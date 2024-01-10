LG UNVEILS LATEST OLED EVO TVS AT THE FOREFRONT OF INNOVATION AND EVOLUTION

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) introduced the company’s 2024 OLED TV lineup, taking home entertainment experience to a new level. Powered by the company’s latest AI processor with 4-fold higher AI performance, these new additions to the OLED lineup deliver unparalleled viewing experiences with even more vibrant, lifelike picture quality.

Driven by a customer-centric approach, LG’s “Sync to You, Open to All” vision expresses the company’s aim to create personalised experiences for every lifestyle, with products that are accessible to all. To this end LG’s webOS smart TV platform provides tailored solutions and services with an expanded ecosystem featuring extended connectivity, offering unique encounters as a media and entertainment platform company to provide the ultimate TV experience for all.

LG is introducing the all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 with a cutting-edge AI-powered processor; developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. Notably the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.







LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilising precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, delivering a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the ingenious AI processor adeptly refines colours by analysing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analysing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

This all culminates with the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, LG’s wireless OLED TV. Now available in a new 65” screen size, allowing for a diverse range of screen options. From the versatile 65-inch model to the 97-inch giant, cleaner and distraction-free viewing is easily attainable. The innovative wireless Zero Connect Box completely eliminates all connected cables. The OLED M4 is the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, delivering superior OLED performance with accurate details and an elevated sense of immersion.







“Bolstered by a class-leading OLED TV and impressive QNED lineup, LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market with the promise of the best possible customer experience through a distinguished selection of content and services available on the company’s webOS smart TV platform,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

Besides offering impressive picture quality, the AI Sound Pro features offer richer and fuller audio while leveraging the built-in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to build the perfect viewing environment. AI technology also effectively separates vocals from soundtrack to enhance the clarity of dialogue, and seamlessly elevates the audio as if it were emanating naturally from the center of its screen.

LG’s latest OLED evo models gain further credibility for their razor-sharp picture quality with the Video Electronics Standards Association's (VESA) ClearMR certification1.

LG OLED TV’s reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with the latest models featuring several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate2 and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features. These advanced TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync to eliminate immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.

LG elevates the home entertainment experience even further with versatile personalisation and added convenience. By utilising the latest version of webOS, users can create up to 10 individual profiles to tailor the experience. LG’s latest smart TVs can even recognise users’ voices based on profiles and offer personalised recommendations by interpreting patterns from comprehensive usage history.

Based on individual profiles, users can customise the Home screen in the latest webOS smart TV platform and set up their personalised settings with minimal effort. This allows them to access their favourite services and content effortlessly and benefit from a personalised Picture Wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. Making the user experience even more seamless, the Home screen’s user-friendly interface provides a preview of their most recently watched content, which means they can easily access information about recently used apps and play videos promptly and effortlessly.

With the webOS Re:New program3, LG is offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to give them an up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade applies to the company’s 2022 OLED TV models and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models, and in the future, will be extended to more LG TV products worldwide as well, enabling the customers who purchase these LG TVs to benefit from distinctive user experiences thanks to the continuous five-year webOS upgrade.

LG is committed to delivering the best user experiences to everyone by enhancing the accessibility of its products and facilitating seamless experiences across multiple devices. LG 2024 smart TVs with the latest webOS can interact with smart home devices supporting Matter, the universal standard for smart home IoT interoperability. The newest LG TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in for improved compatibility with mobile devices, allowing users to effortlessly cast content from a device to their ultra-large screen to unlock exceptional viewing at home.

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs4 effortlessly pair with LG soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in, resulting in superior audio quality from seamless wireless connectivity. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio immersion, with the TV's built-in speakers and soundbar working in harmony to present a unified audio system.

To enhance the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support disabilities. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel .

While the availability of these OLED TV models in South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.

# # #

1Certification does not apply to 97-inch OLED evo models.

2LG's 2024 OLED TVs in the M4, G4 and C4 series with screens up to 83 inches support 4K at 144Hz.

3Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware performance, features or durability.

4LG OLED TV M/G/C/B series and QNED TV models that support 120Hz feature WOWCAST Built-in.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company