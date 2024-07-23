Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tivi LG OLED A2 55 inch 4K Smart TV | OLED55A2

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Tivi LG OLED A2 55 inch 4K Smart TV | OLED55A2

OLED55A2PSA

Tivi LG OLED A2 55 inch 4K Smart TV | OLED55A2

(0)
Hình ảnh phía trước
Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm dưới đây mang tính chất đại diện. Tham khảo bộ sưu tập hình ảnh ở đầu trang để biết được hình ảnh chính xác.

OLED có trong danh sách của tất cả mọi người.

OLED ĐIỂM ẢNH TỰ PHÁT SÁNG

Bóng tối đích thực mang lại ánh sáng.

Các điểm ảnh LG OLED tự phát sáng độc lập không có đèn nền làm mờ ánh sáng của chúng. Giờ đây, các vùng tối có màu đen hoàn hảo mà không bị tràn sáng hoặc hiệu ứng quầng sáng, tạo nên một bức tranh sắc nét với chiều sâu chưa từng có.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Bộ xử lý AI α7 Thế hệ 5

Vẻ đẹp kết hợp trí tuệ.

Trí tuệ đằng sau vẻ đẹp. Tiếp theo những tiến bộ về thuật toán học sâu, Bộ xử lý AI α7 Thế hệ 5 của LG sử dụng tính năng Nâng cao tiền cảnh và hậu cảnh để tối đa hóa trường độ sâu nhằm mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh chân thật nổi bật.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Độ tương phản vô hạn

Tối lung linh, sáng rực rỡ.

Do không có đèn nền làm tràn sáng, những pixel tự phát sáng tạo ra sắc độ đen sâu nhất cho độ tương phản rõ nét của mỗi tia sáng. Hình ảnh được hiển thị rõ ràng hơn, để có thể nhìn ra những chi tiết tinh tế mà bình thường mắt ta hay bỏ qua.

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Chất lượng hình ảnh trung thực hơn.

Dynamic Tone Mapping sử dụng Bộ xử lý AI α7 Thế hệ 5 để phát hiện nội dung trong khung hình và áp dụng đường cong tông màu tối ưu, mang lại dải màu HDR tự nhiên, độ tương phản sâu và chi tiết tinh xảo.

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Âm thanh vòm tràn ngập

Sống động đầy chân thực

Bộ xử lý AI α7 thế hệ 5 kết hợp âm thanh 2 kênh thành âm thanh kênh 5.1.2 ảo. Cảm nhận hành động và sự hỗn mang xung quanh khi bạn chìm vào thế giới trò chơi của mình.

Nhiều người ngồi trên một chiếc ghế dài xem một buổi hòa nhạc với bong bóng mô tả âm thanh vòm xung quanh họ.

ThinQ AI & webOS

TV dành riêng cho bạn.

Bạn cần cảm hứng cho những tối xem phim? ThinQ sẽ đưa ra gợi ý dựa trên sở thích của bạn. Thiết lập hồ sơ cho mọi người trong nhà để nhanh chóng xem tiếp loạt phim truyền hình yêu thích và nhận các bản cập nhật thể thao và tin tức phù hợp.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.
**Các menu được hiển thị có thể khác khi phát hành.
***Khả năng sử dụng tính năng Voice command có thể khác nhau tùy theo dòng sản phẩm và quốc gia

Thiết kế

Mượt mà và dễ sắp đặt

Giờ đây bạn sẽ không muốn ẩn giấu TV của mình. Với thiết kế mỏng tuyệt vời, hòa hợp liền mạch với không gian của bạn, chân đỡ trên sàn và chân đỡ Gallery cho phép bạn tự do đặt ở bất cứ đâu mà vẫn giấu gọn gàng phần dây cáp khó coi.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Hình ảnh mặt bên của chân đế LG OLED A2. <BR> LG OLED A2 nằm trên một giá đỡ TV bằng gỗ trong một phòng khách có màu trung tính với cây và sách. LG OLED A2 với Chân đỡ Gallery nằm ở góc của một căn phòng màu bạc hà có một vài cây. LG OLED A2 nằm trên một giá đỡ TV bằng gỗ trong một phòng khách có màu trung tính có đàn guitar, máy ảnh và cây.

*Chân đỡ trên sàn được hỗ trợ cho mẫu 48A2.
**Chân đỡ Gallery được hỗ trợ cho các mẫu 65A2 và 55A2.

Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực

Giờ đây bạn là nhân vật chính.

