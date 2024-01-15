Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UNVEILS ‘MYVIEW’ 4K SMART MONITOR AT CES 2024

COMPUTERS 01/15/2024
Presenting Impressive Image Quality, Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps via webOS even without having to connect to a PC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024— LG Electronics’ (LG) new lineup of ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors was revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the acclaimed webOS platform and offers a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options. The LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalised user experience delivered by the company’s premium smart monitors.
 
 
LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to webOS, LG’s latest smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in a variety of colours, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.1
 
 
Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honoured with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.
 
 
With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalogue of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.
 
 
YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasised, “LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalised lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”
 
 
While the availability of the new LG MyView monitors in South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.
 
Key Specifications:
 

 

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR85U)

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR83U)

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR70U)

Size / Resolution

Screen Size

31.5-inch

31.5-inch

31.5-inch

Resolution

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Graphics

Panel (Brightness, Typ.)

IPS (400cd/m2)

IPS (400cd/m2)

IPS (350cd/m2)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Refresh Rate /

Response Time

60Hz / 5ms

60Hz / 5ms

60Hz / 5ms

Interface

 

USB Type-C™ / Charging Power

O (x3) / 90W

O (x3) / 65W

O (x1) / 45W

HDMI

O (x2)

O (x2)

O (x2)

USB 2.0

-

-

O (x2)

Wi-Fi

O

O

O

Bluetooth

O

O

O

Speaker

5W (x2)

5W (x2)

5W (x2)

Camera

O

Sold separately

-

Smart Feature

/ Service

OS

webOS 23

webOS 23

webOS 23

Windows 365

O

O

O

IoT

O

O

O

Voice Assistant

O

O

O

Mobile Casting/Mirroring

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

Accessory

HDMI / Remote Controller

HDMI / Remote Controller

HDMI / Remote Controller

 

# # #
 
 
1 Available options may vary by model and country.
2 Productivity programs require a subscription.
3 Sold separately.
 
 
About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.
