We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Fridge Water Filters
• Designed specifically for your LG fridge
• Removes pesticides, chlorine, and lead
• Certified by NSF International -
trusted for health standards
• Guaranteed quality that will not
compromise your warranty
You can also purchase your Water Filter directly from our LG Service Centres countrywide
10A and 10B Tonetti Street, Growthpoint Business Park, Halfway House, 1685
Xecutronix CC, Unit 4 Big Sky Factories, Edenvale, Johannesburg, 1609
IRS Tronics, Unit 9B Kyalami Industrial Park, 26 Kyalami Road, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610
Unit 23, The Cornerstone, London Circle, Brackengate Business Park, Brackenfell, 7560