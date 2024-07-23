Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Khả năng truy cập trang web LG.com

Môi trường kỹ thuật số bình đẳng cho tất cả mọi người

 

Chúng tôi tin rằng bất kể những hạn chế hoặc điều kiện vật lý hoặc môi trường, mọi người đều có thể sử dụng trang web của chúng tôi theo cách thuận tiện. Chúng tôi đặt ra LWCAG (chính sách về tiêu chuẩn truy cập trang web LG.com) và liên tục theo dõi vấn đề về khả năng truy cập web nhằm duy trì các tiêu chuẩn về khả năng truy cập web LG.com.

Trợ giúp về trợ năng

Hướng dẫn này giải thích cách sử dụng các tính năng trợ năng do Windows, Trình duyệt web hoặc LG.COM cung cấp nhằm giúp người dùng sử dụng LG.COM dễ dàng hơn. Nếu bạn sử dụng bàn phím hoặc công nghệ hỗ trợ thay cho chuột, chọn tab “Điều khiển bằng bàn phím”. Nếu thị lực của bạn không tốt, chọn tab “Suy giảm thị lực”. Nếu thính lực của bạn không tốt, chọn tab “Suy giảm thính lực”.

Trong mục này, bạn có thể thấy nội dung về cách:

Sử dụng Bỏ qua khối nội dung

Sau khi truy cập vào LG.com, hãy nhấn phím Tab trên bàn phím. Bạn sẽ thấy một liên kết có nội dung “Chuyển đến nội dung”. Nhấn phím Enter để chuyển trực tiếp đến nội dung chính.

Tại LG.com, nhấn phím Tab trên bàn phím hai lần. Liên kết có nội dung “Chuyển đến Trợ giúp về trợ năng” sẽ xuất hiện. Nhấn phím Enter để chuyển trực tiếp đến trợ giúp về trợ năng.

Sử dụng Trình chọn ngày

Trong trang hỗ trợ, lớp lịch xuất hiện mỗi lần tiêu điểm nằm ở hộp nhập liệu có biểu tượng lịch. Nhấn phím mũi tên trên bàn phím để di chuyển qua lại trong lớp lịch.

Nếu muốn chuyển sang tháng trước hoặc tháng sau thì nhấn phím page up hoặc page down.

Bạn cũng có thể nhập ngày trực tiếp bằng phím số mà không cần sử dụng Lớp lịch.

Khi chọn ngày giao hàng, lớp lịch sẽ xuất hiện khi bạn nhấp vào nút "Lịch". Bạn có thể sử dụng nút "Tháng trước" và "Tháng sau" để chuyển đến tháng trước hoặc tháng sau đó.

Sử dụng Thanh trượt

Nhấn phím Tab để đặt tiêu điểm vào thanh trượt và sử dụng các phím Mũi tên để đặt giá trị cho thanh trượt.

Khi sử dụng Chương trình đọc màn hình (JAWS hoặc NVDA), nhấn phím Tab để đặt tiêu điểm vào thanh trượt và sử dụng Alt + phím Mũi tên để đặt giá trị cho thanh trượt.

Di chuyển Tiêu điểm khi thông báo hiện lên

Nếu khi thực hiện một hành động (như nhấn nút Đăng nhập) và có lỗi xảy ra, bạn sẽ nghe thấy thông báo cảnh báo mà không cần phải di chuyển tiêu điểm đến thông báo đó. Bạn có thể sử dụng Shift+tab để quay lại trường nhập trước đó.

Nếu tiêu điểm nằm ở một trường nhập nơi xảy ra lỗi, bạn có thể đọc được thông báo lỗi.

Đăng ký không giới hạn thời gian

Khi nhập email trong quá trình đăng ký, thời gian đếm ngược xác minh 10 phút sẽ bắt đầu. Tuy nhiên, bạn có thể nhấn nút "Kéo dài thời gian xác minh" bên cạnh trường nhập mã xác minh bất kỳ lúc nào. Nhấn nút "Kéo dài thời gian xác minh" sẽ kéo dài thời gian xác minh thêm 10 phút.

