Level up your gaming: The perfect match of LG smart TVs and epic games







Tis the season to get stuck into an immersive gaming experience. With no work or school obligations, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to dive into a guilt-free gaming spree. Serious gamers understand that expanding their gaming horizons beyond computers is essential to fully immerse themselves in the gaming world. While computers offer power and versatility, smart TVs provide a larger screen, enhanced visuals, and the comfort of playing from the couch. Smart TVs also offer seamless integration with gaming consoles, allowing gamers to enjoy their favourite titles with stunning graphics and immersive sound.

Here’s a list of 5 video games that promise hours of entertainment during your well-deserved time off. And to elevate your gaming experience, we list the best Smart TVs that will bring these games to life.



1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is not an expansion of, but a direct sequel to, Modern Warfare 2 (MW2). Featuring an entirely new campaign, an expansive open-world Zombies mode and tons of other exciting new gameplay features. Call of Duty MW3 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.



2. EA Sports FC 24













After EA and FIFA parted ways, EA Sports FC 24 became the first instalment in the newly rebranded football game series. This game not only features an updated career mode, but it also features a women’s football edition for the first time. EA Sports FC 24 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. 3. Starfield









Starfield is the latest role-playing game (RPG) from the reputable Bethesda Game Studios. The game is set in outer space with a variety of planets to explore and thrilling activities like bounty hunting, smuggling, and ship and base building. Starfield is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC. 4. Assassin’s Creed Mirage





The backdrop and narration style of Assassin’s Creed Mirage evokes nostalgia, transporting you back to the earlier games and reminding you of the initial reasons for playing them. Luckily, it still has all the stealth and parkour that makes this series so iconic, but with a more orderly approach. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna. 5. Mortal Kombat 1





Mortal Kombat 1 features all the original characters that you love so much, but with a new story and new gameplay mechanic known as Kameo Fighters that will provide you with assistance during battles. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.





A smart TV designed for gamers





When it comes to unlocking the true potential of your gaming sessions, LG’s smart TVs are an absolute game-changer,” says Lance Berger, Home Entertainment Head of Salesfrom LG Electronics, South Africa. “Designed specifically for gamers, LG’s OLED and QNED







gaming TVs are the ultimate choice for serious gamers seeking the pinnacle of visual excellence and seamless gameplay.”







Featuring striking colour and enhanced 4K visuals, these TVs deliver breathtaking picture quality that will transport you into the heart of the action. With cutting-edge technologies like Nvidia G-Sync (only available with certain OLED models), AMD FreeSync to eliminate stuttering and tearing, low input lag powered by Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for silky-smooth gameplay, and customisable settings tailored to your preferred gaming genre, these TVs are the key to a truly personalized and immersive gaming experience.