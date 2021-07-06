Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Find a Job

Head of Marketing

[Entry code : ]

EngineeringWeb

06/07/2021 ~
Date posted: 05/07/2021
Job Entry Apply

An opportunity has arisen in the Marketing Team for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:

 

Purpose

 

Responsible for LGESA’s Marketing & communication strategies, the overall brand image and the performance of the Marketing department.

 

Responsible for all the Marketing (ATL, BTL, TTL) for LGESA, aligned with HQ/RHQ requirements, working in conjunction with supporting departments in order to reach our Marketing objectives and goals.

 

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

 

Campaign Management (New Product Introductions - NPI)

 

Development and Implementation of New Product Introductions via strategic ATL and BTL initiatives including Television, Print, Online, Public Relations, Launch, Activations, Promotions, point of sale etc.

BTL: Activities include compiling briefs, working with creative agencies as and when required, project managing the creative, layout and content of the below-the-line material, as well as liaising with the relevant people for approvals.

Project Manage product launches in line with New Product Introductions.

Brief and manage Media agencies to develop optimal media strategies for NPI.

Brief and manage Creative agencies to develop local and/or adapt global creative for NPI

Manage PR agencies to develop key PR initiatives to ensure maximum exposure is received and PR activities enhance brand and product awareness.

Post campaign analysis to ensure maximum ROI.

 

Digital Marketing (Co Assist Web Marketing)

 

Provide the Digital Marketing manager with yearly PRM, NPI Strategies and product information.

Provide Digital marketing manager with all relevant digital assets to ensure the lg.com/za website is updated as per NPI strategy.

Brief Digital Marketing Manager and Digital agency on digital requirements as per NPI strategies, outlining objectives and targets.

Brief digital marketing manager, digital agency and PR agency on SNS requirements per NPI and/or on an on-going basis.

Brief digital marketing manager on objectives and expectations on Smart TV development for the local market.

 

GTM/ Trade Marketing

 

Provide GTM team with yearly product roadmap and NPI Strategy roll out.

Developing and/ or sourcing POS Material from local or HQ vendors related to New Product Introductions, Consumer Promotions, and Ad hoc marketing campaigns.

Provide GTM with POS information for easy execution.

Provide GTM with necessary product information and training material developed by HQ.

Providing KAM’s and retailers with product specifications and high res images for use in listings. Broadsheets, catalogues etc.

Proof read and provide input for catalogues related to the HE

 

Budget Management (APMS)

 

Monthly management and up-dating of marketing budget plans for the HE.

Overseeing total budget spend for the HE Business unit.

Processing payments to agencies/ vendors for Marketing initiatives

Following global procurement process to ensure maximum value received from initiatives and cost saving KPI’s met.

Develop overall yearly marketing plan and budget

 

Events and Activation Management (Assist)

 

In conjunction with events manager, manage consumer and trade shows by project managing each individual show, in conjunction with events management companies and other agencies, to ensure all elements of the show ie concept, idea generation, concept and collateral sign off, budget, stock, promoter briefing, giveaways, merchandising etc. are within the project time lines in order for the show to be successful.

Ensuring sample stock and relevant POS is made available for events and trade shows.

 

 

Product Marketing/ Management

 

Collating and distributing product information and marketing campaign information to the sales team, to be filtered to the relevant accounts.

Communication with Head Office (South Korea) to ensure new product samples are ordered and delivered timeously for NPI Launch.

Managing new product samples are displayed and/or delivered to customer for new product range reviews.

Providing images and product specs to various channels for channel catalogues, broadsheets, channel specific marketing campaigns.

Collating and distributing sales communications guides and training material with the HA Trainer.

Managing product samples to be used during events, activations, PR review for Journalists.

Providing POS to export marketing team when requested.

 

Marketing Research

 

Briefing Research agencies to conduct research (qualitative and quantitative) on a number of topics to gain insight into consumer buying habits and purchase intentions.

Analyzing data received from GFK on the Electronics Market in SA in order to better understand the environment to develop optimal marketing plans for SA.

 

 

Required Qualifications and Experience

 

Required Experience

 

Tertiary qualification in Marketing, Journalism and / or Communications

7 - 10+ years related experience

Experience as a Marketing Manager essential overseeing staff.

Experience working in a fast paced environment

Good knowledge of marketing, sales and general warehouse procedures

Proven track record in customer relations

MS Office Suite at an advanced level.

Ability to use database for recording and reporting

Ability to understand and operate custom-built company systems

Possession of a reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s license

 

Required Competencies

 

Highly motivated with an outgoing personality with a focus on partner relationship building

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Ability to manage multiple accounts and partners

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Able to meet all deadlines and targets for the department

Negotiation and administrative skills

Solid interpersonal and communication skills

Project management skills.

Strong presentation and writing skills.

Results oriented and self-motivated.

Strategic thinker and creative marketer

Attention to detail

Ability to work well under pressure and within tight deadlines.

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Ability to multi-task on a number of various tasks at hand.

Results oriented and self-motivated.

Strategic thinker and creative marketer

Attention to detail

Ability to work well under pressure and within tight deadlines.

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Ability to multi-task on a number of various tasks at hand.

 

Who are you?

 

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

 

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on 13 July 2021.

 

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

 

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

 

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.