*Tham khảo: Nếu nơi của bạn không có chức năng xác minh email, vui lòng để trống mục này.

Trong mục này, bạn có thể thấy nội dung về cách:

Chức năng thu phóng

LG.com luôn nỗ lực đảm bảo không xảy ra tình trạng mất thông tin ngay cả khi màn hình được phóng to 400% ở độ phân giải 1280*1024.

Microsoft Edge (Mới nhất)

  1. Nếu bạn sử dụng Microsoft Edge, nhấp vào “···” ở trên cùng bên phải trình duyệt.

  2. Từ danh sách tùy chọn, nhấp vào “Thu phóng”. Bạn sẽ thấy một menu bên mở ra.

  3. Chọn mức thu phóng định sẵn hoặc chỉ định mức tùy chỉnh bằng cách nhấp vào “Tùy chỉnh” và nhập giá trị thu phóng.

Microsoft Edge cũng cho phép thay đổi kích thước văn bản bằng phím tắt:

  • Nhấn phím Ctrl+ để tăng kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl và - để giảm kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl0 để trở về kích thước mặc định

Firefox (Mới nhất)

Nếu bạn sử dụng Firefox, nhấp vào “☰” ở góc trên bên phải trình duyệt.

Tại khu vực “Thu phóng” trong danh sách, nhấn phím “-” hoặc “+” để tăng hoặc giảm đến tỷ lệ mong muốn.

Bạn cũng có thể nhấn nút “↕” hoặc “F11” ở bên phải để chuyển sang chế độ toàn màn hình.

Firefox cũng cho phép thay đổi kích thước văn bản bằng phím tắt:

  • Nhấn phím Ctrl+ để tăng kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl- để giảm kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl0 để trở về kích thước mặc định

Chrome (Mới nhất)

Nếu bạn sử dụng Firefox, nhấp vào “⁝” ở góc trên bên phải trình duyệt.

Tại khu vực “Thu phóng” trong danh sách, nhấn phím “-” hoặc “+” để tăng hoặc giảm đến tỷ lệ mong muốn.

Bạn cũng có thể nhấn nút “□” hoặc “F11” ở bên phải để chuyển sang chế độ toàn màn hình.

Chrome cũng cho phép thay đổi kích thước văn bản bằng phím tắt:

  • Nhấn phím Ctrl+ để tăng kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl- để giảm kích thước
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl0 để trở về kích thước mặc định

Sử dụng Kính lúp, Tính năng phóng to tích hợp trong Windows

Chọn “Dễ truy cập” trong bảng điều khiển.

Chọn “Trung tâm Dễ truy cập”.

Chọn menu “Khởi động Kính lúp'” để khởi động Kính lúp.

Các phím tắt sau đây khả dụng khi sử dụng Kính lúp.

  • Nhấn phím Windows+ để phóng to.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltR để thay đổi kích thước ống kính.
  • Nhấn phím Windows- để thu nhỏ.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltD để chuyển sang chế độ “Gắn cạnh”.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltPhím cách để xem trước màn hình nền ở chế độ toàn màn hình.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltI để đảo màu trong cửa sổ phóng to.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltL để chuyển sang chế độ “Ống kính”.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, Altphím Mũi tên để di chuyển tiêu điểm theo hướng đã chọn.
  • Nhấn phím Ctrl, AltR để thay đổi kích thước ống kính.
  • Nhấn phím WindowsEsc để thoát Kính lúp.

Thay đổi màu nền và màu văn bản

Nếu sử dụng Microsoft Edge, Firefox hoặc Chrome, bạn cần cài đặt plugin hoặc tiện ích mở rộng để thay đổi màu nền. Một số plugin trợ năng có sẵn tại đây:

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

Trong mục này, bạn có thể thấy nội dung về cách:

Điều chỉnh âm lượng hệ thống

Chọn “Phần cứng và âm thanh” trong bảng điều khiển.

Chọn “Điều chỉnh âm lượng hệ thống” trong “Âm thanh”.

