TV-Alpha9-01-Intro-Desktop_20190418

Chip Xử Lý Α9 Thế Hệ 2 X Thuật Toán Ai

*Các chức năng trên được tạo ra bằng cách sử dụng công nghệ AI deep learning, để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh và chất lượng âm thanh.
*TV thông thường được nhắc đến trong nội dung này dựa trên kiểu TV LG trước đây. Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính minh họa.

Ai Có Tác Động Đến Chất Lượng Hình Ảnh

Bộ xử lý thông minh α9 thế hệ thứ hai đã học từ hàng triệu nội dung để nhận ra chất lượng của nội dung gốc. Hệ thống tối ưu hóa độ rõ, độ sắc nét, chi tiết và độ sáng với thuật toán AI deep learning bằng cách phân tích nội dung và ánh sáng xung quanh để đưa ra hình ảnh rõ như pha lê.

*Chức năng tối ưu hóa theo môi trường xung quanh được giới hạn với nội dung HDR.

TV-Alpha9-04-AI-Picture-Desktop_v1

Hình Ảnh Ai

Bộ xử lý thông minh α9 thế hệ thứ hai nhận ra chất lượng nội dung gốc và tối ưu hóa độ rõ và độ sắc nét. Hệ thống mang đến hình ảnh sắc nét, bất kể hình ảnh được nhận như thế nào.

TV-Alpha9-05-AI-Brightness-Desktop

Độ Sáng Ai

Cảm biến ánh sáng phát hiện ánh sáng xung quanh và Bộ xử lý thông minh α9 thế hệ thứ hai tự động tối ưu hóa độ sáng trong hình ảnh để giữ cho hình ảnh sáng và sắc nét cho dù ánh sáng như thế nào.

Dolby Vision HDR tối ưu hóa hình ảnh của bạn để mang lại trải nghiệm xem khó quên. Chức năng này bây giờ có công nghệ độ sáng AI điều chỉnh ánh sáng thay đổi trong phòng. Từ sáng đến tối cho cả môi trường sáng và tối.

Ai Có Tác Động Đến Chất Lượng Âm Thanh

Bộ xử lý thông minh α9 thế hệ thứ hai tối ưu hóa âm thanh theo thể loại âm thanh bằng cách xác định giọng nói, hiệu ứng và tần số. Hơn nữa, công nghệ nhận dạng không gian giúp cung cấp âm thanh cân bằng phù hợp với không gian của bạn.

TV-Alpha9-07-AI-Sound-Desktop_v

Âm Thanh Ai

Bộ xử lý thông minh α9 thế hệ thứ hai phân tích nguồn âm thanh để cung cấp âm thanh tối ưu tùy thuộc vào loại nội dung. Hệ thống còn trộn âm thanh 2.0ch với âm thanh vòm 5.1 ảo.

Điều Chỉnh Âm Thanh Ai

Có được âm thanh tốt nhất cho dù bạn sắp xếp phòng của mình và nơi bạn ngồi như thế nào. Với công nghệ nhận dạng điểm xem của bạn, bạn hoàn toàn có thể thưởng thức âm thanh chất lượng tối ưu.

*Tính năng này khả dụng bằng cách bật Điều chỉnh âm thanh một chạm ở chế độ cài đặt âm thanh.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 