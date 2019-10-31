Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5 easy ways to improve your home's air quality

CORPORATE 10/31/2019
With more than91% of the world’s population living in places where air pollution levels exceed international guideline limits, breathing cleaner indoor air is more important than ever. 

Poor air quality in our homes can have a significant effect on our health and general wellbeing. Gases and chemicals like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) find their way into our air from paints, cleaning products, glue, pesticides, hairspray, perfumes, nail polish, permanent markers, and even fabrics and upholstery.

If anyone in your home suffers from allergies, is constantly battling a sinus infection, or struggles with asthma, these simple tips will help improve the air quality in your living space. And create a healthier environment for the whole family.

Let stale air out

Most energy-efficient homes are built airtight, which often results in impressive energy savings, but can mean your home doesn’t get enough fresh air. Make sure you have plenty of fresh air circulating through your home by opening windows and doors whenever possible. This will also help keep dampness and mould at bay.

Play it cool

High-quality air is undeniably essential for everyone. So it might be time to invest in a premium air-conditioning system that will purify the air in your home and prevent harmful particles and allergens from passing through.

With its state-of-the-art Ionizer, the LG Artcool air conditioner does just that by releasing over 3 million ions that work actively to remove harmful substances and odours from indoor air. More so, the Micro Dust Filter captures and eliminates damaging micro-particles, including bacteria and dust, for even fresher, cleaner air. The best part is that all this hard work won't impact your electricity bill. The system boasts up to 70% energy saving when compared to conventional on/off models with its innovative inverter compressor technology.  
   
Keep a handle on humidity

Depending on where you live, controlling indoor humidity is not always easy. A humidifier or diffuser may offer a solution that results in improved air quality – and better sleep!

Because pollen and mould counts tend to be higher in spring and summer, using a humidifier in your home may help prevent sinuses from becoming inflamed. Be sure to use distilled or demineralised water in your humidifier and change it regularly. Running an air conditioner – especially during the summer months – will also help control humidity.

Control dirt and dust

As the most common indoor allergen, dust contains a variety of airborne irritants that can be harmful to people with allergies. Vacuuming regularly is key to controlling allergy and asthma triggers – especially when it comes to eliminating dust mites and pet fur.

Make your front door the first line of defence by putting down an easy-to-clean doormat and leaving shoes at the door. This will prevent dust particles from going any further. Keep in mind that dust and allergens settle on hard surfaces – as well as carpeted floors – and will get stirred up into the air when there’s activity. Positioning doormats and rugs in high-traffic places will act as filters, trapping dust until it’s time to haul out the vacuum. Use a vacuum with a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter as it will stop dust, pollen, and other contaminants from recirculating in the air.  

Clean green

When buying cleaning products, always check the labels.

Where possible, opt for environmentally safe and fragrance-free cleaning products, as most store-bought fragrances, air fresheners, and perfumes can impact chemical pollution in your home. Although they make your home smell heavenly, petroleum-based wax candles can also contribute to unhealthy air. Rather go for artisanal chemical-free room fresheners instead.

Applying these handy tips will result in an immediate improvement in indoor air quality, making it possible for you to breathe easier knowing the air in your home is safe and clean.
 