Điều chỉnh thanh trượt “Âm lượng chính” ở bảng bên phải để đạt đến âm thanh mong muốn.

Trợ giúp về trợ năng

Tại LG, chúng tôi cam kết cung cấp các sản phẩm dễ tiếp cận cho khách hàng. Xem bên dưới để biết danh sách các tính năng hỗ trợ người dùng bị suy giảm thị lực, thính lực hoặc suy giảm khả năng thao tác.

ITrong mục này, bạn có thể tìm hiểu về:

Tính năng hỗ trợ thị giác

Điều chỉnh kích thước phông chữ

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn ‘Cỡ chữ và kiểu chữ’ trong phần ‘Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị’

Điều chỉnh kích thước phông chữ.'.

Thu phóng cảm ứng

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn “Phóng to” trong “Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị”.

Bật tùy chọn “Phím tắt phóng to”.

TalkBack

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Talk Back” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Bật tùy chọn “Talk Back”.

Chọn tùy chọn cài đặt chi tiết cho “Talk Back” mà bạn muốn.

Điều chỉnh màu sắc màn hình

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn “Điều chỉnh màu” trong “Cải thiện khả năng hiển thị”.

Bật tùy chọn “Điều chỉnh màu”.

Chọn tùy chọn tông màu bạn muốn thay đổi.

Tính năng hỗ trợ thính giác

Chú thích

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”

Chọn “Talk Back” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn “Talk Back” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn “Cỡ và kiểu phụ đề” trong “Tùy chọn phụ đề”.

Chọn “Cỡ chữ”, “Kiểu phụ đề”.

Đèn flash cảnh báo

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Cài đặt nâng cao” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Chọn “Đèn flash thông báo” trong “Cài đặt nâng cao”.

Bật tùy chọn “Thông báo đèn flash máy ảnh” trong “Đèn flash thông báo”.

Âm thanh đơn hướng

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Nâng cao thính giác” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Bật tùy chọn “Âm thanh đơn hướng” trong “Nâng cao thính giác”.

Tính năng hỗ trợ vận động & nhận thức

Hỗ trợ cảm ứng

Chọn “Hỗ trợ” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Tương tác và thao tác” trong “Hỗ trợ”.

Bật tùy chọn “Menu hỗ trợ” trong “Tương tác và thao tác”.

Chọn nút nổi ở bên phải.

Chọn nút cho hành động bạn muốn.

Trong mục này, bạn có thể tìm hiểu về:

Tính năng hỗ trợ thị giác

Điều chỉnh kích thước phông chữ

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Màn hình & Cỡ chữ” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn “Chữ lớn hơn” trong “Màn hình & Cỡ chữ”.

Điều chỉnh kích thước phông chữ

Thu phóng

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Thu phóng” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn phương pháp thu phóng và phạm vi thu phóng.

VoiceOver

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Voice Over” trong “Trợ năng”.

Điều chỉnh “Tốc độ đọc”.

Tính năng hỗ trợ thính giác

Chú thích

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Phụ đề & Chú thích” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn “Kiểu” trong “Phụ đề & Chú thích”.

Chọn tùy chọn bạn muốn.

Đèn flash cảnh báo

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Âm thanh/Hình ảnh” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn “Đèn LED để cảnh báo” trong “Âm thanh/Hình ảnh”.

Chọn tùy chọn bạn muốn.

Âm thanh đơn kênh

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Âm thanh/Hình ảnh” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn “Đơn âm sắc” trong “Âm thanh/Hình ảnh”.

Tính năng hỗ trợ vận động & nhận thức

Hỗ trợ cảm ứng

Chọn “Trợ năng” trong “Cài đặt”.

Chọn “Cảm ứng” trong “Trợ năng”.

Chọn “Thích nghi cảm ứng” trong Cảm ứng.

Chọn cài đặt bạn muốn.

Từ mọi người, vì cộng đồng

Thông qua những trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số vượt trội, chúng tôi mong muốn mang nụ cười đến với mọi người nhờ sự đổi mới lấy con người làm trung tâm.

Từ mọi người, vì cộng đồng
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 