Có (1)

  • USB

KẾT NỐI_KHÔNG DÂY

  • Phiên bản Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Có / Có

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

  • Loa sau không dây sẵn sàng (Syncomm 1:2)

    Có (1:2)

THÔNG TIN HIỂN THỊ

  • Loại màn hình

    Dot LED (3 EA)

  • Màu đèn báo LED

    Nhiều màu

ÂM THANH CÓ ĐỘ PHÂN GIẢI CAO

  • Lấy mẫu - "24bit/96kHz"

  • Upbit/ Tăng tốc độ lấy mẫu - "24bit/96kHz"

HIỆU ỨNG ÂM THANH

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Âm nhạc

  • Điện ảnh

  • Giọng nói rõ ràng

  • Thể thao

  • Trò chơi

  • Kích âm trầm / Kích âm trầm +

  • Dolby Atmos (Codec)

  • DTS:X (Codec)

  • IMAX Nâng cao (Codec)

ĐIỀU KHIỂN ÂM THANH

  • EQ Người dùng (TRE/BAS, -5 ~ 5dB, 1dB/Bước) - RCU / Ứng dụng

    Có / Có

  • Thời gian ban đêm Bật/Tắt- RCU / Ứng dụng

    Có / Có

  • Dải động Bật Ứng dụng

  • Bộ chỉnh âm lượng tự động Bật Ứng dụng

  • Âm thanh vòm Bật/Tắt- RCU / Ứng dụng

    Có / Có

  • Hiệu chỉnh phòng AI (2 MIC Vào) - Ứng dụng

  • Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar (bằng TV GUI)

  • Chia sẻ chế độ âm thanh TV

  • Wow Orchestra (TV / 사운드바 동시 출력)

HỖ TRỢ HDMI

  • Pass-through

  • Pass-through (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz (4:2:0)

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Kênh âm thanh hai chiều (ARC)

  • Kênh âm thanh hai chiều (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

HỖ TRỢ ALEXA

  • Hoạt động với Alexa (Thiết bị được điều khiển)

HỖ TRỢ SPOTIFY

  • Spotify Connect

HỖ TRỢ TIDAL

  • Tidal Connect

HỖ TRỢ APPLE

  • AirPlay 2

HỖ TRỢ GOOGLE

  • Hoạt động với Trợ lý Google (Thiết bị được điều khiển)

  • Chromecast

  • Google Nhiều vùng (Một nguồn → Nhiều loa)

THUẬN TIỆN

  • Ứng dụng từ xa - iOS / Adroid OS

    Có / Có

  • Phát tệp từ điện thoại thông minh (Bluetooth)

  • Thiết lập EZ (BLE)

  • NSU

  • Điều khiển bằng bộ điều khiển từ xa của TV (Âm lượng+/-, Tắt tiếng)

    Có / Có

  • Quang

  • Tự động Bật/Tắt Nguồn - RCU / Ứng dụng

    Có / Có

  • Ứng dụng

  • Mức âm trầm (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Bước)

  • Mức kênh (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Bước)_Loa soundbar chính - Trên / Giữa

    Có / Có

  • Mức kênh (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Bước)_Loa soundbar sau - Sau_Trước

  • Tắt tiếng

  • Bộ điều chỉnh sáng tối tự động Ứng dụng

  • USB Host

  • Nhạc cài sẵn

    Có (2)

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • Âm thanh chính DTS-HD

  • Độ phân giải cao DTS-HD

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC / AAC+

    Có / Có

  • MQA (với Tidal)

ĐỊNH DẠNG TỆP

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Có / Có

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Có / Có

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Có / Có

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Có / Có

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Có / Có

NGUỒN_CHÍNH

  • Loại

    Bộ đổi nguồn (23V, 2,61A)

  • Công suất tiêu thụ lúc tắt

    0,5W ↓

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    37W

NGUỒN_LOA SIÊU TRẦM

  • Loại

    SMPS

  • Công suất tiêu thụ lúc tắt

    0,5W ↓

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    38W

  • Tần số không dây

    5GHz

PHỤ KIỆN_SÁCH HƯỚNG DẪN

  • Sách hướng dẫn trên web (Tệp)

    Có (Đầy đủ)

  • Sách hướng dẫn có sẵn (Sách) (Rút gọn hoặc Đầy đủ)

    Có (Rút gọn)

  • Hướng dẫn cách treo tường

  • Nguồn mở - ● (Đầy đủ hoặc Rút gọn) / X

    Có (Đầy đủ)

  • Thẻ bảo hành

PHỤ KIỆN_ĐIỀU KHIỂN TỪ XA

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm

    RAV21

  • Pin (Kích thước)

    AA x 2

  • Pin tích hợp

PHỤ KIỆN_KHÁC

  • Giá đỡ hợp lực cho TV (Giá treo tường và Chân đỡ)

  • Cáp HDMI

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 