Dolby Vision IQ và Dolby Atmos kết hợp với nhau để mang lại cảm giác chân thực tuyệt vời. Trải nghiệm không gian giải trí với âm thanh sống động và hình ảnh phi thường.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Giờ đây bạn là nhân vật chính.

Giải trí

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn đã sẵn sàng.

Sẵn sàng cho buổi tối xem phim. Bố trí đầy đủ để thưởng thức. Tìm hầu như bất kỳ nội dung gì để xem với các ứng dụng phát trực tuyến hiện có. Với Netflix6, Disney+7, Amazon Prime8, và các kênh của LG9, luôn có nội dung thú vị để xem.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn đã sẵn sàng.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng được cung cấp ở mỗi quốc gia hoặc vùng lãnh thổ có thể khác nhau.
**Cần đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

Chơi game mạnh mẽ

Sẵn sàng nâng cấp trò chơi của bạn.

Chơi liên tục. Trải nghiệm trò chơi không có độ trễ giữa bạn và chiến thắng của bạn. Ngay cả khi hành động nhanh, hãy vào Bảng điều khiển trò chơi chuyên dụng và áp dụng các cài đặt tối ưu cho bất cứ trò chơi nào bạn đang chơi.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Một anh chàng chơi một trò chơi lái xe trong một phòng chơi game với ánh sáng RGB màu hồng, xanh dương và tím, và một bộ sưu tập các nhân vật hành động.

Đóng gói nhẹ nhàng, bảo vệ hành tinh.
Sự bền vững

Cách đóng gói bảo vệ hành tinh.

Ủng hộ sáng kiến xanh của LG, OLED được thiết kế thân thiện hơn với môi trường. Được tạo ra từ ít bộ phận hơn, không chứa chất nguy hiểm và đóng gói với bao bì vừa đủ để đảm bảo vận chuyển an toàn – hộp các tông có thể tái chế. OLED có khả năng tiết kiệm năng lượng giúp giảm phát thải carbon khi xem và thậm chí còn sở hữu tỷ lệ tái chế cao khi đến thời điểm thải bỏ.

Cách đóng gói bảo vệ hành tinh. SỨ MỆNH CỦA CHÚNG TÔI ĐỐI VỚI HÀNH TINH

*65G2 được hiển thị trong hình ảnh với mục đích làm ví dụ. Tất cả các mẫu LG OLED 2022 đều có bao bì thân thiện với môi trường.

Sự kết hợp hoàn hảo cho TV

1.Giải thưởng CES Innovation dựa trên tài liệu mô tả gửi cho ban giám khảo. CTA không kiểm tra tính chính xác của bất kỳ hồ sơ nào gửi đến hoặc bất kỳ tuyên bố nào đưa ra và không kiểm tra sản phẩm nhận được giải thưởng.
2.Trong năm đầu bảo hành, tấm nền, linh kiện và chi phí nhân công sẽ được chi trả. Trong năm thứ 2 đến năm thứ 5 bảo hành, chỉ bảo hành với tấm nền và sẽ tính chi phí nhân công.
Bảo hành tấm nền 3,5 năm bao gồm 88Z2 và 77Z2.
4.Tùy vào môi trường lắp đặt, có thể có khoảng trống nhỏ giữa TV và tường.
5.Nên sử dụng đinh tán khi lắp đặt. Xin lưu ý bu lông neo kèm theo có thể không phù hợp cho mọi tình huống. Đọc tất cả hướng dẫn và tham khảo ý kiến chuyên gia nếu cần trước khi lắp đặt.
6.Cần đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
7.Cần đăng ký thuê bao Disney+. Tuân theo các điều khoản tại http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 của Disney và các tổ chức liên quan.
8.Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả các logo liên quan là thương hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các chi nhánh của Amazon. Áp dụng phí thành viên Amazon Prime và/hoặc Prime Video. Xem primevideo.com/terms để biết chi tiết.
9.Cần đăng ký Apple TV+. Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
10.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Bảo lưu toàn quyền. HBO Max TM được sử dụng theo giấy phép.
11.Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.

Thông số chính

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    60Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α7 AI 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    14.3

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    60Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α7 AI 4K Gen5

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Lựa chọn thể loại AI

    Có (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    9 chế độ (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 772 x 235

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    1057 x 235

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    14.3

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    14.5

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    19.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • WiSA Ready

    Có (Tới 2.1 kênh)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Homekit

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

  • Art Gallery

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

  • Family Settings

  • ThinQ

  • Home Dashboard

  • Tương thích USP Camera

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 